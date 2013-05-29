Project of the Day: The Air Sex World Championships is a Real Comedy Show

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.
“Air Sex Championships: Making Love Out of Nothing At All“
Tweetable Logline:
Elevator Pitch:
“Air Sex: Making Love Out of Nothing At All” is a documentary about one of the weirdest live touring shows that’s ever existed — the Air Sex World Championships. Air Sex is like Air Guitar, except competitors pretend to make love onstage with a partner who isn’t there. Also, Air Sex isn’t boring (Air Guitar totally sucks). The film will follow comedian Chris Trew as he brings the 2013 tour across America, culminating in the 2013 Finals in New Orleans (the first time the finals have been held outside of
Production Team:
Mikey Felton – Sound and Music
About the Production:
Air Sex is crazy. It shouldn’t exist, but there it is. It’s inappropriate, hilarious and surprising, but above all else it’s entertaining. And it’s done by a skeleton crew, working way harder than you would ever imagine. I want to make a movie that shows what it’s like to take Air Sex on a national tour and all the ups and downs that come with that, and figure out what drives people to get up onto a stage and make love to nothing in order to win the craziest competition on the planet.
Current Status:
In production.
For more information and to support this project:
