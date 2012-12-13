Watch: Bilbo Baggins Gets His Contract In Clip From 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey'

Already in theaters overseas thanks to time zones and whatnot, in about ten hours, and after a long wait, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" will finally open in multiplexes across the country. So here is your last tease of the movie, and don't worry, it's from really early on in the film, so there are no spoilers.

In the scene we see Martin Freeman's Bilbo Baggins receive the contract he'll have to sign before joining up with the dwarves and heading to Erebor and the Lonely Mountains. And let's just say, there are certain contigencies that need to be thought of for such a dangerous journey. Unlike the Frodo/Sam pairing that drove 'The Lord of the Rings' films, 'The Hobbit' is powered by a big group of guys. And if you think off camera they got rowdy, guess again. "We were all quite sensible. Film sets these days are more like what old mothers' meetings would've been twenty years ago, you know? It's sort of men laying off the carbs and discussing wheat allergies, stuff like that," Freeman told GQ. "Not exactly Richard Harris and Richard Burton anymore."

The 'Unexpected Journey' starts tomorrow. Watch below.