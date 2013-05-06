Tank Up With 9 Clips & Lots Of New Images From 'Fast & Furious 6'

While some filmmakers and studios have done everything in their power to build a mystique around their tentpoles — think “Star Trek Into Darkness” or “Man Of Steel” — the team behind “Fast & Furious 6” are clearly of the mind that “more is more.” Though the film hits theaters at the end of the month, Universal Pictures has released nine new clips.

If for some reason you need a refresher, the logline for the sequel is this simple: a criminal organization is tearing shit up so Dwayne Johnson enlists the help of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s gang of thieves to stop them. In exchange, our heroes (anti-heroes?) get full pardons for their crimes from the five previous entries. Then, of course, fight scenes, car chases and explosions ensue.

The nine clips seem to be taken from all throughout the film and pretty much include everyone in the cast, including the back-from-the-dead Michelle Rodriguez in a race with Diesel. It all clocks in at around ten minutes so it’s a fine fix for your high-octane needs if you can’t wait for the full movie. “Fast & Furious 6” roars into theaters on May 24th.

















