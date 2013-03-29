You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Exclusive: New Sunset Kissed ‘Spring Breakers’ Poster Featuring James Franco and Three Gun-Toting Teens

Mar 29, 2013 10:53 am

While Harmony Korine’s subversive and scandalous candy-colored blast of a new film “Spring Breakers” has been dividing audiences since going into wide release last Friday (just check out the Twittersphere), there’s no denying the nutty brilliance of the sequence where James Franco, as Florida gangster Alien, takes to his outdoor piano to offer his sincere rendition of Britney Spears’ ballad “Everytime,” flanked by three teens gone wild (Ashely Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine). That moment is captured beautifully in an exclusive poster for the film that distributor A24 has provided to Indiewire as an exclusive. Check it out below:

Tommy

Loved this movie and this part. Where can I buy this poster?

khatia

where is this movie?

steve

need this where can we buy it

D'arby Rose

MUST. HAVE. NOW.

Nick Robinson

I need this. Where can I buy this? I want this.

david

this poster is so transifixing!

Sam

This moment is everything. Where can I get this poster??

Katie Young

Quite possibly the best moment of the movie.
I want this poster!

Mrs. B. Feola

FREAKIN’ EPIC LOVE THIS POSTER 👙👙👙👙
& Of Course, THE MOVIE TOO! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

