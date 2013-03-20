Cross Post: "Oz the Great and Powerful" Rekindles the Notion That Women Are Wicked

Dorothy Gale–the girl who went to

Oz–has been called the first true feminist hero in American children’s

literature. Indeed, she was condemned by many readers, including children’s

librarians, for daring to have opinions and act on them.

My grandmother introduced me to the Oz

books as a child, and I have always seen her as a real-life Dorothy

of sorts. Born in 1908, she loved travel and speaking her mind and–gasp–she preferred

to read and write poetry than do dishes and cook. As a young woman, she did not

take like a duck to the water of motherhood, and indeed seemed not to have

liked it at all. To this day, she is referred to by the wider family as “abandoning”

her two sons in favor of books and travel, though in fact her only abandonment

was that of the traditional domestic role.

My grandmother was, in some ways,

the “anti-mother” or “wicked witch” detailed so brilliantly

in Crafting the Witch: Gendering Magic in Medieval and Early

Modern England. That book, written by California State

University at San Marcos’ associate professor of literature and writing Heidi

Breuer, explores how magical, positive female figures such as Morgan

le Fey morphed into the Wicked Witches that now dominate depictions

of magical, powerful women–including those in the current film Oz the

Great and Powerful.

The new Oz film does not

include the brave and self-reliant Dorothy, nor any other character that I

would identify as having my grandmother’s feminist spirit. The film speaks

neither to the many strong female characters that populated L. Frank Baum’s

books nor to the feminist, progressive leanings of its author.

Instead, it trades in the notion that women are indeed wicked–especially those

women not “tamed” by a male love interest or father figure, as well

as (horror of horrors!) those women who lack nurturing, motherly

characteristics.

In the film, Oscar

Diggs is the one who journeys to Oz, not Dorothy, and this provides

the basis for a much more traditional, or should I say regressive, story.

Rather than, as in the original Oz book, having a female save many men and

prove the male leader to be an ineffectual fraud, this time around we have an

oafish male functioning as the love interest for various characters,

transforming from ineffectual Oscar to the great and powerful Wizard and leader

of Oz.

At the outset of the film, Oscar is

a circus con-man/magician, readily admitting he is not a good man. Though he is

framed as an unscrupulous, womanizing cad, he is also depicted as truly sweet

and likeable underneath–a sort of prince disguised as a beast. When Annie

(Michelle Williams) tells him she is going to marry another man, the audience

is meant to feel for poor Oscar–because Annie is framed as his “real love.”

But by the close of the movie they are happily reunited, not as Oscar and Annie

but as Oz the Wizard and Glinda the Good Witch. (This ending, by the way, and

the romance threaded throughout the film, breaks a sacred belief of Baum’s that

romance should not be featured in children’s tales.)

Baum’s continued insistence, both in

his real life and his writing, that females are strong, capable, courageous and

intelligent–and that tolerance, understanding and courage should guide one

along life’s journey–are scuttled in favor of a movie heavy on special effects

and light on character development, let alone any feminist or progressive

message.

In contrast, the Oz books are full

of intelligent, enterprising, courageous and self-reliant females. There are

benevolent female rulers, such as Ozma

and Lurline, as well as both good and bad witches. As

noted at Bitch Flicks,

Dorothy, Ozma and Glinda serve

significant leadership positions in Oz. Princess Ozma is the true hereditary

ruler of Oz–her position having been usurped by The Wizard. Glinda is by far

the most powerful sorceress in Oz, and both Dorothy and Ozma often defer to her

wisdom. Dorothy, of course, is the plucky orphan outsider who combines

resourcefulness and bravery.

Indeed, the books would pass the Bechdel test

with flying colors. Strong friendships between women, as well as women helping

other women (and various and sundry other creatures, men included), run through

the 14 original books. (Some current readings posit these relationships as more

than friendship, as with the queer readings of the Dorothy/Ozma relationship, but

that’s another story.) There are wicked women, but they are not wicked to the

extent they are in the film iterations, the current one included, nor are the

wicked/bad characters very powerful. In fact, the Wicked Witch of the first Oz

book fears the Cowardly Lion and the dark, and is destroyed by an angry Dorothy

with a bucket of water. Before dying she concedes, “I have been wicked in

my day, but I never thought a little girl like you would be able to melt me and

end my wicked deeds.” The Wicked Witch in Baum’s book did not have green

skin or wear an imposing outfit; instead she is a rather funny-looking figure

with one eye, three braids and a raincoat.

