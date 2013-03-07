Back to IndieWire

Project of the Day: A Local Chef Makes ‘Meat and Potatoes’ for a Death Row Inmate

Mar 7, 2013 9:33 am

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

Meat and Potatoes”

Tweetable Logline:

A chef in a small town is tasked with cooking the last meal for a
prisoner on death row, but realizes he’s making more than just a meal.
 

Elevator Pitch:

The film is about Charlie, a chef who cooks the last meal for a
death row inmate. But when Charlie meets the prisoner, his ideas about
justice are called into question. He finds that giving the pleasure of
someone’s last meal is more complicated than it seems. It stars Kevin
Chamberlin, a three-time Tony Award Nominee who currently plays Bertram
on Disney Channel’s hit TV show, “Jessie.”

 

Production Team:

Co-producers & Co-writers: Andria Chamberlin & Michael Kofsky
Director: Michael Kofsky
Director of Photography: Andria Chamberlin

CAST:
Charlie – Kevin Chamberlin (Disney Channel’s Jessie, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, Lucky Number Slevin)

About the Production:

“Just this year, California voters voted against ending the death
penalty. We were wondering if the voters really thought about what they
were voting for, so we set out to make a film that starts the
conversation. Our main character is Charlie, a chef, not a prisoner. Like most of the
film’s viewers, Charlie hasn’t spent much time thinking about capital
punishment, but that all changes when he begins cooking Lawrence’s last
meal. This simple plate of meat and potatoes is in many ways
unremarkable, but it comes to mean so much for Charlie and Lawrence.— Mike Kofsky

Current Status:

Pre-production

For more information and to support this project:

Kickstarter Page

Comments

Tami C. Elton

The story-line of this film is quite intriguing. I would definitely pay to see this movie.

Reply
