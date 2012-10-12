Review – ‘Only Decent People’ (The Netherlands’ Continued Dehumanization of Black People)

When the cast for the film Alleen Maar Nette Mensen (Only Decent People) was presented in 2011 it was clear that this would be racist spectacle. Alleen Maar Nette Mensen is the story of David, a young Jewish man who is often mistaken for a Moroccan and is thus in an identity crisis. This crisis comes to a head when as a child of the affluent Amsterdam South he decides to seek his ultimate other, a ‘big black booty ghetto chick’ in the Bijlmer, Amsterdam South East. In his search he meets Rowanda and her family including her cousin who shows him what it means to be a man, or in his case a black man. During this process he becomes estranged from his white friends, who at a certain point tell him that black women are for men who can’t get white women, and his parents, who sneeringly quip after meeting Rowanda’s family for dinner that the bottle of wine they brought along cost more than the weekly grocery shopping of Rowanda’s family. He meets other black women, among them Rita who literally changed her name so she can do an internship at his father’s magazine, and several who want to have sex with him simply because he’s a white man. The film ends with Rowanda attacking him and sicking her brothers on him as if they were dogs followed by Rita dating him because, besides being able to fit in the white magazine world during the week, she lets her hair down (literally) in the weekend and is as ghetto fabulous as Rowanda. She just knows how to conceal it better around white people. Racism, sexism, white privilege, white supremacist thinking, class based discrimination and cultural appropriation in an ugly nutshell.
To be clear, Alleen Maar Nette Mensen is an 89 minute assault and degradation of Afro Surinamese and Dutch Afro Caribbean women and men, the Bijlmer (the multicultural heart of Amsterdam) and their cultures. The film is bursting at the seams with racist and sexist spectacles. Fictionalized spectacle in and of itself is not at issue here, it’s the manner in which the spectacle is used to uncritically reproduce some of the most damaging historical stereotypes of men and women of color. The book although presented as a biting satire of stereotypes in the Netherlands was eviscerated by Professor Gloria Wekker of Utrecht University. When Vuijsje was called on his racist and sexist depictions in the book he kept reiterating that what he made was fiction and thus existed in a different realm removed from day to day reality. During one of the many debates on the book Prof. Wekker brought into stark historical relief that cultural production based on degrading black women’s bodies was not an ironic endeavor without material consequence. Vuijsje admitted not being aware of this but the damage had been done. That he failed to understand that what he deemed fiction was used as the basis for official policy was brought to his understanding but didn’t stop the rest of the country from devouring the book and making it a certifiable hit.
Tens of reprints and editions later and the book became a film adapation. Jeroen Krabbé, who most know as the villain in the Fugitive, said at the cast presentation that he found the book to be ‘an ode to the black woman’. After reading the book and now after seeing the film, it’s safe to say that Krabbé doesn’t actually know the meaning of the word. As Vuijsje was distancing himself from the reality that his book was creating in the minds of the average white Dutch person (like respected journalist Hanneke Groenteman who admitted to Vuijsje on national television that she didn’t know people really lived like that in the Bijlmer, a statement he didn’t correct), Lodewijk Crijns, who wrote and directed the film adaptation, did all he could to ground the film in reality.
The lowest of the low of such an instance was when he took a local television incident from 2009 and used it as insignificant and stereotypical Bijlmer background for a scene. The Bijlmer in the summer of 2009 was the scene of tragedy and loss of multiple young lives in broad daylight. In the incident Elvira Sweet, the former head alderwoman of the borough, was accosted by an irate young man who had just lost one of his best friends the day before. The local news station AT5 was doing an interview with her on the dire situation in South East and the young man objected to Sweet using the losses of lives for politics. The film turned the tragedy of lost lives of black men and the emotional public display of grief into background noise. Seeing this used in this way is all the more heart wrenching because while the whole movie indicts black mothers of being uncaring, ignorant, slavery obsessed and sexually depraved, the young man apologized publicly to Sweet after his mother told him to. To add insult to injury the young man has since gone on to score a national hit with his hip hop formation. His hit has now been used in the same film that depicts his display of grief and anger as a sign of a lack of civility. The politics of respectability rears its ugly double standard head.
