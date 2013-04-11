Pamela Paul Named Editor of The New York Times Book Review

Pamela Paul has been named the the new editor of the The New York Times Book Review section succeeding Sam Tanenhaus. She is the 20th book review editor and only second female after Rebecca Sinkler who ran the section from 1989-1995.

Here’s a section from the staff memo from Editor Jill Abramson and Managing Editor Dean Bacquet announcing the change:

It’s now Pamela’s turn to take the Book Review in new directions. Her versatility as an editor and writer has strengthened the Book Review and many other sections, including the Magazine, Education Life and Sunday Styles, where she originated the biweekly “Studied” column. Her weekly Q. and A. with authors, “By the Book,” has been a wonderful new addition to the Review, and she has assigned a galaxy of great writers including Martin Amis, Colson Whitehead and Meg Wolitzer, among others. Pamela has also written for The Atlantic, Time, Vogue and The Economist, and she is the author of three books.

The section has a lot of work to do towards gender parity in reviews of books by women. According to VIDA, last year 488 male authors were reviewed and 237 female authors were reviewed.

Paul has written three books looking at marriage, pornography and parenting. She has been with the Times since 2011.

Pamela Paul Named New York Times Book Review Editor (The

Daily Beast)

New York Times Names Pamela Paul Book Review Editor (The

Huffington Post)

New York Times names Pamela Paul editor of Book Review (Poynter)