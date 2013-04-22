Say Goodbye To TV One's New Scripted Series 'Belle's'...

Well my dear Friends. TV One has decided Not 2 pick up Belles the best show & cast they ever had. I am in shock. But it will be back.

The above is a tweet from co-star of the series, Miguel Núñez.

So I suppose that’s it then for TV One’s latest original scripted series, Belle’s – a comedy centered around a widower who owns and operates his family’s upscale soul food restaurant.

The half-hour series was co-created by Emmy Award-winning producer Ed Weinberger (Taxi, The Cosby Show).

Keith David, Elise Neal, Tami Roman, Ella Joyce and Nadja Alaya, made up the series’ starring cast.

The family-friendly series premiered on February 1 for a modest 6-episode run on TV One, to less than enthusiastic overall reviews.

It looks like those 6 episodes are it!

I watched a couple of them, and, in short, it was not for me, and I never returned; so this non-pick up isn’t a surprise to me. Although I’m glad TV One is making the effort to produce original scripted shows. They’ve certainly done well with the non-scripted series like Unsung, Find Our Missing, and others.

Were you a Belle’s fan? Will you miss it?