OWN Announces Specials Leading Up To Launch Of Tyler Perry Series + Greenlights 2 More

As I said before, OWN is becoming a black cable TV network, whether its intentional or not. So BET and TV One especially may want to start paying attention to developments at OWN, if they aren’t already.

In addition to the 2 scripted Tyler Perry serials that are set to debut this spring, OWN has also greenlit 2 new series (unscripted) that will join its slate of original programming: Millionaire Mama’s Boy (about the relationship between former WNBA star Pamela McGee and her NBA star son JaVale McGee who plays for the Denver Nuggets), and Houston Beauty (which follows Miss Glenda Jemison, the owner and director of Franklin Beauty School, the oldest continuously operated licensed beauty school in Texas).

Leading up to the premieres of the two Tyler Perry serials, OWN has announced that it will air some special event programming; specifically, on Sunday, May 26, Oprah will sit down with Perry for what the press release calls “an intimate in-depth interview” on a special Oprah’s Next Chapter at 9 pm ET/PT.

Didn’t she already do one of those with Perry recently?

It will be immediately followed at 10 pm ET/PT by Tyler Perry Comes to OWN: Behind The Scenes, said to be an exclusive inside look at the making of his two new series – the one-hour ensemble drama The Haves and the Have Nots, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 pm ET/PT, and the sitcom Love Thy Neighbor, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 pm ET/PT, with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

“We are delighted to celebrate Tyler coming to OWN with these new specials as we ramp up to the debut of our first scripted series,” said Sheri Salata, president, OWN. “Tyler’s fans, like Oprah’s fans, are incredibly connected and passionate. We can’t wait for them to see these shows.“

And I’m sure those incredibly connected and passionate fans can’t wait to see them!

Full descriptions of all of the above follow below: