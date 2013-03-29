Exclusive: New Sunset Kissed ‘Spring Breakers’ Poster Featuring James Franco and Three Gun-Toting Teens

While Harmony Korine’s subversive and scandalous candy-colored blast of a new film “Spring Breakers” has been dividing audiences since going into wide release last Friday (just check out the Twittersphere), there’s no denying the nutty brilliance of the sequence where James Franco, as Florida gangster Alien, takes to his outdoor piano to offer his sincere rendition of Britney Spears’ ballad “Everytime,” flanked by three teens gone wild (Ashely Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Korine). That moment is captured beautifully in an exclusive poster for the film that distributor A24 has provided to Indiewire as an exclusive. Check it out below:
Comments
Loved this movie and this part. Where can I buy this poster?
where is this movie?
need this where can we buy it
MUST. HAVE. NOW.
I need this. Where can I buy this? I want this.
this poster is so transifixing!
This moment is everything. Where can I get this poster??
Quite possibly the best moment of the movie.
I want this poster!
FREAKIN’ EPIC LOVE THIS POSTER 👙👙👙👙
& Of Course, THE MOVIE TOO! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
