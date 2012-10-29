Decide Who Gets to Talk to the Tribeca Film Institute! Vote for October's Project of the Month!

October is almost over, and it's time to choose one of our Projects of the Week to be named October's Project of the Month. The project that receives the most votes for Project of the Month will receive a consultation from our Project of the Month partner, Tribeca Film Institute!

Voting will be open until Friday November 2 at 5 PM.

The links to more information about each project are below.

Good luck to all of the filmmakers!

"Starck Project"

The STARCK PROJECT focuses on the night club as a microcosm of the 1980s. Music, fashion, politics, culture, and legal designer drugs played a role in the drama which made Starck Club the hegemonic nightspot of the 1980s. A DEA drug raid led by DEA director, Phil Jordan, ruined the party and the Starck 'ers were forced to find their way. Some sadly did not make it out however others went on to find love, happiness and purpose. This is the story of 80s and the STARCK CLUB and those who loved it, lived it and never truly lost it.

"Committed"

“Committed” is a road-trip movie set on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. It will be shot in English but it will have the unmistakable flavour of Cyprus. The story is a romantic comedy about a man who takes to the road to escape the pressure of proposing to his girlfriend, only to come across a bride who has just run out on her wedding.

What ensues is a bizarre road trip which explores ideas about love, marriage and commitment, with a big surprise ending. It’s “When Harry Met Sally” on the road with a twist.

Hawaii is a film about a homeless man that is reunited with a childhood friend who helps him, creating a bond that goes beyond friendship. Martin seeks for an odd job at Eugenio's house. When Eugenio recognizes Martin as a childhood friend, and realizes his current situation, he decides to give him work for the summer. A power & desire game is generated and a strange relationship starts to grow, but it cannot flourish mostly because of the social differences that grew between them. This barrier typical of Jane Austen's novels is resignified in a contemporary story of social classes. "The Badger: Made in Trenton" Over the course of the coming month I will direct a documentary about an unlikely underdog race project: "The Badger: Made in Trenton." We are going to be following Badger Corse first on September 22, for the road racing WERA round at Summit Point, West Virginia. The following weekend, September 29-30, will find us in Ohio at the Ohio MIle for speed trials. Then on October 21, it's off to the Badger's final challenge in Cuddybackville, New York for some flat track action. Can a humble Royal Enfield, taken from the street, break records and win glory on the track? "A Life in the Death of Joe Meek" The documentary shows how Meek managed to leave an indelible stamp, not just on the music industry, but on modern pop culture as well — due in equal measures to his groundbreaking DIY recording techniques, hit-making philosophy and a life full of social, psychological and sexual obstacles. Over 40 years after his tragic and, still, somewhat mysterious death, Meek has been reborn as an inspirational icon for anyone in search of the Independent Spirit.