‘The Hobbit’ Review: Bilbo Lives! Everyone Else, Not So Much.

I have never been a Lord of the Rings fanatic, so take that into account, but The Hobbit made me miss Voldemort. I spent a fair amount of time during Peter Jackson’s latest installment in his Tolkien franchise comparing it to the Harry Potter movies, thinking how savvy J.K. Rowling’s approach to magic has been, how successful in the broadest way those films are.
Potter has wizards and muggles, recognizably human and accessible; Voldemort is the visibly monstrous exception, and scarier for it. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey lives, quite deliberately, in its own hermetic world. That’s not a bad thing if you like hermetic worlds like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and other myth-filled vacuum-sealed geekfests. For the rest of us, thank goodness The Hobbit has Martin Freeman, who makes Bilbo Baggins a feeling person and a strange-footed Hobbit at the same time. He is the best part of the film.
Apart from Freeman, there are so many monsters and sword fights, so much dwarf-instigated mayhem that The Hobbit plays like a kiddie movie. Tolkien did write it as a children’s book, after all, but that’s not quite what the Lord of the Rings legions might expect.
The film is visually ambitious, as Jackson would be the first to tell you, although it doesn’t improve on 3D. (And there are some occasional, distracting deep-focus issues; really, 3-D can make you dizzy enough without that.) The screen and the story are crowded with picture-book colored creatures. When the dragon Smaug usurps the Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor, the brave Lord Thorin Oakenshield — Richard Armitage, with a fierce glare and flowing, gray-streaked dark hair – fights to regain his realm. How? That’s where kindly old wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) comes in, to recruit the unsuspecting homebody Bilbo. (Gandalf might be at home in Hogwarts; Rowling does owe something to Tolkien.)
In a comic set-piece, dwarves arrive before him, invading Bilbo’s cottage, tossing around his mother’s fine china. Gandalf appears and says Bilbo is just the burglar they need, although his meaning only becomes clear toward the end .
As they all trek off on their adventure to reclaim Erebor, Jackson throws everything at us except flying monkeys. There are birds, vicious wolves (called Wargs) big enough to ride, Stone Giants who fight like oversized toy robots (actually a very cool effect when the dwarves cling to different boxing giants.) They meet a super-jowly Goblin King (voiced by Barry Humphries; yes, he’s also Dame Edna). The screenplay stops now and then to drop in some healthy bit of wisdom from Gandalf, such as: "True courage is about knowing not when to take a life but when to spare one." In case LOTR fans get restless, there’s a quick detour to visit Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving as Galadriel and Elrond.
And there is Gollum (voiced and motion-captured by Andy Serkis). Maybe I’m alone on this, but a tiny bit of Gollum goes a veeery long way. (I always want to tell him: stop hissing at me!) The small bit of him you get here – he has a climactic, story-changing confrontation with Bilbo – felt like an eternity. You get the point: I’m not a fan.
In the end The Hobbit, like Life of Pi, seems so awed with its own technical ingenuity that character and narrative fade into the distance. Freeman breathes some life into all this CGI, partly because Bilbo faces the most human struggles. Stepping outside his comfy house to help the dwarves, learning he’s braver than he thought, he’s an adorable, occasionally irascible hero. But can he lure us into this nearly three-hour fantasy? Let’s just say he’s no Harry Potter.
Comments
Movie is a bull****.I am watching a movie for 3 years(next included) just so that I can see the end.
No comment.
Maybe Iâm alone on this, but a tiny bit of Gollum goes a veeery long way. (I always want to tell him: stop hissing at me!) The small bit of him you get here – he has a climactic, story-changing confrontation with Bilbo â felt like an eternity. You get the point: Iâm not a fan.
Likely to be the best part in the entire series… Bilbo and Gollum asking each other riddles was amazing. So yes, you are alone. Oh, and here is a tip, don't insult the fan-base in the first paragraph.
Horrible review. Haha bout as good as most of the critics. i think people should jsut watch it and if they like it good, if not and you know you dont like this type of movie then dont go. Let the people who do enjoy them actually enjoy them, dont talk about Harry Potter for half of your review.
Terrible review. No one cares about how much you like the magic in Harry Potter. Lol wow. This is why critics are useless.
Actually, I've saved this to use as an example of why places like rotten tomatoes can't be trusted with accurate reviews.
Next time, try to be considerate, try to show some professionalism, and for gods sake at least try to write a articulated unbiased review.
This is constructive criticism. Good day to you.
What a great review! 80% of which is bitching about how the writer loves HP.