In Baum’s version of Oz, females

were allowed to have power and show anger without being castigated–something

rare in books from Baum’s era. Also rare were female protagonists in children’s

books, which is why, according to one scholar, “The Wizard of Oz is

now almost universally acknowledged to be the earliest truly feminist American

children’s book, because of spunky and tenacious Dorothy.” Baum’s

work even hinted at the instability of gender–as when Ozma is first

introduced as a boy named Tip. Traditionally masculine in many respects after

her turn to female, Ozma’s gender is thus represented as not only about

physical characteristics or appearance, but as far more complicated. Quite

postmodern and queer for a children’s book from the early 1900s!

In addition to these feminist

characters and depictions of gender, the books also consistently celebrate

tolerance and diversity and maintain what Alison

Lurie calls an “anti-colonial attitude.” This is no

coincidence; rather, as documented in the BBC’s The

Wonderful Wizard of Oz: The True Story, “When L Frank Baum

wrote the Wonderful Wizard of Oz book, his choice of heroine was heavily

influenced by the battle for women’s rights.” He was married to Maud Gage,

the daughter of Matilda Joslyn Gage, the pioneering

feminist and co-founder of the National Woman Suffrage Association.

While some still question feminism’s

influence on Baum (as here), and it is often wrongly claimed that he

and his feminist mother-in-law did not get along (as in The

Dreamer of Oz), Baum’s faith in feminism never wavered. He

supported feminism both within his own home (Maud ran the finances and his

mother-in-law stayed with them six months out of every year) and in his

writings (not only in the Oz books but in his journalistic work). Moreover, Baum

thought men who did not support feminist aspirations were “selfish,

opinionated, conceited or unjust–and perhaps all four combined,” and he

argued that, “The tender husband, the considerate father, the loving

brother, will be found invariably championing the cause of women.” (One

wonders what he would make of director Sam Raimi and his decidedly un-feminist

new depiction of Oz!)

Baum’s feminist biography aside,

many aspects of the books stand on their own as fictional feminist tracts. For

example, the second book of the series, The Marvelous Land of Oz, features

a fictional suffrage movement led by Jinjur, the female general of an all-girl

army (their key weapon is knitting needles). At one point, Jinjur offers the

rallying cry, “Friends, fellow-citizens and girls … we are about to begin

our great Revolt against the men of Oz!” As a New York Times‘ reviewer

quipped, it is too bad this female army “didn’t storm Disney next.”

In contrast to the consistently

anti-feminist Disney, Baum’s books can be viewed as children’s stories with

distinctly feminist and progressive messages. Given that they were akin to the Harry

Potter books of their day in terms of popularity and sales, this is hugely

significant. Today, however, the books’ undercurrents of feminism and

progressive politics have been overshadowed by the less-feminist 1939

film, The Wizard of Oz, and the many

subsequent de-politicized adaptations.

In Oz the Great and Powerful,

perhaps the most anti-feminist adaptation, Dorothy–the plucky and powerful girl

from Kansas–is supplanted by a series of Oscar’s romantic interests, and this

focus does not shift after a mighty storm transplants us from Kansas to Oz.

There, Oscar quickly meets Theodora (Mila Kunis), who tells him of the prophecy

that he is destined be the leader of Oz. However, she warns him, “You only

become king after you defeat the Wicked Witch.” Metaphorically, for men

like Oscar to achieve greatness they need to destroy powerful women. And,

significantly, in order to destroy the witch Oscar must not kill her but

destroy her wand–in other words, destroy her (phallic) power, destroy what

makes her “like a man.” (I imagine Baum turning over in his grave).

Oscar, like the audience, does not

yet know who this Wicked Witch is–a mystery that the film’s publicists went to

pains to protect before it was released. This mystery suggests any female

could be the Wicked Witch or, more broadly, that all women are or have

the potential to be wicked.

When Oscar first meets Theodora, the

audience is encouraged to view her as kind, helpful and beautiful. She, like

the women from Kansas, seems taken by his charms. In contrast, her sister

Evanora refers to Oscar as a “a weak, selfish and egotistical fibber.”

Evanora’s fury, as well as her witchy get-up, encourages the audience to think she

is the Wicked Witch. When Theodora insists Oscar is the wizard, Evanora’s

caustic response–“‘The wizard, or so he says. He may be an imposter. Sent

here to kill us”–furthers the suspicion.

Then, when Evanora says “‘Maybe

it’s you I’ve underestimated. Have you finally joined her side, sister?”

the audience is once again encouraged to question who the “her” is.

