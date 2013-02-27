UK's Sky1 Cancels 'Sinbad' After One Season, Ahead Of USA Premiere In April

Just as it's getting ready to make its debut in the USA, the UK's TVWise is reporting that Sky1 has cancelled its fantasy series Sinbad, after just one season.

Why?

Impossibe Pictures had been hopeful of landing a second season order for Sinbad, especially since international distributor BBC Worldwide has sold the series to numerous international broadcasters […] Impossible Pictures had set a team of writers to come up with ideas for a potential second season and that those were pitched to Sky, however, executives at the broadcaster felt that the series had run its course.

Well, better to end on a high note after one season, rather than extend to successive seasons that may or may not catch on. I recall reading an article on the UK's channel 4 website I believe it was, in which they stated their intent to continue to showcase new talent in new series (both in front of and behind the camera), and extending series past 1 or 2 season gets in the way of doing that.

In a statement, Sky1 said: “As a broad, family entertainment channel, Sinbad was the perfect drama to showcase Sky1’s ambitions for long-running, blockbuster series. We were thrilled with the cast and the production team at Impossible, however, we feel that Sinbad’s story has now been told.”

The BBC/Sky 1 HD production of Sinbad – that features performances from the likes of Elliot Knight, Sophie Okonedo, George Harris, Ashley Walters and Estella Daniels – aired its 12-episode first season in the UK starting on July 8, 2012.

French network Canal+ and Canadian broadcaster Bell Media were both pre-sold local rights to air Sinbad in their territories, and those of you in the USA, the Syfy channel finally picked up stateside rights to Sinbad, last September, with plans to air the 12-episode season beginning on April 12 this year.

The series' official synopsis reads:

On the run from his home town of Basra and under a curse for a killing that led to the death of his much-loved brother, the streetwise Sinbad finds himself cast out to sea. Surviving a violent and magical storm, both Sinbad and his intriguing fellow ship-mates are forced to band together to face their inner demons, hopes, loves and fears. Our flawed hero embarks on an epic and emotional quest to rid himself of the curse and embrace his destiny. When mystical meets muscle anything can happen.



Elliot Knight stars as the legendary Sinbad, while Lost star Naveen Andrews plays Sinbad's nemesis Lord Akbari; Black brits Sophie Okonedo plays Razia, Queen of the Water-Thieves, Ashley Walters is Abdul-Fahim, George Harris stars is Zalelew, and Estella Daniels (in the photo above with Knight) portrays a character called Nala.