The astonishment I felt when hearing the hit song after the scene, was the same when seeing various black actors on screen partaking in reenactments of racist stereotypes or degrading depictions. One such scene was when a black actress after attracting David through a naked webcam sex scene spits on her hand to stroke actor Geza Weisz penis because he apparently couldn’t get it up for her. In the film black men are shown to regard and promote women as objects to be used and discarded. Maurits Delchot, a rapper known as Negativ, plays Rowanda’s cousin Ryan who during the whole film only talks about sex, is having sex or is showing male bonding through sex with women. He is David’s guide through the supposed seedy underworld that is the Bijlmer that the filmmakers and writer depict. During one scene Ryan picks up a mother with her child in a stroller by whispering in her ear and dragging her out a store after she nods approval. Then they arrive at an open square that leads to cellars of a housing project. As they walk by a bag of garbage is thrown out into the square right next to them and explodes all over the child. Then they get in a cellar the woman bends over against a wall and Ryan pulls down the woman’s panties and tells David to stand in front of her so she can fellate him. All the while the child is in the stroller in the very same cellar.
This character is the cousin to Rowanda and yet finds his male bond to David stronger than his familial bond to Rowanda. In the book the mother in the cellar at least said something but in the film she is completely silenced and muted by Crijns and company. The black male sexual predator and the docile but sexually agressive black female are sexual fantasies steeped in centuries of racist stereotypes. What were all of these black actors doing in this move that depicted black women as overweight, over sexed animals and black men as perpetually horny sexual predators? Is the Dutch theater, film and television industry that barren for black actors that these are the only roles that are available to reach a national audience? After seeing the white Hans Kesting get cast as Othello in the big stage production by Toneelgroep Amsterdam, the nationally and locally subsidized Amsterdam based theater group, the answer seems to be: yep.
And this isn’t just the fault of the arts for creating a situation where black actors literally have to take degrading roles because those are the only roles available, it’s also the fault of Dutch society as a whole. The most puzzling fact about the cellar sex scene is that it was made possible by the social housing agency Ymere. In September of 2011 they rented a cellar at the Heesterveld Creative Community to the filmmakers and because the clearing in the housing project is public space let them dress it as they pleased. All the while knowing that the book the film was based was everything but flattering about the Bijlmer. This resulted in the clearing being filled with junk and garbage and the cellar sex scene. With one signature, handshake and telephone call Ymere contributed to yet another round of negative portrayal and a continuation of the negative narrative about the Bijlmer. Paradoxically Ymere itself was trying to boost the image of the Bijlmer by two years ago initiating the Heesterveld Creative Community which houses around 86 artists, musicians, dancers, theater makers, filmmakers, photographers, fashion designers, culinary artists, copyright scholars and more. This seems more like a harebrained get famous quick scheme than a carefully thought out strategic branding decision.
When looking at the funding of the film the widespread complicity in keeping up racist imagery is astounding. The Abraham Tuschinski Fund Foundation, the COBO fund and the Dutch Film Fund have funded this exercise in visual racism. That all three of these were involved is a call for concern. What the COBO Fund and the Dutch Film Fund gave isn’t available online but the Abraham Tuschinski Fund Foundation gave Topkapi Films 122 thousand euro’s to make the film. This fund was started by Dutch cinema operators and film distributors to stimulate the Dutch film industry and keep it alive and was named after the Jewish Abraham Tuschinski who helped mold the film industry at the very beginning. By dislocating the very Jewish nature of the cinema exploitation at the turn of the beginning of the 20th century, and simply focusing on his success in the cinema industry, the institutionalized willful ignorance pertaining to race and racism in the Netherlands rears its ugly head. This fund should be more acquainted than any with the knowledge on how images work to dehumanize others in order to make legislation, which treats them as objects and not humans, more easily implemented and carried out.