Well, try doing another one, but substitute Potter with Twilight. I bet we won't notice the difference
P.S. People are actually get paid writing this crap called reviews…
Well perhaps they should have got someone who does not think that to insult the whole target audience within the first paragraph "might be a good idea" to do this review. If stepping outside the safe sound walls of Hogwarts scare you miss, perhaps you should stay inside.
This review is completely useless to me.
harry potter is hugely derivative of lord of the rings
I'm not a Harry Potter fan, so I guess this is good news for me!
Hey Caryn — what a stupid name — do you enjoy being an idiot, seriously, comparing "The Hobbit" & LotR which is so much better in story and character development than any of the Harry Potter books or movies!
harry pottr licks the bad man NO! it's not short and the like. funny luttle things make it so. the clown is sad today.lady with a silly head is over there. hobbit will smell better in the morning.
Who is this woman and why are her reviews allowed to appear on Tomatoes? Any teenager on any message board could write better, because -argumentation- and -analysis- are required even at school. Are these words new for you? Than please return to school and stop write this nonsense, nobody needs it.
P.S. You create bad reputation for many HP fans, although they are not guilty.
Harry Potter is fantasy light. If you enjoy your heavy handed metaphors, child centric twilight style story telling then HP is the movie line for you.
What a bunch of butthurt fanatics.
Smells like a kindergarten in here. Not yet fully developed to be able to recognize and seperate other peoples subjectivity and opinions from one's self.
Laughable.
the thing i hate about harry potter is how in-your-face the movies are about the magical world. like: "LOOK AT THAT CHOCOLATE FROG LOL IT JUMPED OUT THE WINDOW, OMG LOOK AT THAT CHESS PIECES MOVE ON THEIR OWN AND KILL EACH OTHER, ISN'T THIS SOOO MAGICAL??"
Check'em
What the fuck did you just fucking say about me, you little bitch? Iâll have you know I graduated top of my class in the New Zealand film academy, and Iâve been involved in numerous movie productions, and I have over 2 confirmed Oscar awards. I am trained in cinematography and Iâm the top director in the entire business. You are nothing to me but just another pleb. I will wipe you the fuck out with precision the likes of which has never been seen before on this Earth, mark my fucking words. You think you can get away with saying that shit to me over the Internet? Think again, fucker. As we speak I am contacting my secret network of Academy members across the world and your IP is being traced right now so you better prepare for the storm, maggot. The storm that wipes out the pathetic little thing you call your journalist career. Youâre fucking dead, kid. I can be anywhere, anytime, and I can end a film in over seven hundred ways, and thatâs just with my bare hands. Not only am I extensively trained in 3D filmography, but I have access to the entire arsenal of the Weta Workshops and I will use it to its full extent to wipe your miserable ass off the face of the earth, you little shit. If only you could have known what unholy retribution your little âcleverâ article was about to bring down upon you, maybe you would have held your fucking tongue. But you couldnât, you didnât, and now youâre paying the price, you goddamn hack. I will shit cinematic brilliance all over you and you will drown in it. Youâre fucking dead, bitch.
costanza.jpg
why would you ever think it would be a good idea to start a movie review by immediately comparing it to another movie? I understand that LOTR and Harry Potter movies are related because they're both fantasy-oriented and based off of books, but so are a lot of other movies. Why not compare to Eragon? Or that Percy Jackson movie?
Oh wait, it's because you hold a severe bias toward Harry Potter and it's painfully obvious.
Saying this movie makes you wish Voldemort was back on the big screen is about the same as saying "I wish Taylor Lautner took his shirt off more, that was disappointing". It's a statement of fact that has no viable context here, nor do any other comparisons you make to the HP franchise. You're saying this movie suffers from not being as "accessible" as another series of movies you favor. That's not the movie's problem; it's yours, and is therefore not critique.
The rest of your review seems to be a vague summary of what happens in the movie, with the only other pieces of critique being that you didn't like Gollum and that the movie wasn't "human" enough. If you took out every mention of Harry Potter in here, that's all this review would be: a summary with two little nitpicky points that are hardly expanded upon at all.
I sincerely hope you can do better reviews than this.
"Rowling does owe something to Tolkien"
like everything?
This is a pretty poor review, but that only shows that you don't really know what to criticise with this movie. I'd strongly suggest you read the book, and stop mentioning Harry Potter.
