Exclusive: Halle Berry Confirms To S & A That She's Coming Back As Storm (Well, Almost Certain...)

Earlier today I spoke with Halle Berry for an interview that will appear on S & A next week. But to give you a tease, the first thing I did ask her was whether she would be returning as Storm in the next X Men movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, since Tambay, just last week, voiced his doubts about it (HERE).

Well, she did confirm to me that she would be returning in the role. Most likely. Practically 90% sure. And she nodded a lot too.

I can’t say, and neither could she say that it’s definitely a done deal, and that the contracts have all been signed, with all the “i”s dotted and the “t”s crossed.

She told me that are a few details that are still being negotiated which she couldn’t get into. But since she did tell me that the film starts shooting in April, it’s highly unlikely that talks are going to suddenly and horribly fall apart at this point, and the producers have to scramble to find a replacement at the very last minute.

Of course, it’s very possible that something could happen and that she won’t be in it at all. But that’s not a possibility that I got from her.

And please indulge me to say that, though this is actually the second time I’ve met her in person, I still have to say that she is just drop dead gorjez.

Sorry folks I just had to say that.