The COBO Film Fund and the Dutch Film Fund are Funds that operate with public money. When writing on the nationally subsidized Sinterklaas and Zwarte Piet Parade last year Willem Bosch noted that the state shouldn’t be sanctioning and subsidizing blatant racism. How did this proposal get passed the assessment committees of these public funds? When asked for an international DVD screener of the film to show to journalists outside of the Netherlands the publicity company Wild Bunch, that organized the press screening, did not respond. Here we thus have a film that public money was poured into and that the makers are afraid to show to the outside world. What happened to the outward looking business sense that former Dutch Prime Minister exalted when he said that we should once again have the VOC mentality? What happened to the idea that every form of subsidy needs to be innovative and internationally appealing? With the exchanging of the current minister of immigration with a minister of international trade or a minister of development aid, in the eyes of the Dutch the two are one and the same, the question is whether he or she is going to show this film as a form of successful immigration or a long term failure of international trade and development aid?
The Bijlmer is despite all of the improvements over the last twenty years still presented as the dangerous, black, multicultural cesspool of the Netherlands. The film upholds the idea the Bijlmer is the way it is because of the people who live there and not because of the conditions created by the state and municipality that created their living conditions in the first place. At least the book gave you the chance to reflect for a second on what you just read, but the film doesn’t let up. There is no room for critical reflection on what you just saw because you role from one racist and sexist image to the next. We go from the black intern Rita, who is literally introduced to the audience via her ass, to a scene where the male protagonist is calling her a Bounty, the Dutch equivalent of being called an Oreo cookie, because she’s having an intelligent conversation about ‘the Palestinian issue’ to him subsequently saying that Israeli Jews call Dutch Jews weak because they would’ve never let themselves be deported and gassed. By categorizing this fetishistic racist spectacle as a comedy the Dutch audience is once again presented another dehumanizing image of the Afro Dutch community as light entertainment. After being ostracized by his family David simply goes to work at Kentucky Fried Chicken to be closer to black culture, trades up for Rita and goes shopping to the world renowned, and Afro Surinamese owned, Patta sneakers and clothing store. While at the end of the film Davids family is presented as a family with problems and idiosyncrasies, the black family doesn’t get off that lightly and is simply a pack of wild dogs with no redeeming qualities.
When I walked into the press screening for Alleen Maar Nette Mensen I hoped that the filmmakers had taken heed of the criticism of the book. I hoped that they knew the difference between a book written with indifference towards the history of dehumanizing fantasies about black women and ignorant and degrading visual depictions of those fantasies. I hoped that at the end of the film the Afro Dutch community would be presented as just another community with its own specific charming quirks. But for the umpteenth time it’s become clear that you better not hope for the depiction of racial equality by the dominant culture, or those who want to appease it, here in the Netherlands. You’ll only get disappointed by the depictions, by those involved and by those who you considered allies and actually would rather you not speak up about it.
The German people, the good ones, need to make themselves heard on this. Is this racist, ignorant, short-sighted piece o' shit what they want to represent them? Is this how they feel about black people and other people? Or do they care if the world thinks that they are ignorant backwards baboons! Why are they so keen on people who are so willing to espouse the ideals of hatred and intolerance? Remember hitler? You agree with Hitler's sort of thinking? Perhaps we need to look to take up arms to eliminate you now before millions are murdered again!!!!
Its just a sexist, racist load of cr*p. The fact we are talkin about it means the film producers won. Make controversial cr*p, and we will talk about it. I dunno who Emanuel Grives or Geza Weisz are but they won't get any film jobs in the us of a. Krabbe must've been desperate for work.
