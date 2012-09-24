Bilbo Baggins Gets His Closeup In New Poster For 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey'

Well, Tolkien Week is over, and after seven days that saw new images and a brand new trailer that featured alternate endings for some reason from "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," you would think that would be all for now. But alas, it's not so, as the Warner Bros. marketing train continues with a brand new one sheet for the movie.

Bilbo Baggins (played by Martin Freeman) gets his closeup in what is probably safe to guess is the first of many character one sheets to come. As Empire points out, it's not that dissimilar from the Viggo Mortensen/Aragon one sheet from oh so long ago. But in this image, Bilbo is holding Sting, which is not a musician with a knack for tantric sex, but instead a little weapon that he'll likely use when he faces off against Smaug…in "The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug" next year.

Take a look at the full poster below. 'An Unexpected Journey' comes expectedly on December 14th.