TIFF TRAILER: Gauri Shinde Makes Directorial Debut with 'English Vinglish'; Sridevi Marks Comeback

One of India's most well-known actresses, the classic star of Tamil, Telegu, Malayam and Hindi cinema, Sridevi, makes her movie comeback at the Toronto Film Festival this year in her lead role with Gauri Shinde's directorial debut, "English Vinglish."

The film captures a modern day struggle experienced all too often by the un-American elite trying to make it in America: the language barrier. Sridevi's character, Shashi, is made to feel insecure by society (aka family, friends) in her inability to speak proper English. As she takes strides to fix this–by enrolling in an ESL class–Shinde shows audiences one woman's transformation from orally inept to orally mastering a language, and a culture, that was once foreign to her.

Though the film marks a departure from contemporary mainstream Indian cinema, with a female director and no lead male actor, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan does have a cameo in the Hindi version.

Watch below the exclusive trailer to the film, which shows Sridevi both struggling and overcoming her cultural difficulties as she learns how to make it in America.