What a load of BS! Go and see the film and judge for yourself, Quinsy is clearly not up to the job of reviewing a film (how hard can it be???)!
i actually kind of agree with monique and charles judson.. It's not such a simple racist film as the reviewer feels it to be. Why should i care? Or what makes me qualified to say so? i'm an american, i went to a posh university, dealt with academic types and so-called political activists, and spent a lot of time with african-american friends in USA too. But i've lived in Europe for about 12 years now. And, mind you, many Africans in Europe are coming straight from the Continent, whereas so much "race theory" and "political correctness" is based on a north-american post-slavery civil rights movement history – although all these ideas of racism and colonialism have a shared history, really.
i just saw the film by accident/ out of curiosity in a KLM flight (!! In-flight entertainment indeed!) and i found it refreshing – even optimistic. In brief: i dont buy the hollywood/ politically sanitised version of Race+Culture AT ALL. It's a pathetic narrow-minded fantasy. We can all join hands and cry at The Color Purple with its glowing Spielberg framing of golden fields in Africa and Georgia or Mississippi, cant wait for the biopic of Barack Obama (of course i support Obama but it's because he's smart+ morally upright, not because he's black- i wouldnt vote for Al Sharpton)… so on and so forth. But the Film "Alleen" presents reality and adoration quite unashamedly. No one says ALL black people are like those in the film. And do the uptight, snobbish, sexually inept white people not represent a slice of reality then? The whites in this film are not much better, really. we all know – I KNOW – that some blacks and some whites are like that. Whatever the complex reasons, it's reality. But the physical and cultural differences are also reality. I think the main character, jewish David, is kind of a hero. And in his defense, go and read Jean-Paul goude's intro to Jungle Fever from circa 1983. Goude was the artist who photographed and "created" the image of Grace Jones. I also find black people beautiful- and yes, sexy- and i don't mean skinny pale-complexioned Halle Berry…
with all respect to Mimi and Darnell below.. Youre right, these postings make NO difference at all, really. (i dont support blackface actors either, in general) We just write them to feel good about ourselves and assure people reading that the world is not TOTALLY crazy. But i rather like the vision proposed by the "happy ending" of this film. It's much less contrived than a Spielberg sunset or symphonies.
by the way, i'm chinese. when i was younger, in my early 20s, stereotypes of chinese in films bothered me just as much- because i was educated, clean-cut and had nothing to do with martial arts. Chinese -not just immigrants- can be dirty, they spit in the streets, the vast majorfity of chinese still have dubious tastes in clothes, buildings, anything. Just go to China and you'll see it. As i grew older, i stopped seeing every depiction of a chinese person in the media as a depiction of myself. Negatives stereotypes are often based on some degree of reality, too. i've nearly been assaulted by blacks and latinos in NewYork just like David in the movie. but- It was african-american friends who told me that Bruce Lee was a hero to them, even if he was not a hero to me. He was a hero because he was being himself, not conforming to a model of bourgeoius white/asian/ european correctness, silly academic/ pesuedo-intellectual norms of acceptability. It's reality. So, really, i applaud Rita+David at the end – perfectly aware that the film may offend some people, and that is is aprtially a silly fantasy or parody. infinitely more insidious are hollywood sci-fi films like Avatar or Alien- spin offs in which black people are always killed off first, or Ralph Lauren or "Abercrombie" adverts in which (darker-skinned) blacks are absent completely. Just my opinion! :-)
Shades (oops – sorry!) of My Cousin Vinnie – the lampooning of two widely disparate cultures in very humorous terms. This trailer doesn't provide a hint of the so-called 'dehumanization of Black people'. What critics of the attraction many White people have for Black people is a failure to acknowledge that many White people find worth in Black culture, as well as in Black individuals. Those same critics are, in fact, anti-racial miscegenationists. Boo on them! There is a message delivered by this trailer, namely, that what every Black man in the world can take for granted, other men must pursue as a privilege.
