Thoughts On Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves And The Have Nots’ After Its Debut On OWN Last Night?

The first of Tyler Perry’s 2 new OWN series, The Haves and the Have Nots, debuted last night at 9/8c.
Did you watch? I didn’t, but I’ll check it out eventually, if only so that I can talk about it.
I haven’t received ratings figures yet, but they should be coming soon. I’m certainly curious to know how well it did.
If you tuned in, share your thoughts in the comments section below:
Comments
Not happy with the delay regarding the death of Amanda. 3 episodes since last seasons finale and still nothing. I am loosing interest. Have they run out of story?
I've now watched 2 seasons of this silly show which has the WORST acting EVER, in recorded history. After the first episode I just kept watching to see if the acting and ridiculous plot lines would get any worse. Not only have they gotten worse, it's a complete joke and the only thing missing is circus music (but definitely no shortage of clowns and buffoonery). It's as if the actors are making things up as they go along with no direction or clue of what it means to really ACT. It's literally a train wreck that folks continue to watch because it's too terrible to turn away from. If there were an award for the WORST SHOW ON AIR (or ON EARTH for that matter) the HAHN would win the prize hands down. The characters seem to have no REAL knowledge of life in general, and all are completely devoid of basic common sense. If you want to watch a show with believable plot lines, intelligent characters and above board acting, then don't watch this hot mess of a show. OWN, get it together and stop doing favors for friends – it's a ratings killer. Tyler Perry, stick to Madea movies – at least we know Madea was purposefully written to be stupid…I mean, funny.
Ad libbing is just WRONG on a show that had us all looking foward to a Tyler Perry extravaganza!! We all waited (with bated breath, I might add) for this series when it was first pitched. Then, after watching it, we scratched our heads at it seemingly far-fetched story lines. However, since it was a TP production, we gave it a try….again and again! But now, in season #2, enough is enough. There is no way these actors are following a written script, and the storyline goes around in circles, leading back to the same conclusion: bad TV!!!!! I agree with all of the other negative comments. Candice has insane power over everyone, including the law. Real life – NOT! And…."that baby" has a name!!!! For goodness sake, he's at least 4 years old now….SAY HIS NAME!!!! Even if he died, he died with a NAME!!!!!!! TP, sorry, you missed the mark with this one. We will not be watching again. Give us Madea anytime!!! We are BIG fans of yours!!
I used to like this show, but I am beginning not to anymore. The show is too far fetch. Remember the hospital scene that was ridiculous. What person goes and disrupt the hospital and the guards do nothing but just stand there. Furthermore, the doctor had stopped working on a patient, just to come talk to Candice. Who does that? I believe Candice is given too much power to have nothing. She has more power than the men do. These are judges. Judges are strong. All the men act like punks. Make these men take a stand some times. Maybe this is the way Tyler isâ¦he is the writer. Does Candice have to outdo everybody? Make it more interesting, like the Y&R do. The Newman's are the big dogs, but they lose every now and then. That is why they are the #1 soap opera. Then you have the nut Amanda that just walk into the professor's house in the middle of the night some kind of way, and hold a lengthy conversation with the man, but the wife or child do not hear them. This is becoming boring.
I used to like this show, but I am beginning not to anymore. The show is toooooo far fetch. Remember the hospital scene, that was ridiculous. What person go and disrupt the hospital and the guards do nothing but just stand there. Furthermore, the doctor, had stopped working on a patient, just to come talk to Candice. Who does that? I believe this girl is given too much power to have nothing. She has more power than the men in power. All the men act like punks. Make these men take a stand some times. Does Candice have to out do everybody. Make it more interesting, like the Y&R do. The Newman's are the big dogs, but they lose every now and then. That's why they are the #1 soap opera. Then you have the nut Amanda that just walk into the professor's house in the middle of the night some kind of way, and hold a lengthy conversation with the man, but the wife or child do not hear them. This is becoming boring.
