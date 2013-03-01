Exclusive: Halle Berry Confirms To S & A That She's Coming Back As Storm (Well, Almost Certain...)

Earlier today I spoke with Halle Berry for an interview that will appear on S & A next week. But to give you a tease, the first thing I did ask her was whether she would be returning as Storm in the next X Men movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, since Tambay, just last week, voiced his doubts about it (HERE).
Well, she did confirm to me that she would be returning in the role. Most likely. Practically 90% sure. And she nodded a lot too.
I can’t say, and neither could she say that it’s definitely a done deal, and that the contracts have all been signed, with all the “i”s dotted and the “t”s crossed.
She told me that are a few details that are still being negotiated which she couldn’t get into. But since she did tell me that the film starts shooting in April, it’s highly unlikely that talks are going to suddenly and horribly fall apart at this point, and the producers have to scramble to find a replacement at the very last minute.
Of course, it’s very possible that something could happen and that she won’t be in it at all. But that’s not a possibility that I got from her.
And please indulge me to say that, though this is actually the second time I’ve met her in person, I still have to say that she is just drop dead gorjez.
Sorry folks I just had to say that.
Comments
I think that Halle is a great Storm!!!!! I have to disagree with people who don't think she was right for the role, I think she fits the roles just fine!!!!! And I can't wait for the next movie!!!!!
I think Halle is the perfect Storm, and unlike everyone else… I don't think Angela Basset would've made a good storm. I don't think she would have clicked with the other characters.
This is sad Halle Berry is a terrible storm I always felt that Angela Bassett would be a better choice. Although, I heard a rumour that Angela actually turned down the role of Storm and then Halle Berry got the offer. If this is true I guess Halle really did seize her opportunity.
WHYYYYYY!?!?!?!?!?
*falls to the ground, sobbing*
I've been saying the longest Angela basset would make the perfect storm. She doesn't look old in the face and has the body and voice Halle is pretty but that role isn't right for her the storm from comics is really old but doesn't look It
Bryan Singer also confirm the name of the French actors Omar Sy.
NO!!!! Halle was never right for storm. Why do this to us, AGAIN?! Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, hell Jennifer Hudson would make a better Storm at this point. JUST.NOT.HALLE!
it won't ever happen but the woman from Besouro, Jessica Barbosa, would be a great Storm
Halle was never really a good fit for the role
most perfect people to ever play the roles though
Yul Brynner-professor x
Michael Ironside-wolverine
Iman-Storm
Dolph Lungren-Collosus
Eric Bogosian-nightcrawler
woman they got to play phoenix/dark phoenix was perfect
shame that Halle became Storm, they could have gone in another direction..at the time N'bushe Wright would have been a better choice but Halle has the name and the international appeal
AngelaBassett is too old to play Storm.. c'mon now..
Halle is beautiful, she has the body, respect, profile, and her acting is fine for the X-men Franchise. The central characters of the X-men series will sell the movie and unfortunately Storm isn't one of them. It doesn't matter if Halle Berry or Huckle Berry gets the role the movie will be a blockbuster and the studios are fully aware of this fact. DEAD @ anyone thinking they would give the role to Angela Bassette who I love but please. Zoe is overused and I don't see her fitting the role at all. Who else with a high profile is left? Congrats Halle. lol
Angela Bassett! For the love of God! Angela Bassett is Storm personified and this is the perfect project for her to debut. Halle step down. You're alot of things but Storm isn't one of them.
ZOE SALDANA Would be a perfect Storm! No More Halle bring in Zoe! She has Storm's exotic look, is tougher, and can pull off the accent better. Halle is too soft and has weakened Storm.
ZOE =Storm
Angela Bassett! It's not to late to right an egregious wrong! She's still beautiful, formidable and could make Storm come alive on the big screen. Make this happen.
I have a feeling her part will be very small, x-men 1 size at most, but it will help her profile to be in a box- office smash, something she hasn't been in since the last X-men movie in 2006 (poor Clou d Atlas, i loved you). But glad to see her none the less, I enjoyed her performance in x2 and 3
OMG noooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! lol. <<< Comic book fans all over. Storm requires a TALL, goodlooking, smoothly brownskinned woman who can pull off either a Kenyan or British accent. Someone who looks like Iman, an African goddess. Halle Berry is none of the above. She is a biracial beauty queen under 6ft.
I still say Angela Bassett should've played Storm since the first film but good for Halle though.
Zoe Saldana? Seriouslyâ¦..Bitch, please. Storm is supposed to be dead gorgeous in the comics, and Zoe is hideous. Berry was a good choice. Can't wait to see her ripping sentinels apart.
Ooooh, I think Sergio has a crush. ;)
I was never convinced of Berry as Storm. She is not regal enough and doesn't display the same composure we are used to in Storm. I'd rather someone replace Berry for the role. Zoe Saldana would be perfect! Now let's get Cyclops back in this film!
Your Comment This is good news. Considering the comic storyline, Storm definitely should be in this film and it makes sense that Halle would return to reprise the role.
I'm sooooooo happy that she will be back as Storm! I was getting kinda worried there.