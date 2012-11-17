17 Posters Confirm 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' Has A Lot Of Characters In It

There's no doubt that Peter Jackson is an experienced at guiding large ensembles through dense narrative surrounded by big special effects. But in case you forgot just how big "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" is, here are fourteen posters to remind you.

With the film now just over a month away, the promotional train is picking up some considerable steam as more tidbits about the movie begin to surface. The official soundtrack details (it comes in two versions, natch) dropped yesterday, while in recent weeks we've learned that the movie will run almost three hours long, while Ian McKellen took some time to explain why he decided to wield the staff once again as Gandalf. Looks like this movie will have us largely hanging out with dwarves and you can see 'em (and their fancy facial hair) all below along with Frodo, Galadriel and more.

'An Unexpected Journey' arrives as expected on December 14th. [HeyUGuys]