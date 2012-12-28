Is That Alicia Keys/Lena Horne Project Finally Happening?

Well, one thing's for sure, if it does, it'll be NOWHERE as controversial as that Zoe Saldana/Nina Simone film coming out next year.

(And if you think people are up in arms about Django Unchained, just wait until that Nina Simone movie finally gets released. OOOH BOY! I can't wait!)

But getting back to the Alicia-as-Lena project, could it be possible that, finally, something is about to happen? The project has been on and off, in development, since 2004, when Janet Jackson reportedly was attached to play Ms. Horne.

However, plans for Jackson to star in the film were dropped, supposedly because Horne wanted her removed, after that whole Super Bowl scandal (remember that?), though there's no actual verification of that.

But nevertheless, Jackson was out, and Keys was in, with a script wirtten by Lloyd Kramer; but that project eventually stalled too.

However, in the below brief EUR sound clip from a recent interview with Keys, it seems that the project may be coming back to life again:

What do you say? Are you interested in seeing the film, and what about Keys as Horne? Yay or nay?