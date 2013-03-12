Russ Parr’s Controversial ‘The Undershepherd’ Will Be Broadcast By TV One March 30

I’ve known of the film’s TV One broadcast debut for a few months, but couldn’t say anything about it until it was made public.
Two of the film’s co-stars – Elise Neal and Lamman Rucker – revealed the news on Twitter, earlier today, so I think it’s safe to say that the cat’s out of the bag.
Russ Parr‘s controversial drama The Undershepherd, will make its broadcast TV premiere on TV One on Saturday, March 30th.
So does this mean no theatrical release? Well, unfortunately, no. But there’s a lot of backstory to this that I’ll share in a later post; I had the opportunity to interview Russ in January, before his film was to make its New York premiere at the New Voices In Black Cinema Festival, and he shared quite a bit about his struggles with the film, in the distribution space, that I think you all will find interesting and revealing.
I’ll have that interview posted up before the film airs on TV One.
I call it a controversial film because, having seen it myself (twice) and
talked to Russ about it, it’s been simultaneously
embraced by audiences at every festival it’s screened, while
rejected by some, but not all, black pastors who feel that the material
Russ tackles in The Undershepherd, hits a little too close to home for them. As the saying goes, the truth hurts!
It’s one of 3 films I saw last year that center heavily on what we broadly label “The Black Church,” although, unlike Ya’Ke Smith’s acclaimed drama Wolf, and Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer, The Under Shepherd has absolutely nothing
to do with child molestation by pastors, or the effects of that.
Although I could maybe say that it addresses a “molestation” of another
kind.
Its synopsis reads:
When the head preacher of his church plans his retirement,
mild-mannered LC (Isaiah Washington) is seduced by his access to the
power and money earned through his ministry, and slowly transforms into a
ruthless business man.
Lead by a captivating performance by Isaiah Washington, who rarely
disappoints, the film is more of a character study of the man he plays,
and is completely unlike the expected comedy that Russ may be more known
for; so it caught me by surprise when I first saw it.
Joining Isaiah Washington in the ensemble cast are Lamman Rucker, Louis Gossett Jr., Bill Cobbs, Keith David, Malinda Williams, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Robinne Lee, Clifton Powell, Elise Neal, and others.
The film is produced by Melee Entertainment, Swirl Films, and UpToParr Productions LLC.
So now more of you will get to check it out, and from what Russ told me, unedited, meaning you’ll get to see it in its original theatrical form.
There’s still no proper full trailer yet, and I hope one is cut and released very soon, with March 30 not-so far away.
But here’s a short teaser:
BISHOP BULL WINKLE
A must you got to see the movie; The Undershepherd. You can view it on Netflix! On Saturday I visited a church I couldn’t believe what was going on in it, so I video taped the members . It’s not a very clear video, but I believe some footage of it would be good to make a video with your current and new songs. When the truth hurts that’s when you know you are telling the truth. The churches will more than likely find your music offensive, but amazingly they don’t call out their own mess. Every Sunday the following churches: loveless, corrupt, compromising, dead, lukewarm and persecuted will enter church doors endorsing tons of mess with the exception of the Faithful churches. You need to call them out in your next song. I would like to know why are there’s so many loveless churches sitting on the church pews every Sunday looking like they just sucked on a lemon and ate a box of lemon drops. And the church wonders why there’s so much division and clicks in the church. The church have designated services for the compromising churches to attend with their clicks, which creates division among the churches, as well as in the church. Compromising churches could never arrive to school on time. They forever had a note written with an excuse why they were late to school and absent from school. Truth be told they never grew up, so this is why they can’t make it, to Bible Study, Praise and Worship Service and Sunday School. Also forever wanting to to make a grand entrance with their clicks for services designated for their attendance then their never late to church. Now its time for the church to stop this to end division and clicks in their church. How can the church stop it, when they’ve made the Lord house into the den of thieves, that’s okay because what’s crooked can be made straight. One minute these lukewarm churches on fire for the Lord then they’re sitting on the church pews like the Valley of Dry Bones, that Ezekiel prophesied to live. These dry bones can live when they learn that you can’t serve two masters: you can only love one and hate the other. I save the persecuted church towards the end because how soon they have forgotten where they come from the murk and miry clay. Before the church can draw the sinner man in the persecuted church have the audacity to be the judge and enter a plea of guilty without a jury to convict them. We are all diamonds from the rough just look where we were snatched from the murk and miry clay, but a persecuted church will never shine in the marvellous light due to not walking on the straight and narrow path this is why they’re still in the wilderness lost waiting on old Faithful. So thank God for the Faithful church, that listens to what the Spirit has to say this little light of mine I’m gonna let it shine, let it shine to lead those astray out of the wilderness and rivers in the desert back onto the straight and narrow path.
I saw this movie on TV One and would like to see it again . However, I’ve searched the guide to see when it’s on again but did not see it listed again. Please, somebody , anybody, let me know when this movie will be airing again. I’ve told my friends about it and they are anxious to see it also. What a great movie!
I myself have been trying to find out how I can get a copy. I have DISH and they do not carry the TVOne channel. I even signed up for Netflix just to watch it, only to find out they do not have it either!
EVER SINCE I GOT WIND OF THE MOVIE UNDERSHEPARD, I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO PURCHASE A COPY, BUT I CAN NOT LOCATE A PLACE WHERE IT IS FOR SALE…CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE I CAN GET MY OWN COPY? PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE.
Mrs. Mitchell (619) 791-6895 mmitchell@sandi.net
I've been following this particular film for a while now only to find that it's going to air on a channel that's not provided by my cable provider. AAAAAargh, good grief. I guess I will have to catch it at a friend's or something, make it a movie night. If all else fails I'll get to see it on Netflix (Lord willing).
Lord, looking forward to seeing this! There always seems to be one or two people in the church hip to what's really going on. Everyone else lacks the discernment to figure out what's up.
I hate this movie. It makes me upset. Kinda makes me hate Isaiah, but not really.
I agree. I didn’t like the film either. Makes me feel sad. But thanks God all churches are not like that! God bless!