The fact is, you're SUPPOSED to be more attached to Bilbo than any other character because you instantly have an understanding of his character. He, like you – as a viewer – has found himself in a completely alien situation, and is out of his comfort zone entirely.
yikes! comparison with Harry Potter? Saw the first 2 of THOSE and knew they were a trite infantile-twighlitesque-bag-fat-waste-of-my-time – NEVER s able to sit through another. NEVER compare the genius of Tolkien (yes even his child's tale of The Hobbit) to the trash that Rowlings wrote. HP will be remembered in years to come purely as a cultural phenomenon – and again, the genius and gravitas and scholarship that is Tolkien will (albeit melancholy-ly) endure.
Terrible.
Take a lap.
FOR YOU
Grow up, children. It's a film whose existence will hardly matter in the history of mankind. If you really want to see it, go see it and enjoy it. No need to attack the reviewer viciously, even if her review is lame.
>woman
>giving opinions on anything tolkien
Caryn James go suck harry's wand bitch
Go flick your bean over Hagrid and don't ever bother us with your reviews.
I mean seriously what is this bullshit?
I couldn't tell if this so-called "review" was serious or not. Let me get this straight: the writer wishes that Middle Earth films were more like Harry Potter films, which won ZERO Oscars, and are on ZERO "all-time best film" lists?
Oh dear. It's another one of those people who don't review the movie, so much as complain about how they didn't like a certain setting or certain character. Honestly, this was all about how the setting wasn't as realistic as Harry Potter, not to mention your comparison between J.K. Rowling and the father of fantasy J.R.R. Tolkien. This review shouldn't actually count against the movie…
"Voldemort is the visibly monstrous exception," your antagonist looks like the albino version of a hybrid bastard son of a rat and a snake!! Ours rides a fucking dragon and we see that he actually kills people, unlike your story which death is too real and the viewers eyes are too sensitive. The difference between my movie and your movie? Children go to yours and adults go to mine. You are a child.
/rant over
"I have never been a Lord of the Rings fanatic, so take that into account, but The Hobbit made me miss Voldemort."
Why are you doing a review then????
".. comparing it to the Harry Potter movies"
Oh, so this is who gets to critic a movie on rotten tomatoes? A biased one sided in love boy lover who has a hard on for the "one that lived," if this guy gets a review I guess anyone can..
IndieWire, time to hire a new writer. This idiot can't write worth shit.
WOW what a silly review! I mean, what does this movie have to do with Harry Potter? Really? Come on! You're actually writing AS IF you knew anything about film qualities! If you are not into fantasy – why go watch a fantasy movie? Get a life!
dear reviewer, since when and according to whom are wands less geeky than swords?
"I have never been a Lord of the Rings fanatic, but The Hobbit made me miss Voldemort…"
OK. Say no more…
WHAT A STUPID REVIEW! Like REALLY?? HARRY POTTER???? Zero Credibility for this article
Bitch!
I'm really confused by this review. Is this a review of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, or a lamentation for the absence of Harry Potter? I too greatly enjoy Harry Potter for what it is (mainly the books, not so much the films). However, you lose all credibility when you talk about wizards and muggles being more recognizably human and accessible than the characters in A Song of Ice and Fire. I'm a huge Tolkien fan I'll be the first to say that his books are anything but accessible; that's not his appeal. His appeal is a grand mythos of world building, culture crafting, wonder and discovery, the characters are completely secondary (except maybe in the case of Bilbo in The Hobbit). A Song of Ice and Fire is the opposite: characters come first and everything else is secondary. Peter Jackson tries to blend the two with his films, which I think is why they can reach a broader audience than Tolkien's books. I'm guessing you've never read Lord of the Rings or A Song of Ice and Fire? I hate to slam you on your fantasy-genre credentials; however, you're kind of asking for it when you choose to review The Hobbit not as a stand-alone work on the basis of its own succeedings and failings, but instead choose to (arbitrarily) review it in relational terms to another specific fantasy work.
God-awful comparisons aside, this review is poorly written. I don't really understand what you are trying to convey about the film (you know, that thing, that is your subject, and the reason why you somehow have a job with this publication?). After comparing it to another, entirely different series, and after alienating a good portion of your audience, you proceed to poorly describe scenes in the film, without actually telling us what worked and what didn't, and why. There is very little critical thought here.
And they pay you to criticize J.R.R. Tolkien's writing?
Did you seriously just call J.K. Rowling a contemporary fantasy writer a better writer than the father of modern fantasy, who was one of the most influential writers of the 20th century, J.R.R Tolkien?
I haven't seen the film yet, but I can tell this review is bad based on you saying that alone. As well as you calling series that are enjoyed by everybody (Star Wars, Lord of the Rings) geekfests as if they are exclusive little cults (which they aren't since both the series are some of the highest grossing films of all time, obviously it isn't just a little cult who watches it).
