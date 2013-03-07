Project of the Day: A Local Chef Makes 'Meat and Potatoes' for a Death Row Inmate

“ Meat and Potatoes”

Tweetable Logline:

A chef in a small town is tasked with cooking the last meal for a

prisoner on death row, but realizes he’s making more than just a meal.

Elevator Pitch:

The film is about Charlie, a chef who cooks the last meal for a

death row inmate. But when Charlie meets the prisoner, his ideas about

justice are called into question. He finds that giving the pleasure of

someone’s last meal is more complicated than it seems. It stars Kevin

Chamberlin, a three-time Tony Award Nominee who currently plays Bertram

on Disney Channel’s hit TV show, “Jessie.”



Production Team:

Co-producers & Co-writers: Andria Chamberlin & Michael Kofsky

Director: Michael Kofsky

Director of Photography: Andria Chamberlin

CAST:

Charlie – Kevin Chamberlin (Disney Channel’s Jessie, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, Lucky Number Slevin)

About the Production:



penalty. We were wondering if the voters really thought about what they

were voting for, so we set out to make a film that starts the

conversation. Our main character is Charlie, a chef, not a prisoner. Like most of the

film’s viewers, Charlie hasn’t spent much time thinking about capital

punishment, but that all changes when he begins cooking Lawrence’s last

meal. This simple plate of meat and potatoes is in many ways

Current Status: "Just this year, California voters voted against ending the death penalty. Pre-production For more information and to support this project: Kickstarter Page


