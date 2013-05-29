Thoughts On Tyler Perry's 'The Haves And The Have Nots' After Its Debut On OWN Last Night?

The first of Tyler Perry’s 2 new OWN series, The Haves and the Have Nots, debuted last night at 9/8c.

Did you watch? I didn’t, but I’ll check it out eventually, if only so that I can talk about it.

I haven’t received ratings figures yet, but they should be coming soon. I’m certainly curious to know how well it did.

If you tuned in, share your thoughts in the comments section below: