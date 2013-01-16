Exclusive: Poster For 'The Brass Teapot' Starring Juno Temple & Michael Angarano

While a big chunk of the movie world is turning its eye towards Park City, for the rest of the industry it's still business as usual. Starring Juno Temple and Michael Angarano, "The Brass Teapot," was acquired by Magnolia Pictures last fall after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The picture is making its theatrical release this spring and we're debuting the official poster. Directed by Ramaa Mosley (the 2008 short, "Exquisite Corpse"), Temple and Angarano star as a young, poor, newly married couple who find a magic teapot that grants them cash for pain.

Here's more context with the official synopsis:

"The Brass Teapot" feature film is a magical comedy starring Juno Temple and Michael Angarano, based on the comic book series about a broke, mid-twenty year old couple who, in these difficult economic times, finds a mysterious, magical brass teapot which gives them money every time they (or others) are hurt near it. After realizing the teapots powers, John and Alice must decide how far they will go to fulfill their dreams of wealth.

The film also stars Alexis Bledel, Alia Shawkat, Bobby Moynihan, Debra Monk, Billy Magnussen, Stephen Park comedian Matt Walsh and Lucy Walters, aka the hot girl on the subway that Michael Fassbender eye-f*cked the shit out of in "Shame." Sounds like a pretty solid cast to us. Magnolia will release "The Brass Teapot" on VOD February 28th and in theaters April 5th. Below, the poster, some new stills and a scene from the film released last fall.