Ok, I have been very critical of this program. I actually like the show, and I will stop expecting it to be more than what it is. It is a night time soap opera. Yes the story lines are unrealistic, just like the B&B and other soap operas. I will just accept it for what it is, and stop being critical. I think I wanted it to be like the Night soap, "Soul Food." Deep storylines that kept me on the edge of my seat, and comedy as well. It is not "Soul Food," but it does keep me tuning in for more. I am sure Bennie will wake up, Hannah an Candace will make up, and Wyatt will be expsosed. It will be nice to see all of this unfold..
Does it make sense that Hannah is begging the courts to allow her son to live, but she turns down help from a wealthy person to move him to a better place, where he will not be threatened to be taken off of life support??? Come on, what Mother who loves her son, would turn this down? I wish the show all the best, and I watch it every week, but I must admit it is extremely funny. Tyler you are talented, you can write, direct, produce… but wouldn't it be better if you allowed people who are trained to do some of this for you. Just to give it more depth and realism. I want to see you win some awards.
Sorry folks, I'm a 48 yr old black diva that grew up on general hospital, young & the Rest of them, Dallas, knots landing & so on where I rarely seen ppl looking like me, & the plots were so cunvuluted & far fetched that I would stop watching for a week at a time! I applaud Tyler & I will be watching anything he puts out there bcuz I used to support them, so I will most definitely support HIM! I can do w/ out the dudes kissing though!
This show has the worst acting in one hour that I have ever seen. Who ARE these people???
The last episode was laughable again. Hannah, has no attorney and shouts that her daughter is not an attorney, when she stands to help her. She turns down help for her son, yet she claims to love him so much. Who in their right mind would do either of these actions? I laugh at this more than I do, "Love Thy Neighbor."
I may have originally liked the show in first season, But to call it awful at this point would honestly be a compliment. Sad thing I don't know if many words in English that I could use to describe it, abysmal, shoddy, cheap, …. hmm okay some of those may work. Its become way to painful to watch. Sorry Mr. Perry choose quality work over dollars.
I have watched many TP productions and have even enjoyed some of them, but this series is laughable. Do the actors have scripts? It seems as if everyone is adlibbing and doing a horrible job of it in many cases. Every actor seems to use many more words than needed and some actually seem to have forgotten what their next line is and kept repeating the same thing over and over again. The storyline with the sometimes hispanic maid turning on the black maid, seemingly for no good reason and then through herself at the Judge Cryer character repeatedly came out of nowhere and actually should have stayed there. I cringe when the gay black male character is on screen becuase his acting is so horrible. Don't even get me started on Wyatt and his sister. They could use cardboard cutouts of these to and it would improve the scene. Candace's brother's acting is non existent. I have to wonder what really drew TP to them becuase it sure wasnt their acting abilities. I could go on and on, but why bother.
Although it is great to welcome any new show and understand it is just entertainment. This show is by far the worst. I am grateful that Tyler seeks to open doors for many but, proper steps should be taken to ensure that the cast can perform the task put before them. The acting is horrible, script has potential but, cast can't deliver. I know Tyler likes to have a message in all his work. Here is a message to you Mr. Perry. Please give skilled writers, actors, camera men/women a chance. I know you employ many but the few you have are missing the mark. Love your attempts. Needs major improvement.
This show fuxking sucks. The acting is terrible and it has a simple, played out story line. It is just a B grade soap opera.
why are so many repeats on the have and have nots could u explain evry week i look for a new program and its the same repeats come on its a good sow but where is it going? instead of backwards waiting on whats gonna happen next week and its the same i seen before whats up with that?
Who are these people? The acting by an ensemble cast is horrendous. It's laughable at times. The story is okay if you can get past the amateur level acting
I like the haves and the have nots, It's really interesting and is well written. I must admit when I first saw the preview I didn't really care for it until I saw the first episode. I don't watch soap operas because I always thought that they were corny. but this one is different because(even though their are some similiarities like husband sleeping with another woman.)it's like you got both groups competing with one another and each person has a secret that the other may or may not know about. I hope tyler keeps this show running because this can go further.
