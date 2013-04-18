Jordanian Actor Mahmoud Asfa Nominated for Hollywood’s Young Artists Award

When I saw When I Saw You (ISA: The Match Factory) in Toronto, I wrote about
its director Annemarie Jacir ♀, as a Woman to Watch. Jacir
is part of a new wave of Arab filmmakers who have made a name on the
international scene. She earned her MFA in film at Columbia University
in New York City. She lives in Jordan after being exiled from Israel, which opposed the politics in her films. Jacir was named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Cinema and Variety’s Rab Pack: The Arab New Wave.
The
child (Mahmoud Asfa) who runs away from the refugee camp where he and
his mother are placed in order to return home to find his (presumed
dead) father was remarkable and carried much of the film.
I am happy to hear he’s exploring beyond the Middle Eastern lands. This
is the first time a Jordanian actor has been nominated for the Young Artists Award in California. Mahmoud Asfa, from Irbid, is one of only five nominees, selected for his role in the award-winning Jordanian-Palestinian co-production When I Saw You (Lamma Shoftak) written and directed by Annemarie Jacir.
The Award Envelopes will be opened on Sunday, May 5, 2013 in the Empire Ballroom of the Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel, Studio City, California. Congratulations Mahmoud Asfa and best of luck at the 34th Annual Awards!
BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Young Actor Nominees
|
Mahmoud Asfa Teo Gutierrez Romero Rick Lens Émilien Néron Antoine Olivier Pilon
|
"When I Saw You" ( لما شفتك ) "Infancia Clandestina" (Clandestine Childhood) "Kauwboy" (Jackdaw Boy) "Monsieur Lazhar" (Mister Lazhar) "Les Pee-Wee 3D"
|
Jordan Argentina Netherlands Canada Canada
The Young Artist Foundation together with The Social Relations of Knowledge Institute, Inc. congratulates all Nominees.
For a full list of nominees: Young Artist Awards
For more news follow When I Saw You Facebook Page
Comments
