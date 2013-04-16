'Top of the Lake' Finale Recap: State of Emergency

Certain episodes of television stand out not only within the

course of a series, but within the course of a year. In 2012, it was the

eleventh episode of “Mad Men,” titled “The Other Women” (incidentally also

featuring a stunning performance from Elisabeth Moss). This year, the finale of “Top of the Lake” achieves that same skin-tingling, harshly

heartbreaking, core-shaking status.

Robin wants to mount a case against Matt Mitcham, but initially

isn’t getting any help from Jamie’s mother, Simone (Mirrah Foulkes), or the other women who work

in Mitcham’s drug lab. After lying, saying they’re on their way to a book group

(to discuss the literary classic “Blue Velvet,” ha!), the women admit to Robin

that the money, health insurance and general support they receive from Matt is

too great to lose.

Bunny’s daughter and fellow Paradise resident, Melissa

(Perth-based musician Georgi Kay), is strumming away on her electric guitar in

the woods when Jamie and Tui appear. The teens head to Paradise for a meal,

where GJ repeats her terse wisdom from last week, that “the body knows what to

do.” Tui is resisting the advice to have her baby in hospital, stating that she

doesn’t want to be naked for the delivery. Her fear of birthing the child

around professionals — many of whom presumably would be men — hints at the

likely reality that she’s repressing a sexual trauma. She’s also bleeding,

which doesn’t bode well for an out-of-hospital birth.

A group of Laketop teens, all sporting “Yes” and “No” on

their hands and many of whom are participants in the local barista course, meet

Tui and Jamie at their forest hideout. It’s Tui’s birthday. Jamie denies that

he impregnated Tui, instead telling his friends that it was the “Dark Creator…

the snake of Paradise.” (This seemingly implicates Matt Mitcham.) He then says

something even more troublesome: “You know who it is. Wake up.” The idea of

“waking up” signals a sense of dreaminess or lack of awareness, which is echoed

later when Tui confesses to Jamie about her baby: “I don’t even know how it got

there.”

This episode screams “Warning!” through the mise-en-scene.

The most salient example, of course, would be Robin’s rifle-wielding assailant,

the undistinguishable figure in the dusk who aims his shotgun at her as she

prepares dinner. After Matt’s gang of hunters ambush Tui’s friends to get

information on her whereabouts, the barbecue at the Mitcham residence has a

number of visuals that put us on alert. First, there’s the dead female deer

head skewered on a spike (in contrast to the glorified taxidermied stag heads

we see throughout the series). Next, Matt smashes his hand through a glass

cabinet, and then sends a family heirloom — his mother’s “precious” teacup —

shattering to the floor. His message is clear: He won’t hesitate to kill any of

the hunters if they harm Tui. (Ironically, this also suggests a violent streak

in Matt towards what’s precious to him —

i.e. his family members.)

A nerve-rackingly uncomfortable scene finds Robin stuck between the devilish glares of Al and Matt on Al’s boat,

stranded on the freezing lake. This scene parallels Bob Platt’s precarious situation

in the first episode, and we all know how that turned out. I can’t imagine

Robin’s visceral fear of being, yet again, in a position where she is

outnumbered by men in an isolated setting. Luckily, if somewhat implausibly,

Johnno materializes on his boat to whisk her back to shore, claiming he smelled

a rat after hearing “from Luke about the fishing trip.”

He also tells her that Matt’s hunters have staked out Tui

and Jamie’s forest hideout; once ashore, Robin and Johnno begin searching on

foot for the location, hoping to intervene before the hunters can do any harm.

Too late. After getting into a bloodless shoot-out with their unwanted

visitors, Tui and Jamie switch jackets (so that Jamie is hidden inside Tui’s

puffy white parka, and Tui concealed under Jamie’s signature blue hood) to

throw off the hunters. As the men chase Jamie, mistaking him for Tui, the young

boy slips on a landslide area of rocks, and after skidding hundreds of feet,

falls to his death over the edge of a cliff.

While the sequence leading to Jamie’s death is horrific and gut-wrenching, it’s also

a brilliant example of skillfully choreographed action. Notice how Robin,

walking along the river bed, can hear the shouts and gunshots but can’t locate

the chase; we as viewers have no particular geographic sense of where she is in

relation to the action until Jamie’s body falls into frame. Suddenly, two

planes of action, joined only by editing and sound, are thrust together visually

with one stomach-turning reveal. The importance of sound in this sequence is

reiterated when, as Jamie’s body is hauled into shore, Tui lets off those

plaintive gunshots, accompanied by animal-like wails of anguish. Robin hears

the noises reverberating through the hills.

Has a cover song ever been used to such effect in a series?