A great show!!!! Nothing else to be said for it. The only thing is the background music sometimes drowns out what the actors are saying. I am looking forward to this show being renewed and lasting for a long time. Best thing going on Tuesday night. Dont disappoint us Tyler!!!!
It is TV folks, not your life or a reflection of you. It is called entertainment. It may entertain some and for others it may not. Sounds like everything on TV to me. This show is no differen from the other soap operas on TV. For example, The Young and the Restless, All My Children, and The Bold and the Beautiful they all have ridiculous plot most of them are the same people switching partners sometimes women sleeping with fathers and their sons. it is some soap operas that actually through and magic and make believe that was ridiculous yet we watched it. Those shows have been on for years most of them still do come on noone has ever made any comments about their ridiculous plots and bad writing, well at least none I have ever read about. But, Tyler Perry a black writer, producer, and director is harshly criticize because he suppose to for some reason make his movies or tv shows in a way that makes us as black folks be proud. We should be proud because he has put many black actors on screen good and no so good ones. When those other soap operas which have mostly whites sleep with each other constantly changing partners sometimes almost incest you don't see white people saying yes this show represents us well. That is because they know it is just TV. But, to stop a man a black one at that from continuing to rise to the top oh let's do all we can to try and stop him. The same brain washing some of you are putting on Tyler is the same thing most of you are trying to do to these readers to get them not to watch so the show can be canceled and Tyler and Oprah doesn't make any money from it. I feel like it is plenty of things on TV that are questionable and does not have great actors or writers yet, wet watch. One of the comments I read stated that Tyler needs to allow someone else to write instead of trying to do it all himself. Why is it a crime for him to want to do it all himself? I am sure he has someone he consults with but to say he needs someone else sounds to me you are just mad because he will receive most of the earnings all himself because he doesn't have a team of writers, producers, and directors to pay. On the other soap operas they have the team of writers, producers, and directors, yet there plots are still ridiculous so have a team of writers, producers and directors doesn't actually mean better. Tyler, I applaud you and your courage to take risk. Yes, it is not all great but the over all messages in most of your writings are there and can not be missed. While I understand some of the complaints I can't agree with them because it is called TV. It is not real and is a make believe story like most movies and tv shows are. So if you enjoy The Haves and The Have Nots then continue to watch and if not then don't it just that simple.
You have said it all!!
People on here will watch Superman and say its wonderful. This show….they say its not
Please….let’s watch the TV drama!
Tyler Perry team is ON
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS by Tyler Perry is a very good, exciting program that I enjoy very much and look forward to every week. The story line is great, the actors and actress are great and it could become a hit series. BUT it takes a lot of effort to watch it because every week the prior weeks shows (plural) are repeated and repeated to no end before the next unseen episode is shown – Boring! Now what's the purpose of that? Sorry I can't look at 'Sweetie Pie' this season because it has the same annoying repeat format.
Oh and BTW, I appolgize for all of the mispelled words on my posting. I was writing and watching a much better show.
Holy damnit man!!!! Ok, the show is written on what seems to be a last-minute timeline where the actors have less than 30 minutes to read over the script. Then the camera shots are so damn in your face the show might as well be filmed with a smartphone on the inverted camera mode. Then you have the acting…well, whatever you would like to call it. I don't know if the stumblings through sentences or the occasional repeats are intentional but it still seems like the only one that has been to any type of training or that's naturally talented is the maid Hana! And WTF, is the gay son perches his lips anymore during a scene I'm going to shoot my TV. Oh and BTW, could they have hired an even worse actor to be Wyatt. What Calvin Klein billboard did they grab this guy off of and throw a bone to? He blows. Definitely needs to spend that extra hour that he spends at the gym out of the what I can only assume is a three hour workout, along with cottage cheese and avocado dieting, and invest that time into acting class. Who the hell signed off on this thing? And can we talk about the hispanic made who throws in a Spanish phrase in the middle of her poor acting once every seventeenth line of dialouge? She tries but extremely too hard to be a good actor. And is it me, or did someone leave out the fact that misses Cryer isn't fully white? Did anyone tell Judge Cryer or is he too busy banging escorts in his access proof office that any hooker with an hairpin can break in to. Seriously, I've seen cups of yogurt that were harder to get in to than that guys office. WTF. Sorry to rant and rave but I've been watching this show for the past week on my DVR and I'm trying to stomach it but the show is just horrible. I'm all for black actors progessing and I hope that after this show fails to renew for another season that they all land on their feet, but I can't support such horrible TV. Maybe an addition to the cast is needed, definitely a new director/producer, and music editor. These might help the show stay afloat.
-Later!
I agree with Starry118. I didn't plan on watching this show but my mom and friend told me it was good. I still wasn't convinced. The thing is the storyline (IF you can leave some petty complaints aside) will actually have you hooked if you like soap operas or dramas…
It's a good show (perfect? no) but it's def the best TP show I have seen. It's a good drama/soap opera. I know several people that are already hooked. The writing actually is NOT bad. The biggest weaknesses in my opinion which are not major flaws are the set (something artificial/dated about it), the music (sometimes it's over-the-top cheesy) and the poor acting by Candace's (Tika Sumpter's character, "the villian") brother. There are a few other characters that seem less experienced in acting but overall the storyline is JUICY, the acting is decent-good, and the writing is pretty good. I want to see what happens next (and that's the point). It's entertainment, not a dissertation on the "Black" experience.
Candice is painful to watch. Why are people letting her be so powerful. Does not make sense! I have to change the channel until her scene passes
I LOVE THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS ! WHAT A GREAT AND INTERESTING SHOW ! WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH, CAN'T WAIT TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT ! GREAT JOB OPRAH AND TYLER PERRY !
This show is awful! The acting is atrocious! The writing is just as bad! It almost is like they are TRYING to be horrible!
This show will be in the toilet quickly!
I'm astounded that no one's discussing the hard body son running around naked in ep 1, then laying around in ep 2 with his booty in the air…while his sober companion lustfully leers at him.
What more needs to be discussed than that?
Watching it now…
The recipe: a vixen, eye-candyz (the naked guy walking around the mansion for more than 7 minutes), the mammy-maid (i think they are different levels of maids – i caught instances of that ol' slave talkin' era maid from the mom), the excessive & unnecessary zoom shots, the old geezer-horny-gray-haired patriarch, the side-kick loyal friend, the bourgeois unwanted couple, the assumed perfect daughter who actually has unreleased tension and will soon…..not necessary to continue. But isn't the show totally identical to all other sappy soaps???
So it's definitely a melodramatic soap opera and (aside from the stiff acting and poor dialog) I don't mind that so much. Kinda in the same way I don't mind watching mindless action films; sometimes you just want to see stuff happen and not think. Of course I prefer not to be offended, even when I have decided not to think, but all my gripes there have been covered in this comment section and on the Crunk Feminist Collective (specifically that this show manages to have a "Mammy, Jezebel, and a Sapphire") so I won't rehash any of that.
What I will get into is the massive number of technical issues there were. The lighting was poor and on an "as needed" basis. The music was very over the top and killed the scenes it was supposed to support. The set was minimal and (perhaps by design) theatrical rather than cinematic. The camera movements and shot composition just made me sad. And at one point in the pilot, the maid/mom looks directly into the camera (after the confrontation with her daughter. [I would have put a spoiler alert there but…yeah. You didn't lose any suspense there]). It's just for a moment mind you, but it's the kind of thing you get a second take for to avoid or that you just cut around. But neither was done, which is just metaphoric for the carelessness across the board.
Can y'all tell I've been wanting to talk about this for a while?
I thought this was a great show and look forward to next week. I am glad to see opra and tylor team up together and I know that they will make a great team
I know the two-part opener was supposed to keep the audience interested, but did it really have to cram all of this drama down our throats? Of course it had to; it's Tyler Perry's Tyler Perry's Soap Opera. No pacing, no subtlety. We have: an extramarital affair-turned-blackmail-turned-reheated affair, a judge with a connection to a killer, a Black gay man in the closet, an obnoxious rich boy with a substance addiction, a girl who cuts herself, a female escort who's also a law student… The episodes can only become more overheated in the future.
The acting was stiff. The dialogue was pure, awkward exposition. The sets are decent and do their job: quickly communicate the contrast between sophisticated wealth and humbler (but not down-trodden) living. But in that mansion, I felt like Blackula was going to pop out. Turn up the lights.
Watching Perry's films, I've become both troubled and fascinated by his reoccurring figure of the successful or ambitious Black woman: sophisticated but one-dimensionally evil. Like Andrea from "The Family That Preys." And the ones that aren't evil are shrill (Angela, "Why Did I Get Married" series) or are broken at the end. In "The Haves and the Have Nots," we have the uppity Veronica (born into money, married to a judge) who tosses her coat to Hanna without a word. A small instance, but not one that left me with a positive impression. And Candace! She couldn't just be a law student who had to work as an escort to make a ends meet until her big break. Nope. She had to be a blackmailing, almost-mother-slapping witch with sinister eyebrows. Even her mothering is highly questionable. But I really want to learn more about her. And she put that punk rich boy in his place, so, 200 points to Candace.
Tyler Perry has always made tear-snatching, melodramatic soap operas. Now, he has commercials to subdue the flow of ridiculous twists and turns in the narrative. Decent start, I guess. It gave me a good laugh.
subject: AN OPEN PITCH TO TYLER PERRY STUDIOS
pitch: "THELMA & LOUISE" meets "HOW STELLA (etc)" meets "BEAUTY SHOP"
synopsis: Oprah and Tyler play Madea and her sassier, man-hungry "best friend" Althea. They take a fun-filled road trip in a robins-egg-blue Oldsmobile convertible to Las Vegas so Madea can get her "groove" back. Along the way, Althea robs a Kansas Fried Chicken. Then they fight over the last can of vanilla frosting for breakfast. Finally, Madea and Althea admit they really have no need for men and marry each other in a positive, non-stereotypical civil union. This will be a hard-hitting Drama for Acadamy Award ™ consideration.
It was awful. Hmmm where to begin: 1. Where is all that Oprah money being used? The sets looks so cheap. 2. The writing/acting was abysmal. 3. Why when given an opportunity to make an original show on a black owned network do you make every black character subservient? Maids, prostitutes, and tag-a-long black friend. Characters aspiring to be a tow truck driver (not that being a tow truck driver is bad), but why not a doctor, a lawyer, etc. Black women ashamed of their own hair and wearing wigs. It would be one thing if they addressed it as an issue about self but no. He had an opportunity to make a show that promotes black people but instead we are the help. I wasn't surprised. Also he needs to not write and edit all his projects. Tyler needs a critical eye put on his work that isn't his own. Also added in preaching church talk to seal the deal.
You suckers are getting what you asked for/what you deserve. You don't even know you're being laughed at. Or do you?
Needs to be tweaked a bit. There needs to be some music in background. Plus can you sign a leading lady that doesn't have those god-aweful gigantic caps on their teeth. The lead is a beautiful woman but I was so distracted by those BIG teeth. HDTV amplifies everything. Hire Shonda R. to help with the story lines. This is just the beginning and I have full faith that the team will get it right soon.
Lmao
Don’t people who walk on the streets have large teeth? Are you the kind who would have a problem if the main actress/actor was FAT? Let’s be real….do actors/actresses have to be built in a certain way? Smh
As much as I truly like Tyler Perry, this new show is weak. I'd love to know how a girl who is so dreadful that her mother wants nothing to do with her has managed to get a bachelor's degree, get accepted to law school, excel in law school to an extent that she's tutoring others and admired by instructors all within 18 months that her mother says she's been gone…all with a baby. That's ridiculous. Also, any girl who has decided to live off of her looks, body, and scams would not bother to do the hard work involved in college and law school. Somebody needed to do more research before this character was set. She's also drawn as being so cunning and organized, but then she does something as silly and sentimental as smell the pillows on his bed to get his scent….and these were decorative pillows – not ones he would ever have touched. Silly.
