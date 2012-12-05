'Zero Dark Thirty' Leads National Board of Review Winners

Kathryn Bigelow's "Zero Dark Thirty" followed-up its big win at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards by topping the National Board of Review's winners. The film took best picture, director and actress (Jessica Chastain) honors.

"Thirty" was joined on the NBR's top ten list with "Argo," "Beasts of the Southern Wild," "Django Unchained," "Les Miserables,""Lincoln," "Looper," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Promised Land" and "Silver Linings Playbook." Notably absent from that top ten was "Life of Pi" and "The Master."

Other major winner included "Silver Linings Playbook," which both took best actor (Bradley Cooper) and best adapted screenplay (David O. Russell) honors. Leonardo DiCaprio was named best supporting actor for "Django Unchained," while the biggest (and nicest) surprise of the list was Ann Dowd winning best supporting actress for "Compliance."

Go to the next page for a full list of the awards given by the National Board of Review.

Best Film: ZERO DARK THIRTY

Best Director: Kathryn Bigelow, ZERO DARK THIRTY

Best Actor: Bradley Cooper, SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, ZERO DARK THIRTY

Best Supporting Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, DJANGO UNCHAINED

Best Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd, COMPLIANCE

Best Original Screenplay: Rian Johnson, LOOPER

Best Adapted Screenplay: David O. Russell, SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

Best Animated Feature: WRECK-IT RALPH

Special Achievement in Filmmaking: Ben Affleck, ARGO

Breakthrough Actor: Tom Holland, THE IMPOSSIBLE

Breakthrough Actress: Quvenzhané Wallis, BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD

Best Directorial Debut: Benh Zeitlin, BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD

Best Foreign Language Film: AMOUR

Best Documentary: SEARCHING FOR SUGAR MAN

William K. Everson Film History Award: 50 YEARS OF BOND FILMS

Best Ensemble: LES MISÉRABLES

Spotlight Award: John Goodman (ARGO, FLIGHT, PARANORMAN, TROUBLE WITH THE CURVE)

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: CENTRAL PARK FIVE

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: PROMISED LAND





Top Films

(in alphabetical order)



ARGO

BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD

DJANGO UNCHAINED

LES MISÉRABLES

LINCOLN

LOOPER

THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER

PROMISED LAND

SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK



Top 5 Foreign Language Films

(In Alphabetical Order)



BARBARA

THE INTOUCHABLES

THE KID WITH A BIKE

NO

WAR WITCH



Top 5 Documentaries

(In Alphabetical Order)



AI WEIWEI: NEVER SORRY

DETROPIA

THE GATEKEEPERS

THE INVISIBLE WAR

ONLY THE YOUNG



Top 10 Independent Films

(In Alphabetical Order)



ARBITRAGE

BERNIE

COMPLIANCE

END OF WATCH

HELLO I MUST BE GOING

LITTLE BIRDS

MOONRISE KINGDOM

ON THE ROAD

QUARTET

SLEEPWALK WITH ME