Next you criticize Andy Serkis as Gollum who from everywhere and every person who I have heard who has seen the movie called that scene one of the highlights and mentioned him as one of the highlights of the movie. (Which I don't doubt seeing as Gollum/Smeargle is one of the best characters Tolkien wrote and also including the fact Andy Serkis was phenomenal as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy).
And if you criticize Life of Pi for being artistically shallow (especially in your Hobbit review) I pity you considering it's amazing artistic achievement with its ending (which came from a fantastic book to, maybe you don't like books?)
And again for no apparent reason you criticize Game of Thrones (which although is true is more of a cult following with the TV Series, it is highly acclaimed with its books, and is a phenomenal fantasy series).
I also really didn't see why you disliked this movie other than, "Gollum was to creepy for me, and I don't like fantasy that doesn't have to do with wizards with glasses."
I haven't seen the movie so I reserve judgment on the film itself ; however the comparison between Tolkien's literature and Harry Potter's is, in my judgment, like comparing roast beef to hot dogs. Tolkien may not suit all literary critics but his scope, imagery, metaphors and vision towers over other contemporary works. He wrote as a hobby while working full time as a professor in the highest acedemic circles. Many writers of today are just that : writers who have limited experiences, protected and cushy lifestyles, and money, money, money…to buy castles and all those cardboard cutout attachments. Tolkien, a WW I veteran, having lost both father and mother, raised by a generous and kind-hearted priest, and never dreaming of financial wealth i.e Smaug, lying on his heaps of gold, wrote from depth of soul. No overt criticisms of most "China doll" writers of today but seriously..who's really iving in the fantasty world ? The Hobbit as film may be open to criticism and excesses but please, it may be best to be quiet than expose one's ignorance of one of the genre's (fantasy) founding fathers.
Wow, if you think Harry Potter is better than Lord of the Rings then you are just a fucking idiot. plain and simple.
Wow. First of all, LOTR is way better than the Harry Potter franchise. The Fellowship of The Ring alone is way beyond better than all Harry Potter movies! This isn't a good review. Not even a review! It's your way of saying you're a potterhead and dissing The Hobbit, but trying to be professional since you're a critic. Please do not review the next two installments of the Hobbit. This is disgusting. Rotten tomato for you, Caryn James. Make it two.
It's sad that ignorant people who have no respect for the fantasy genre are able to lower the Tomato Meter.
I agree, comparison of J.K. Rowling is utterly and mind-bogglingly idiotic to me. You are comparing the father of all modern fantasy with a writer who wrote a series of successful books, which have had their fair share of criticism.
Wow, thanks for lowering the Tomato Meter with your BS review. You should probably stick to Harry Potter from now on since it's vastly superior.
Very nice – and accurate – appreciation of Martin Freeman's Bilbo. Very silly comparison of Tolkien's work to the Harry Potter books.
wow, no surprise, a WOMAN who seems to dislike the premise of middle earth and compares it to harry potter. what a dumb fucking review. this is why rottentomatoes sucks
This has got to be the single most bull shit review I've ever read (and I've read many hundreds over the years) This lady quite literally judges the movie entirely on how it's not like Harry Potter instead of on its own merits. I hate Titanic because that genre just isn't my cup of tea but I still acknowledge its a brilliantly done movie. You can't judge the quality of a good apple based on what ways it fails to be an orange. Please fire yourself.
Fuck you! You just compared the hobbit to harry potter. you should never be allowed to review a movie again.
I honestly have no idea what point you think you are making other than that you like Harry Potter. But if you don't see the inherent ridiculousness in the statement that Bilbo Baggins is no Harry Potter, I'm afraid you are beyond hope. Thanks for bringing down the tomato-meter with this tripe.
"He's no Harry Potter…"
Oh dear lord. I don't even…
Once you said you're not a LOTR fan and started comparing to Harry Potter I knew it wasn't much worth finishing your review.
So The Hobbit suffers because it's not based in modern day England and is not Harry Potter. Knew this already. Thanks for the insightful review…
You aren't a nerd yet you review movies and are a fan of Harry Potter? I'm not a Tolkein fan but feel free to visit Afghanistan with my brothers and I. Who I might happen to say, are all nerds and still slay bodies. What a disgusting attitude.
“Gandalf appears and says Bilbo is just the burglar they need, although his meaning only becomes clear toward the end ”
I disagree:
https://www.wired.com/2012/12/the-hobbit-an-unexpected-journey/