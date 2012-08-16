Sight & Sound Unveil Full 'Greatest Films Of All Time' List; Robert Altman, Ridley Scott & More Crack Top 100

Following the reveal at the beginning of the month of the top 50 on the Sight & Sound Greatest Films Of All Time, which caused plenty of debate on its own with "Veritgo" taking over the top spot from "Citizen Kane," the BFI have pulled up the curtain on the entire results of their once-a-decade poll of over 800 critics, academics and festival programmers all over the world.

The magazine haven’t just revealed a full list of the top 250 films (although it’s a bit of a bugger to click through), but they’ve put up every film that received a single vote, as well the top 10s of every single critic that voted on the list, from Armond White (whose list is pretty damn excellent, and contains no Adam Sandler…) to Slavoj Zizek (who made the unlikely pick of the 2007 Timothy Olyphant-starring video game adaptation "Hitman").

Check out the top 100 below, and see which filmmakers broke through alongside Robert Altman and Ridley Scott. Then click on over to Sight & Sound to see who picked "Atonement" and "Million Dollar Baby" and "Anchorman," and check out just how many votes "The Tree Of Life" got. It’s a lot to explore, and be warned, it might cause problems if there’s anything else you wanted to get done today…

1. Vertigo (Hitchcock, 1958)

2. Citizen Kane (Welles, 1941)

3. Tokyo Story (Ozu, 1953)

4. La Règle du jeu (Renoir, 1939)

5. Sunrise: a Song for Two Humans (Murnau, 1927)

6. 2001: A Space Odyssey (Kubrick, 1968)

7. The Searchers (Ford, 1956)

8. Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929)

9. The Passion of Joan of Arc (Dreyer, 1927)

10. 8 ½ (Fellini, 1963)

11. Battleship Potemkin (Sergei Eisenstein, 1925)

12. L’Atalante (Jean Vigo, 1934)

13. Breathless (Jean-Luc Godard, 1960)

14. Apocalypse Now (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979)

15. Late Spring (Ozu Yasujiro, 1949)

16. Au hasard Balthazar (Robert Bresson, 1966)

17. Seven Samurai (Kurosawa Akira, 1954)

17. Persona (Ingmar Bergman, 1966)

19. Mirror (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1974)

19. Singin’ in the Rain (Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly, 1951)

21. L’avventura (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)

21. Le Mépris (Jean-Luc Godard, 1963)

21. The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

24. Ordet (Carl Dreyer, 1955)

24. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-Wai, 2000)

26. Rashomon (Kurosawa Akira, 1950)

26. Andrei Rublev (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1966)

28. Mulholland Dr. (David Lynch, 2001)

29. Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979)

29. Shoah (Claude Lanzmann, 1985)

31. The Godfather Part II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

31. Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

33. Bicycle Thieves (Vittoria De Sica, 1948)

34. The General (Buster Keaton & Clyde Bruckman, 1926)

35. Metropolis (Fritz Lang, 1927)

35. Psycho (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

35. Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce 1080 Bruxelles (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

35. Sátántangó (Béla Tarr, 1994)

39. The 400 Blows (François Truffaut, 1959)

39. La dolce vita (Federico Fellini, 1960)

41. Journey to Italy (Roberto Rossellini, 1954)

42. Pather Panchali (Satyajit Ray, 1955)

42. Some Like It Hot (Billy Wilder, 1959)

42. Gertrud (Carl Dreyer, 1964)

42. Pierrot le fou (Jean-Luc Godard, 1965)

42. Play Time (Jacques Tati, 1967)

42. Close-Up (Abbas Kiarostami, 1990)

48. The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)

48. Histoire(s) du cinéma (Jean-Luc Godard, 1998)

50. City Lights (Charlie Chaplin, 1931)

50. Ugetsu monogatari (Mizoguchi Kenji, 1953)

50. La Jetée (Chris Marker, 1962)

53=

"Rear Window" (1954)

"North By Northwest" (1959)

"Raging Bull" (1980)

56=

"M" (1931)

"Touch Of Evil" (1958)

"The Leopard" (1963)

59=

"Sherlock Jr" (1924)

"Sansho dayu" (1954)

"La Maman et la Putain" (1973)

"Barry Lyndon" (1975)

63 =

"Modern Times" (1936)

"Sunset Blvd." (1950)

"The Night Of The Hunter" (1955)

"Wild Strawberries" (1957)

"Rio Bravo" (1958)

"Pickpocket" (1959)

69=

"A Man Escaped" (1956)

"Blade Runner" (1982)

"Sans soleil" (1982)

"Blue Velvet" (1986)

73=

"La Grande Illusion" (1937)

"Les Enfants du Paradis" (1945)

"The Third Man" (1949)

"L’eclisse" (1962)

"Nashville" (1975)

78=

"Once Upon A Time In The West" (1968)

"Chinatown" (1974)

"Beau Travail" (1998)

81=

"The Magnificent Ambersons" (1942)

"Lawrence Of Arabia" (1962)

"The Spirit Of The Beehive" (1973)

84=

"Greed" (1925)

"Casablanca" (1942)

"The Colour Of Pomegranates" (1968)

"The Wild Bunch" (1969)

"Fanny And Alexander" (1984)

"A Brighter Summer Day" (1991)

90=

"Partie De Campagne" (1936)

"A Matter Of Life And Death" (1946)

"Aguirre, Wrath Of God" (1972)

93=

"Intolerance" (1916)

"Un chien andalou" (1928)

"The Life & Death Of Colonel Blimp" (1943)

"Madame de…" (1953)

"The Seventh Seal" (1957)

"Imitation Of Life" (1959)

"Touki-Bouki" (1973)

"A One And A Two" (2000)