Reading this multiple times I'm still unsure if Quinsy is more focused on reviewing the film or reviewing the images in the film and from that pushing a singular view of cinema in the Netherlands. It makes for a maddening, disjointed read. What best illustrates my frustration is his take on Elvira Sweet and The Bijlmer. "The lowest of the low of such an instance was when he took a local television incident from 2009 and used it as insignificant and stereotypical Bijlmer background for a scene. The Bijlmer in the summer of 2009 was the scene of tragedy and loss of multiple young lives in broad daylight. In the incident Elvira Sweet, the former head alderwoman of the borough, was accosted by an irate young man who had just lost one of his best friends the day before." First I had to Google this multiple times to find the missing information on who were the young men that lost their lives. If you're going to lament their loss then slow it down, tell us who they are, don't repeat the mistake of others and make them faceless in your own piece. The best I can ascertain, there was a police raid of some kind, including an attack by an angry mob, on a building in 2009 and to escape 3 young men jumped out a 9 story window. One of the boys died. There are multiple levels to this. That same year Elvira Sweet was one of the most vocal opponents of the book Alleen Maar Nette Mensen. From the (poorly) Google translated article I found: "Also, the Sweet 'a little sick' in the Bijlmer that the novel is a place where you can easily get cheap sex. She experiences Vuijsje's book as "a stigma for the district", "Southeast is really much more than just women who go for sex." On one level Sweet's inclusion in the film could be seen as an inside joke and a meta reference to the book itself. In relation to a story about a Jewish young man going into the South East to find a "Big Booty Girl" this could also be seen as a comment on the slippery nature of exploitation, accusations and cultural and political blindness. Sweet accuses an outsider of misrepresenting the women of the district she represents. Sweet then exploits a tragedy in the South East, or is at least accused of it. The young man who accused her, and a apologized, goes on to create a hit song. The pullquote is from 5/13/2009. The incident on TV is from 5/13/2009. So is the young man right, that Sweet doesn't have the South East's interest at heart, or is she the champion of her district that's in the article (http://www.trouw.nl/tr/nl/4324/Nieuws/article/detail/1140561/2009/05/13/Gemengde-reacties-op-rsquo-echte-negerin-rsquo.dhtml)? There's a music video on the Afro-Europe blog from October of 2009 that includes the Sweet moment that leads me to believe that a larger portion of the community agreed with that young man, and that they are frustrated by politicians like Sweet. But, as someone who went on to create a hit song, are the young man's motives pure? The last 50 years of Civil Rights and Political Independence is populated by these circular moments. Freedom Fighter to Politician to Exploiter back to Freedom Fighter. In the United States its under this tension that Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson's careers exist. They show up so often at tragic moments, it does become difficult to not question their motives. Even when it's obvious that without them there are tragic stories that would have slipped off page one and become little more than a one graph write up on page 17. So who is exploiting who? I'm not expecting everyone to be a superjournalist able to cite sources with a single swipe of a keyboard. Nor do I expect folks to be Pauline Kael or Nelson George. However, I find reviews like this just as troubling as the imagery they purport to take down and dismantle. This, in conjunction with the Liten Skar (Little Pink) protest website, make me stare at my computer screen in profound disappointment. So you're not ______, or a ______, and definitely not a ______, then who are you? What do you believe? The lack of nuance in message and thought, the lack of acknowledgement that we are more than just a set of stereotypes or ciphers, is still reflected in many of the critiques themselves. A stereotype replaced by a blank is still a blank.
I do understand people get offensive about this movie and I do agree sopme of the comments. But go on a regular day to Amsterdam South East or the 'Kwakoe-festival, which a yearly get together for birds with these feathers, and you will see women dressed proudly like this. And yes, some of them have high positions in one of the many bank offices that are represented in this same South East.
And there are few things Quincy forgot to mention in his review: mr. Vuijsje was married to a big black girl with a good education and job. And wouldn't be surprised that she might be the one who came up with the idea of the book. As long as there are a lot of women dressed like this, we give the others something to laugh and talk about. Somebody told me in a every joke is a little truth. None of the situations are fiction. Even the one of the mom and the stroller. in the Surinam community we all know of people who done this. And dear mr Quinsy also know people in his social circle who have done this. Maybe he should start to educate them how to respect and treat women instead of shouting 'racism' everytime he sees something about the black community he does like.
