Feature Doc 'Pay It No Mind: The Life & Times of Marsha P. Johnson' Released Online. Watch It

Directed by Michael Kasino and Richard Morrison, Pay It No Mind – The Life and Times of Marsha P. Johnson is a feature-length documentary that focuses on revolutionary trans-activist, Marsha "Pay it No Mind" Johnson – a Stonewall instigator, Andy Warhol model, drag queen, sex worker, starving actress, and Saint.

With her final interview from 1992, Pay It No Mind captures the legendary gay/human rights activist as she recounts her life at the forefront of The Stonewall Riots in the 1960s, the creation of S.T.A.R. (Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries) with Sylvia Rivera in the '70s, and a New York City activist throughout the '80s and early '90s.

The film features interviews with Marsha, as well as in-depth interviews with gay activist Randy Wicker, former Cockettes performer Agosto Machado, author Michael Musto, Hot Peaches founder/performer, Jimmy Camicia, and Stonewall activists Bob Kohler, Danny Garvin, Tommy Lanigan-Schmidt, and Martin Boyce.

This documentary screened at the IFC Center in NYC about a year ago, and the British Film Institute in London earlier this year, and is now available online to watch for free.

In July 1992, Johnson's body was found floating in the Hudson River in NYC, just after the 1992 Pride March. Police ruled the death a suicide, however, further evidence revealed that there might have been foul play involved. But unfortunately, attempts to get the police to investigate the cause of death were unsuccessful.

The hour-long doc in embedded below: