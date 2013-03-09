Nicolas Cage Says A ‘Ghost Rider 3’ May Happen, But He Won’t Be Involved

Despite grossing $228 million worldwide, no one seemed to like Columbia‘s “Ghost Rider,” including critics, audiences and star Nicolas Cage. So much so that when it came time for “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” the studio started over and hired the gonzo action-directors Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, known for the crazy “Crank” films. The story essentially presupposed the first film didn’t even exist and they began with a type of soft reboot. But despite Cage’s enthusiasm for this new version, audiences cared even less. Shockingly so. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” grossed a pitiful $51 million domestically and only $132 million worldwide, effectively killing the franchise.
And while the series could continue, it’s no surprise that Cage himself wants nothing to do with it now. Asked whether a third film was on the drawing board, or if a possibility, Cage simply said, maybe, but he’s not interested. “It’s possible,” he told Collider about a third “Ghost Rider 3” movie. “But it won’t be with me.”
It’s understandable. You can only get kicked in the teeth so many times. Sometimes you gotta move on. All’s well that ends well? Not that anyone really cares at this point, but it will be interesting to see what Sony/Columbia does with the property. The studio notoriously rushed ‘Spirit Of Vengeance’ into production simply because if they didn’t have a ‘Ghost Rider’ film in the works by a certain date, the terms of their licensing deal with Marvel meant the studio forfeited the right to use that property going forward. In short, their backs were against the wall and rather than lose the franchise entirely, the studio gambled and rushed the movie forward to essentially buy them some time and to keep the property they spent millions on within their domain. Will they let it slip back to Marvel like Lionsgate did with the “Punisher” series? After two failures in a row, we would kind of assume so, but you can never tell with studio logic. Even Marvel Studios, who have done a stellar job with their properties, might have a tricky time bringing the rather ridiculous story of an undead, former stuntman motorcyclist who gives up his soul to become a hellblazing vigilante to the screen.
Comments
I want to see a 3rd ghostrider movie being done and Nicolas cage to be in it where he has his final showdown fight with mephostophales the original devil who killed his father and put the curse on Johnny blaze where it all began please do a 3rd one and for Nicolas cage to be in it he is really good being Johnny blaze and being the ghostrider
the problem with the second ghost rider rests with the idiot that tryed to change the story, skull, leather, all looked like shit, story changed, marvel has become a bunch of idiots, prime example, the new fantastic 4. in the future im staying away from anything that has a marvel name on it.
Loved Ghost Rider with Cage in it though I disn’t care much for the 2nd one. An idea though they do another Ghost Rider with Sam Ellliot…the story with the souls of San Braganza. I love Sam Elliot and it would be n
I really hope future ghost rider movies will get better, have good animation, have the same actors, and have epic fight seens! Oh and also have a better acter for blackheart
Sony needs to do the Danny Ketch Ghost Rider story lin and make Johny Blaze the sidekick.
I think that they should make a goast rider three
will there be ghost rider 3 i was just asking bc i like the movies i hope there will be bc its alsome
Grwould love to see a ghost rider 3, 1 & 2 were great movies please make 3
Nicholas cage I think is good being ghost rider but they need to bring Blackheart back he is so damn sexy
i agree josh so what they didn't follow the comics but there still great movies i loved them and cage kicked ass and was great him self keep making them dont stop cause of some bull shit critics didn't like them and a few bitch ass people wanna talk shit cause it didn't follow the comics who gives a shit josh lets speak out we want more ghost rider with cage as the ghost rider
I recon they should make a third but with the angel not demon an same actor if they change actor i won't bother with it and im pretty sure alot of others wouldn't eather there great movies keep up the good work
I think they should make a new Ghost Rider with a new Rider, they should follow the comics and introduce Dan Cetch as the replace for Johnny Blaze since Johnny became "Vengence". I'm no critic, but I know what I like, and both Ghost Rider movies were pretty good. However, it won't hold a candle to the "flag ship comics" of Marvel: Spider-Man, Iron Man, Avengers, Thor and The Hulk.
Whilst I did enjoy the first Ghost Rider I did not like some of the changes in Spirit of Vengeance. I think the writer of this article is not fit to understand comic superheroes. Ghost Rider can be a very successfully movie but it needs a good script and a good director to take it over and reboot with a younger star. But Nichols Cage is still a great actor.
Do they not have anyone who has the right imagination to make comic book films or is it always about budgets and big name actors who don't need to be cast as childhood heroes? The scripts were dumb and the antagonists were not even worth the time to watch be defeated.
will there be 5 original straight to dvd's ?
I want someone else to play Ghostrider and to be a reboot movie and action figure toys.
Ghostrider series was horrible. Just stop already.
I don't get it. With a budget of 'only' 57 million, why would this sequel kill the franchise? It's a huge profit..
Ghostrider
Ghostrider will not be good with out Nicolas cage. No reason for him not to be in it, look at dam elliot before he ended being ghost rider and turned it over to jonny blaze. So he could do the same.