What I'm wondering is if Quincy gave the same bad review to the movies 'Maxi Linder, Queen of Pramaribo' and 'Madame Jeanette'. Both made by people with an afro-american/surinam background. The first one is about the famous hooker of Paramaribo every seems tho love and honour. The 2nd one is filled with all the cliches you can imagine about the Surinam community. The men are cheaters and crooks, they people practice voodoo and the women are dumb. As long Qiuncy doesn't stand up and make a reprensentive movie about what a good and high educated black people we have in holland, he will be the boy cries wolf every year to me.
BTW, there are a shitload of exploitation movies and tvshows made about Jews and Whites in Holland. Also about morroccans by other morrocans. And it's all funny
This triggers my gag reflex. They must have gone for every stereotype in the book.
@ BLAQBIRD & MIMI (below) it's just "talk" which reap no rewards. Nor does posts like this and the ensuing conversations offer any substantial solutions. I am suggesting that although some may lose sleep over this issue, for the most part, it's just hand feed fodder for talking heads. Okay, let me go back. Blaqbird, I've probably read 80% of the content on this board, including the comments. In my opinion Shadow and Act is arguably the best blog for one to obtain updates on everything related to the "black" cinema. Aside from that, with it's diverse talent of writers and readers (and those who leave comments) being from all walks of life, it can serve as an excellent exposition on the overall sentiments; feelings/positions/views of the black community. All that said and having lived the black experience, I've come to believe that conversations ushered in by issues of this sort, leave a minuscule wake of "change". Granted, many people become upset and offended by the "alleged" negative images in such affair as "Alleen Maar Nette Mensen", Makode Linde's the "Swedish Cake" and the Swedish children's film titled Little Pink And The Motley Crew. However, my biggest point of contention (what I have a problem with) is that the objections/complaints are vague and woefully ambiguous, which leave a crying wolf syndrome. Case in point, what exactly is wrong with the Swedish children? Is it the color of their skin, their hair styles, their clothes or their teeth? Exactly, what's wrong with the color black? Some children's teeth grow in all directions. What child has not worn pig tails and ribbons? In essence, why is the dark child being singled out as "wrong"? In short, since I've said this many times, in many ways, one more time, what's the affect of this sort of imagery on the minds of those who view it? I've yet to have anyone bring me a concise example of how the "Swedish children", the new French comedy titled Intouchables (Untouchables) and the like, has an adverse affect on society as a whole. Racism is a learned behavior that's rooted in the person or persons long before they watch a movie, so what exactly is the goal of opponents of this form of art? Lastly, for argument sake, let's say there's a huge "problem". Define the problem, give examples of it's affect on the person(s) (not ambiguous "could-bes") and subsequent solutions to fix said problem. To this day, no one has been able to justify their rhetoric/moaning and rants by submitting those simple, yet substantial requests. In essence, justify your complaints. Until then… the beat goes on and the opposition (those who defend this type of art, or lose no sleep over it) will continue to view such "complaints" as garden variety, unsubstantiated wolf calls.
This isht looks racist as fk… with that said, some of the coonery in American Black movies like "Soul Plane" is not much better. I'd like to see exploitation movies made about Jews and Whites, and then see if people say "it's just comedy".
I'm curious since Malda and Mimi has indicated that this is sub genre of film and not a serious issue. Are there other depictions of dark black women on television and movies in the Netherlands and/or Belgium.
The trailer made me feel sad, very sad.
You do realize that there are a load of movies like this made in the Netherlands and that no one takes them seriously? That that is the POINT of these movies? And this one "makes fun" of black people, but there are a hell of a lot more movies that have Moroccans in the spotlight, and more than enough movies that make fun of DUTCH people in the same way. It's a Dutch thing, and not really intended to be racist because it's just a certain genre. This is kind of a Dutch version of movies like "How High" and etc. And you know who enjoys these movies the most? Not "white" people, but the portrayed race/culture/whatever. I don't live in the Netherlands, but Belgium, but it's a neighboring country, we speak the same language, and these kinds of movies are made here too. I'm also an immigrant (not Moroccan) but I am part of the immigrant community and let me tell you: no one loses sleep over this.