Theodora protests, “I am on no one’s side. I simply want peace. He’s a

good man,” suggesting she is not on the Wicked Witch’s side. But Evanora

retorts, “‘Deep down you are wicked!’

Theodora then throws a ball of fire

across the room, prompting the audience to once again question who the real

Wicked Witch is. The mystery continues when Oz, his monkey sidekick Finley and

the China Girl (a porcelain doll) spy a witchy-looking figure in the dark

forest. But the scary figure turns out to be Glinda, who is quickly identified

as a “good witch” not only through the ensuing dialogue but via her

blonde hair and white dress.

This delaying of the true identity

of the Wicked Witch and the suggestion that even good women can be, or at least

appear to be, wicked, goes along with the fear of female wickedness that shaped

not only the Renaissance era and its infamous witch hunts but continues

to be a key trope in our own times. Sadly, the new film reifies messages

contained in so many stories of the witch–that females not tied to or

interested in men/family are jealous, duplicitous, vengeful and must be

destroyed (or domesticated). The good females in the film function as a

mother/daughter pair, both of whom, by film’s end, are tied to Oz as their

patriarch.

The film can also be read as yet

another story about how men are destined to lead while women are destined to

mother. This goes directly against the original author’s beliefs; as his

grand-daughter notes, “He was a big supporter of women getting

out into the marketplace and men connecting with the children and spending time

at home.” In direct contrast, the film punishes female entrepreneurial

spirit and pluck and never suggests that any of Oscar’s greatness comes from

his desire to spend time at home. Instead, he is ultimately rewarded by

becoming the “great and powerful” man the title refers to, and the

female characters are either punished for refusing the maternal role (Evanora

and Theodora) or rewarded for placing primacy on family (Glinda and the China

Girl).

As wonderfully put in the New

York Times review of the film, Oz the Great and Powerful “has

such backward ideas about female characters that it makes the 1939 Wizard of

Oz look like a suffragist classic.” While the 1939 film was decidedly

less feminist than the book on which it was based, it nevertheless was far more

feminist friendly than this current iteration.

That a book published in 1900 and a

film that came out in 1939 are each more feminist than a 2013 film is

troubling. The NPR review agrees, but then claims that what this

indicates is “that chivalry (or perhaps feminism) of the sort that Judy

Garland could count on is not only merely dead, it’s really most sincerely

dead.” Simplistic reading of chivalry aside, the suggestion that feminism

is dead has perhaps never been more wrong than it is now. Sure, we still have

our wicked witches to face (I am talking to you, Ann Coulter), but we also have

a plethora of Dorothys and Ozmas and Jinjuras—not to mention L. Frank Baums.

It is particularly disappointing

that films aimed at children and families continue to be not only un-feminist

but devoutly anti-feminist, and they do so by drawing on the

stereotypical witch figure of centuries ago–used, as Breuer puts it, to “frighten

women back into domestic roles.”

Alas, just as the 1939 film

reflected the economic realities of its time, turning Baum’s story into a call for women to return to the

home (as in, “There’s no place like home”), so too does

this 2013 version speak to the current economic crisis. Times of economic

downturn are predictably accompanied by sexist backlash–a sort of knee-jerk “Let’s

blame it on the women that steal our jobs, refuse to do their duties

(mothering, cleaning, etc.) and threaten the stability of family, of church, of

the very nation.” Currently, this backlash is evident on many fronts–from

the attacks against women’s reproductive freedoms, to the vitriol aimed at

women who dare seek independence or even the right to report rape, to the

hyperfocus on romance, sexuality and appearance as the only things that truly

matter to women.

The message of the original book was

that possibilities for a liberated world of tolerance and female equality was

not merely a dream but a real place we could move to if we only had the courage

(and the heart and the brain). The message of the 1939 film was that women can

have some power, but home and family was still the best place for them

(and liberation was merely a dream caused by a bad bump on the head). The

message of Oz the Great and Powerful is that only men can save

women and only men can save Oz; in other words, what we need to save us from

falling off the economic cliff is not Dorothy, not Glinda, not the China Girl,

but a gold-digging con man who is adept at smoke-and-mirrors politics but has

about as much substance or real conviction as, well, many of our current world

leaders. These frauds are apparently still better than any woman though–be she

good, wicked, or made of porcelain.

_________________________________________________

Natalie Wilson, PhD is a literature and women’s studies scholar, blogger, and author. She teaches at Cal State San Marcos and specializes in the areas of gender studies, feminism, feminist theory, girl studies, militarism, body studies, boy culture and masculinity, contemporary literature, and popular culture. Read more.