Project of the Day: The Air Sex World Championships is a Real Comedy Show

“ Air Sex Championships: Making Love Out of Nothing At All “

Tweetable Logline:

A feature length documentary film about the most bizarre touring comedy show there is — the Air Sex World Championships.

Elevator Pitch:

“Air Sex: Making Love Out of Nothing At All” is a documentary about one of the weirdest live touring shows that’s ever existed — the Air Sex World Championships. Air Sex is like Air Guitar, except competitors pretend to make love onstage with a partner who isn’t there. Also, Air Sex isn’t boring (Air Guitar totally sucks). The film will follow comedian Chris Trew as he brings the 2013 tour across America, culminating in the 2013 Finals in New Orleans (the first time the finals have been held outside of

Production Team:

Chris Trew – Director/Star

Jonathan Evans – Director/Producer/ Cinematographer/Editor

Brock LaBorde – Producer