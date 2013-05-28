Watch Vin Diesel-Helmed Short 'Los Bandoleros' (2009's 'Fast & Furious' Prequel)

Here’s a short written and directed by Vin Diesel and entirely shot in the Dominican Republic, which I came across and saw for the first time this weekend. The 20-minute long Los Bandoleros (The Bandits) was showcased on the Blu-Ray and DVD release of the 2009 fourth installment of the mega hit series titled Fast & Furious.

The short was presented as a prelude to the 4th film, and tells the back story to the events leading to the the truck heist in the 2009 film. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tego Calderon, Don Omar and Sung Kang.

And although Vin Diesel is in character as “Dom Toretto,” I was surprised that there weren’t any car chases, grand explosions, or bodies being expelled from cars; just some good food, fun, beach and romance with Rodriguez’ Letty. I was taken in by the scenery and the Caribbean island feel. For Vin Diesel, the short was also an ode to the Dominican Republic, which he’s fond of.

Oh yeah, and by the way Fast & Furious 6 opened in theaters this weekend grossing a little over 122 million domestically; a 7th film is under works.

Watch Los Bandoleros below:





Los Bandoleros de Vin Diesel (VOSE) by hamletprimero