Olive Films To Release "Betty Boop: The Essential Collection"

Olive Films, a small home video label who sub-licenses classic movies from Paramount Pictures, has announced via its Facebook page a July release for Betty Boop: The Essential Collection, Vol. 1 (1932-1937) on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Olive claims that the cartoons are “newly remastered in HD from 4K scans of the original negatives and fine grains”. That’s great and I hope so. I would have liked if they would have restored the original Paramount logos – if they remastered from the UCLA Archive negs, they most likely will have the UM&M TV titles.

That said, I’m delighted that someone finally decided to make use of the goldmine of classic animation material in Paramount’s vaults. This is a tiny first step, but I’m grateful for movement in this direction – especially as DVD sales are on the wane.

Volume One will contain these titles (below). All are protected by copyright (thus not on Public Domain collections) all except Betty Boop’s Rise To Fame:

CHESS NUTS (1932)

BETTY BOOP, M.D. (1932)

BETTY BOOP’S BAMBOO ISLE (1932)

BETTY BOOP FOR PRESIDENT (1932)

BETTY BOOP’S PENTHOUSE (1933)

BETTY BOOP’S BIRTHDAY PARTY (1933)

BETTY BOOP’S MAY PARTY (1933)

BETTY BOOP’S HALLOWE’EN PARTY (1933)

BETTY BOOP’S RISE TO FAME (1934)

BETTY BOOP’S TRIAL (1934)

BETTY BOOP’S LIFE GUARD (1934)

THE FOXY HUNTER (1937)

Suggested Retail Price hasn’t been announced, nor is it on Amazon yet. I wish this release well – I want to see more.