Wow….that was… I don't eve know. And I see we have some new readers to S&A. Welcome Darnell and Tibor; I recommend that you go back and read previous articles on this site about the images of POC represented in Hollywood movies. Then hopefully you'll have a better understanding as to why so many folks are upset about this movie.
"and several who want to have sex with him simply because he's a white man". True dat… it also happens in America. "a rapper known as Negativ, plays Rowanda's cousin Ryan who during the whole film only talks about sex, is having sex or is showing male bonding through sex with women." True dat… American rappers do the same thing every day of the year. "Then they get in a cellar the woman bends over against a wall and Ryan pulls down the woman's panties and tells David to stand in front of her so she can fellate him." True dat… that happens every day in most large cities in America. "the MOVIE was made to be over the top and that is just the joke about it. IT'S sad you don't understand, or just take life so seriously." TRUE DAT… it's a movie y'all. Why get all bent out of shape if THE MOVIE is telling lies? And if it's not a true depiction of "you" or anyone you know, then why worry about it? I mean, what type of person uses these images to form an opinion about a particular race? Seriously, only an ignorant foolish person who lives in a cave, isolated from the world, who only came out to view this movie, would use it as their only source of reference. So again, why waste time fretting over that lost in space idiot? Come on, as Wizard the Lizard (Mr. Wizard) said to Tudor Turtle: "Drizzle, Drazzle, Drozzle, Drome, Time for this one to come home. Be what you is and not what you is not! Folks that is what they is, is the happiest lot!". I am suggesting that we should let actors be actors and let them enjoy their craft because that what THEY DO. And let those who enjoy this type of film, let them laugh their asses off because truth be told, they are a happy lot. But please, those of you who are really concerned about negative images of blacks, put your hands down if you find nothing wrong with the fornicating chocolate home-wrecker Oliva Pope. And keep your hands down if you haven't written your congressman to complain about "Basketball Wives" and The Clients List. You know, those programs in which you conveniently define as a "guilty pleasure". Yeah, be what you is and…
This review can only be written by someone ignorant, foolish or oversensitive. The reason for this is that the movie was made to be over the top and that is just the joke about it. It's sad you don't understand, or just take life so seriously.
All the black people in this film have no self-respect, paycheck be damned. This is the most degrading sh*t I've seen in film in a long time, like worse than Tyler Perry (and that's saying something!).
And you wonder why black women have attitudes. Anyone that can put this "black women are for men who canât get white women" in a movie has issues.
@ The half of the review that is post here: Wow, and not in a good way….. To be fair, the U.S. can be just as bad. Someone currently has a hit on the radio in which the chorus literally says "All I want for my birthday is a big booty girl". That's just as bad. The only difference is that the racial element is not there as much because the rapper is African American. Objectification is bad, no matter it's source.
WTF? Why did these "actors" agree to participate in this disgrace? Black people everywhere need to learn to say, "No" to appearing in shit like this. Let them hire White people in Black face! I know I'm not being realistic about find some Black people who'll say NO. Making a name for yourself (good or bad) and getting a check is way more important than an individual's or an entire race's dignity and humanity.
I wholeheartedly disagree with this review. As a Surinamese Hindustan I have to say that I think it is an accurate representation of the Surinamese culture. Even the things Rowanda said about Hindu people is correct, we are cheap. The reviewer has taken this movie to freaking seriously. Why should you be offended when (most of) the people of that country are not? Suriname has become a very multi cultural country with a lot of Dutch, Hindu, Javanese, Chinese and even middle eastern people. And stereotypes are bound to happen. What’s wrong with putting those stereotypes into a movie? I get that people get a generalized idea about a certain culture, but as an individual you should be able to know the difference between a movie (fiction) and real life.