Melissa’s rendition of Bjork’s “Joga,” which she performs with a few other

women from Paradise for Jamie’s memorial service, gives me chills. (A nice

visual detail in this scene: The local teens’ horses have “NO” written on their

flanks in large letters, a beautiful and poignant form of protesting a life

cut short too soon. Jamie would have approved.)

At the memorial, Simone approaches Robin, understandably

emotionally unhinged but more friendly now, and tells

her that Jamie wasn’t the father of Tui’s baby. “He was gay,” she says with

tremulous matter-of-factness. And then, as she notices Matt and his crew

arriving: “Don’t say that in this town.”

Peter Mullan, whose terrifyingly focused, excellent turn as

Matt Mitcham I hope won’t go unnoticed at this year’s Emmys, once again

communicates his character’s complexities in the memorial sequence. Matt is

genuinely bereaved for Simone’s loss, but also shrewdly aware that keeping her

on his side — and quiet about the drug business — is imperative.

Mitcham’s concerns prove warranted, as Simone tells Robin

the next day that she wants to testify against Matt, and that a few other women

from his lab will also come forward. Here is another example from the series of

women banding together — as they do in Paradise — for strength, in search of

a sense of peace and personal justice. This is movingly paralleled when Robin

returns to the police office, and Al’s brunette colleague (the only other woman

I’ve seen around the Laketop police station) gives Robin a hug, without

explanation.

During Matt’s “personal confession” to Robin at

his home, he alleges that she is in fact his daughter, the product of an affair

between him and Jude. This not only clarifies Jude’s intensely negative

reaction in last week’s episode to Robin being involved with Johnno Mitcham,

but also throws Johnno and Robin’s relationship into a seriously complex light.

Robin’s behavior later — brashly kissing Johnno and trying to seduce him (her “Hello,

brother” line is shiver-inducing) — suggests that she is willing to run

the risk of incest.

How interesting that Robin is literally “brought to her

knees,” as GJ predicted a few episodes ago, when she gets roaring drunk

following Matt’s unsettling confession. At Paradise, a hungover, worse-for-wear

Robin tells GJ she “doesn’t know how to go on living.” In perhaps her

best monologue of the series — a feat, as she’s spouted many a great word of

strange wisdom — GJ tells Robin and the other women to stop trying to help others,

to free themselves of the need to plan, strategize, and look for a way out. Here

these women are, in a place with the existentially rueful moniker of Paradise,

and yet: “There is no way out.” Oddly, this parallels the visual space of

Paradise. Though the property is a beautiful expanse, it also functions as a

safe zone, a container to stay inside (like the cargo containers in which the women

sleep). The point of Paradise, as GJ would have it, is to stop looking for a

way out — be contained where you are.

This is the opposite of Matt Mitcham’s philosophy, as he

condemns his sons cruelly for having “empty” lives. Indeed,

throughout the past few episodes, Matt has made it his steadfast pursuit to have a plan. It seems then to follows

GJ’s unforgiving logic that Matt dies following his own “way out” — i.e.

locating Tui, which he does, and then attempting to kill her baby. Before Matt can carry out his designs on

Tui’s adorable newborn, his young daughter shoots him in the forest.

We learn that Robin and Johnno are in the clear. It seems Johnno’s

mother was every bit as promiscuous as Matt Mitcham, and Mitcham is not

Johnno’s biological father.

The significance of “waking up,” as poor Jamie

warned his friends, does come into play in the series’ climax. Al has been

facilitating the drugging and raping of Laketop’s barista-course teens from within

his house. In an act of daring bravado that recalls Clarisse Starling from

“Silence of the Lambs,” Robin shoots Al point-blank in the chest, and

then descends into the lurid underbelly of his too-clean mansion, where she

discovers the pornography ring in action.

The cryptic photos discovered on Bob Platt’s computer were

in fact pointing to just such a scene as the one discovered in Al’s basement. A blood-splattered Robin, with her gun

and cell-phone camera in hand, captures and documents with exactitude the

heinous crime about to occur. Filming it (with her eyes peeled open, unable to

look away from the horrors) is her way of literally giving clarity to a mystery

so shrouded in obscurity. In doing so, she is reclaiming the power of her

younger self, providing hard evidence so that justice — a justice she herself

never experienced — can be served.

The series ends on a beautiful note. GJ is leaving for

Reykjavik, perhaps to find a new place to call Paradise. Tui runs after her

through the burnt-gold fields, and begs her to stay. For months, GJ has been

the bizarrely hypnotic emotional compass for a number of the series’ characters

— and its viewers. As she wisely points out to the young girl, with no sugar

coating: Tui has a new teacher. We hear the sounds of baby Noah crying.

