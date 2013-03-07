Project of the Day: A Local Chef Makes ‘Meat and Potatoes’ for a Death Row Inmate

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.
“Meat and Potatoes”
Tweetable Logline:
prisoner on death row, but realizes he’s making more than just a meal.
Elevator Pitch:
death row inmate. But when Charlie meets the prisoner, his ideas about
justice are called into question. He finds that giving the pleasure of
someone’s last meal is more complicated than it seems. It stars Kevin
Chamberlin, a three-time Tony Award Nominee who currently plays Bertram
on Disney Channel’s hit TV show, “Jessie.”
Production Team:
Co-producers & Co-writers: Andria Chamberlin & Michael Kofsky
Director: Michael Kofsky
Director of Photography: Andria Chamberlin
CAST:
Charlie – Kevin Chamberlin (Disney Channel’s Jessie, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, Lucky Number Slevin)
About the Production:
penalty. We were wondering if the voters really thought about what they
were voting for, so we set out to make a film that starts the
conversation. Our main character is Charlie, a chef, not a prisoner. Like most of the
film’s viewers, Charlie hasn’t spent much time thinking about capital
punishment, but that all changes when he begins cooking Lawrence’s last
meal. This simple plate of meat and potatoes is in many ways
unremarkable, but it comes to mean so much for Charlie and Lawrence.” — Mike Kofsky
Current Status:
Pre-production
For more information and to support this project:
