Bollywood Goes IMAX for First Time with 2013 Release of 'Dhoom:3'

Bollywood action-thriller "Dhoom: 3" will be digitally remastered and released in IMAX throughout India in winter of 2013, marking the country's first local-language production to be released in the larger-than-life format.

"Dhoom: 3" is the next installment in one of India's most popular and moneymaking franchises. Actor Abhishek Bachchan (who's married to Indian superstar and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai) stars for the third time as no-nonsense cop Jai-Dixit, the throughline character for all the "Dhoom" films. Major Hindi star Aamir Khan also stars.

Given that the local Indian film market is the world's leader in attendance and film production (with more than 1,000 films produced per year), it makes sense that the audience-pleasing, towering razzle-dazzle of IMAX would make it's way to the Bollywood industry.