Dwarves Dominate New Poster For 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey'

"Hi Ho Hi Ho, it's off to work we go!"….oops, wrong movie. While Snow White may have had seven, J.R.R. Tolkien conjured up a few more, bringing thirteen to "The Hobbit." And they are all here on this…crowded…new one sheet for the movie.

Thorin Oakenshield leads Fili, Kili, Dwalin, Balin, Oin, Gloin, Ori, Dori, Nori, Bifur, Bofur, and Bombur in the battle against Smaug in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," and of the many things Peter Jackson will need to get right in his upcoming trilogy, it's making sure they guys don't all bleed into one bland character. But if anything, the trailers show them to be a spirited bunch so that shouldn't be too much of a problem. And certainly, kids will get a kick out of their hijinks.

Anyway, take a look at the full one sheet below. "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" opens in about thirteen different formats on December 14th. [Facebook]