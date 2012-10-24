"I Am On A Lifeboat Alone With A Tiger": New Clip From 'Life Of Pi,' Plus 7 New Photos

After wowing CinemaCon this spring with footage, going on to open the New York Film Festival to great acclaim, and playing the Festival Du Nouveau Cinema in Montreal where author Yann Martel presented the movie, awards talk is still brewing about Ang Lee‘s “Life Of Pi.” And while we’re still a solid month from the film hitting theaters, Fox is looking to keep the buzz going, and thus a new clip for the movie has landed.

The clip is brief, straightforward, and gets across everything you need to know. With Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma) stranded at sea, he puts a missive in a bottle hoping that someone, somewhere will find him and help him. “My name is Pi Patel. I have been in a shipwreck. I am on a lifeboat alone with a tiger. Please send help,” he writes. And as the scene ends, we get a brief moment with the tiger who, at first, poses a real threat to the young man struggling to survive.

Calling it “a harrowing journey of survival, self-discovery and connection,” we think this is one you need put on your must-see list before the end of the year. “Life Of Pi” opens on November 21st. [Moviefone/Photos via Kinopoisk]