Loved it. Everybody was talking about it on twitter. Looks like TP has another winner.
"I know Tyler Perry always has a point and a lesson to be learned"
This sums up TP's audience and his intentions!
Iâm unsure about the whole thing. Itâs like a modern day Soap Opera. But I know Tyler Perry always has a point and a lesson to be learned. Itâs many things that I would change but for right now Iâm going to go along with the drama the way it is and if I donât like it I could always not tune in. I would really like to see the African American Gay Guy with another African American . Just wondering why couldnât the black family be the Haves and the White Family be the Have Nots. Why do we always have to be on the bottom in movies. Itâs time to change things up a little.
Watched will watch again. "B-" grade for effort. Entertaining, but intellectually lacking, ex: why in such a grand house is Candace sleeping over in the sister's bed?; how can working class black family buy a tow truck with cash and can't pay bills?; such a well-groomed manicured tow truck driver; drug addicted son with shadow still manages to drink leftover champagne and break into liquor cabinet unnoticed; Work on script and edit, edit, edit!
The show was awful. The Family That Preys comes to OWN. Shame on Tyler and Oprah. Why is the set so dark?
TP's writing/directing tends to infuriate me because it's so nonsensical. I'm always asking "WHY?" and coming up empty. There is no tangible reason for an action or a line except that it furthers the story. It's as if he does no research, he just writes his skewed perception of reality and thinks the audience will accept it will out question. Why was Candace sharing a bed with the daughter…in a mansion? Why was Hanna talking negatively about other "black people" to a Hispanic woman? And the relationships seem so contrived, namely The Haves. It's frustrating because there is so much potential there.
It was all I expected — and then some.
After seeing the preview and PEEKING in on last night's premiere, I couldn't help but think of Robert Townsend's "The Bold, The Black, The Beautiful"–Oprah should air THAT on OWN instead of this mess!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This show is a very bad re hash of The Family that Preys. And its very racist with the whole maid thing. My Mom saw the maid and the white lady and instantly turned it off. There are better shows out like Young and The Restless with their black storyline. Tyler has no energy and no originality. Its like watching the Bobcats and hoping Jordan going to play, its not going to happen.
Admittedly, I watched out of curiosity. It wasn't bad as a "soap opera." I am concerned that every black character on the show will be lusting after white flesh– a common theme for black cast members on television these days, and not just on Scandal. My major concern is the black gay character and how he will be portrayed. Perry does not have a good track record with gay characters. Moreover, I am worried that the for now only black gay guy will be shown only preferring white men. It would be nice to see a "loving black gay couple" on the television who isn't a stereotype! and facing the same ups and downs that come with any relationship–in a soap opera.
It was off the chain! I loved it! Kudos to Mr. Perry for exploring new territory. It was filmed as a soap opera should be done. The pauses, the camera shots, etc, good job! As the little girl says "We want more, we want more!"
I am one of those people who just loooove Scandal!
Unintended comedy is the best.
I loved it and I see great potential in it. However, I caution him on predictability…last nights shows were merely to introduce the major characters…so that we, as an audience could identify and follow along with the story…lets give it a couple of weeks to see how it unfolds…IJS
I love Miss Crystal Fox. She had a HILARIOUS recurring role on House of Payne. Beautiful woman. This show, however, is not for me. It's a soap opera, I LOATHE soap operas. The way it's shot, the storyline, the characters…it's not for me.
Isn't it your job to review movies and comment to us, afterwards? Why should we do your job for you? Either write something worthy of reading, or keep silent. Otherwise, you're wasting your readership's time!
Good soapy fun! Great characters. Tika Sumpter makes a great villianess.