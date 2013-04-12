Watch: 'The Simpsons' Salutes 'Breaking Bad' With a 'Crystal Blue Persuasion' Couch Gag

This Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons” will open with a special “Breaking Bad”-themed couch gag that, among other things, offers a glimpse of Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) on their own sofa in their orange lab suits. The one-minute sequence, which kicks off with a “Breaking Bad”-style periodic table title card, riffs on the standout montage in the last episode of the AMC series to date, “Gliding Over All,” in which Walt cooks and ships off meth to the tune of Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”

Just one question — if Marge, who cooks up some apparently highly addictive blue cupcakes in the video below, is Heisenberg in this scenario, why does Homer get to wear the pork pie hat?

For reference, here’s a look at the original “Breaking Bad” montage: