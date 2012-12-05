‘Zero Dark Thirty’ Leads National Board of Review Winners

Kathryn Bigelow's "Zero Dark Thirty" followed-up its big win at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards by topping the National Board of Review's winners. The film took best picture, director and actress (Jessica Chastain) honors.
"Thirty" was joined on the NBR's top ten list with "Argo," "Beasts of the Southern Wild," "Django Unchained," "Les Miserables,""Lincoln," "Looper," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Promised Land" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Notably absent from that top ten was "Life of Pi" and "The Master."
Other major winner included "Silver Linings Playbook," which both took best actor (Bradley Cooper) and best adapted screenplay (David O. Russell) honors. Leonardo DiCaprio was named best supporting actor for "Django Unchained," while the biggest (and nicest) surprise of the list was Ann Dowd winning best supporting actress for "Compliance."
Best Film: ZERO DARK THIRTY
Best Director: Kathryn Bigelow, ZERO DARK THIRTY
Best Actor: Bradley Cooper, SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, ZERO DARK THIRTY
Best Supporting Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, DJANGO UNCHAINED
Best Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd, COMPLIANCE
Best Original Screenplay: Rian Johnson, LOOPER
Best Adapted Screenplay: David O. Russell, SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK
Best Animated Feature: WRECK-IT RALPH
Special Achievement in Filmmaking: Ben Affleck, ARGO
Breakthrough Actor: Tom Holland, THE IMPOSSIBLE
Breakthrough Actress: Quvenzhané Wallis, BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD
Best Directorial Debut: Benh Zeitlin, BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD
Best Foreign Language Film: AMOUR
Best Documentary: SEARCHING FOR SUGAR MAN
William K. Everson Film History Award: 50 YEARS OF BOND FILMS
Best Ensemble: LES MISÉRABLES
Spotlight Award: John Goodman (ARGO, FLIGHT, PARANORMAN, TROUBLE WITH THE CURVE)
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: CENTRAL PARK FIVE
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: PROMISED LAND
Top Films
(in alphabetical order)
ARGO
BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD
DJANGO UNCHAINED
LES MISÉRABLES
LINCOLN
LOOPER
THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER
PROMISED LAND
SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK
Top 5 Foreign Language Films
(In Alphabetical Order)
BARBARA
THE INTOUCHABLES
THE KID WITH A BIKE
NO
WAR WITCH
Top 5 Documentaries
(In Alphabetical Order)
AI WEIWEI: NEVER SORRY
DETROPIA
THE GATEKEEPERS
THE INVISIBLE WAR
ONLY THE YOUNG
Top 10 Independent Films
(In Alphabetical Order)
ARBITRAGE
BERNIE
COMPLIANCE
END OF WATCH
HELLO I MUST BE GOING
LITTLE BIRDS
MOONRISE KINGDOM
ON THE ROAD
QUARTET
SLEEPWALK WITH ME
come on on the road!!!!!! best movie ever seen this year
hi.very….very…political…the movie"zero darkly.."=hurt locker=lies
life of pi?
compare the independent films list to others, and this one looks like a joke.
On The Road should NOT even be on the list. Where is Holy Motors, Amour, Rust and Bone?
Hooray for Ann Dowd! (from a longtime fan)
LOOPER over LIFE OF PI ?! I can't even imagine how big that check was.
Okay, first of all, the story indicates that "Argo" is "notably absent from the top ten", and then the list you show has "Argo" right at the top. Which is it? Notably absent or notably present?
And secondly (this is directed at the NBR) what possible rationale is there in making separate lists for indie and studio films, especially knowing that the studio list will be reported as their official top ten?
I do believe "Argo" did place in their top 10 though.
They could have rewarded something truly great in Lincoln. They opted to reward something that exploits history instead of exploring it.
