Is That Alicia Keys/Lena Horne Project Finally Happening?

Well, one thing's for sure, if it does, it'll be NOWHERE as controversial as that Zoe Saldana/Nina Simone film coming out next year.
(And if you think people are up in arms about Django Unchained, just wait until that Nina Simone movie finally gets released. OOOH BOY! I can't wait!)
But getting back to the Alicia-as-Lena project, could it be possible that, finally, something is about to happen? The project has been on and off, in development, since 2004, when Janet Jackson reportedly was attached to play Ms. Horne.
However, plans for Jackson to star in the film were dropped, supposedly because Horne wanted her removed, after that whole Super Bowl scandal (remember that?), though there's no actual verification of that.
But nevertheless, Jackson was out, and Keys was in, with a script wirtten by Lloyd Kramer; but that project eventually stalled too.
However, in the below brief EUR sound clip from a recent interview with Keys, it seems that the project may be coming back to life again:
What do you say? Are you interested in seeing the film, and what about Keys as Horne? Yay or nay?
Comments
I would like to see Alicia Keys play Lena Horne.
i think Alicia Keys is the only person who could do this roll any justice. She looks just like a younger Horne and her vocals are spot on. Although, Ms. Horne was possibly an octive higher. Doesnt matter, Alicia Keys would hit it out the park. Cant wait til this goes into production and on the big screen. I would gladly shell out money to watch this!
Alicia Keys will be made for that role. She is he only person I know who could do Lena Horne justice. She definitely have the acting chops. I really enjoyed her performance in The Secret Life of Bees. Unlike Beyonce, Alicia have prove to Hollywood that she can be a serious actress with the roles that she choose to play. Beyonce haven't quite done yet. I'm ready for Beyonce to get beyond the stereotypical singing roles and take on more challenging roles. If Alicia play Lena Horne, this could be a career defying role for her. Jurnee Smollett would also be a good choice too.
Maaaan there was soooo much controversy around this flick thanks to that infamous "wardrobe malfunction." Horne's daughter was quite vocal about who she wanted to play her mother even before the Super Bowl. But I'm down for seeing Alicia play the role. And why is her being bi-racial even a topic of discussion? It has absolutely nothing to do with it. Find more of my thoughts on Hollywood…living and working here at http://www.hollywoodliveandwork.com
Good for her :)
I know people will complain that Lena was not biracial and Alicia is, but they do have similar features. I do wish that Singers would sing, especially if they aren't great in acting.
I believe in Alicia Keys and her respect for the subject–Lena Horne. After her work to produce Stick Fly, I'll remain optimistic on her approach to bring greater appreciation for Horne's legacy.
I will keep an open mind. Im not a fan of her music or acting skills. She is good as a director and producer but Im not sure about this. She definitely has the look down but when it comes to singing and acting Alicia Keyes tends to overact and oversing pass her vocal range. She needs disciplines herself to just do Lena, classy and with style, not trying for an Oscar. Just giving a great performance, I think she'll come across really well on screen.
I have faith that the DNA police here will complain that Alicia's biracial whereas Lena's parents were both black! LMAO
I want a non name person play lena horne.