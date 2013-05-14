Who Would You Pick To Play The Remarkable Bessie Stringfield In A Film?

Here we go again with fantasy movie making. But who can you
blame? Like my recent piece about Bass
Reeves (HERE) there so many untold stories about extraordinary people that
beg for big screen treatment, you wonder why do they keep making black rom-coms
with Paula Patton or Taye Diggs?
Recently I was reading about the remarkable Bessie Stringfield who was known as the
“Motorcycle Queen of Miami” and the
first thing that came to my mind was, of course, she would be a fantastic
subject for a movie.
Her story sounds like a screenwriter’s dream. Born in Jamaica in 1911, her parents migrated to Boston,
but later died when he was five, and she was eventually adopted by a white Irish
woman.
By the age of 16, however, she taught herself how to ride
a motorcycle and it became a life long love affair after that.
At the age of 19 in 1930, she started a cross country journey (the first black woman to do so) through
all 48 states (remember Hawaii and Alaska didn’t become U.S. States until 1959) and later rode through Europe, Brazil and Haiti.
She earned money by performing motorcycle stunts in carnival
shows though, of course, because of her race and sex, she endured endless
discrimination and racism. She was even forced to sleep outdoors or at gas stations, on her motorcycle, since hotels and lodgings refused
her accommodation.
She was even refused cash winnings from track races she won.
During World War II, she worked for the U.S. army as a
civilian motorcycle dispatch rider, crossing the country from coast to coast, some 8
times. The only woman in her unit, “she completed rigorous training maneuvers
and learned how to weave a makeshift bridge from rope and tree limbs to cross
swamps”.
In the 1950’s she moved to Miami where the local police
told her that “nigger women are not allowed to ride motorcycles.” But whoever told her that didn’t know Bessie, as she went on to form the Iron Horse Motorcycle Club, eventually owning
some 27 Harley Davidson motorcycles and kept on riding until her death
in 1993.
She became a motorcycle legend, and, in 2000, the American Motorcycle Association created the Bessie Stringfield
Memorial Award to recognize “outstanding achievement by a female
motorcyclist.“
She got married and divorced six times. What a woman!
So with all that, if you were making a film about Stringfield, who would you cast for the role?
First of all, you need a WOMAN for the part. I mean an adult,
mature actress who’s feisty, independent and resilient, who’s been knocked down
in life a couple of times, and has gotten back up every time. Someone who’s
lived a life.
Which means that all those young, skinny, spoiled Hollywood
actresses whose only major angst in life is what weave to wear, are all totally
wrong. And NO Beyonce. And NO Rihanna.
My choice would surprise you, but the person who immediately
came to my mind for the role is Mo’Nique.
He said
who?
Yes! Let’s face it – she has all the qualities I’ve mentioned
that would be needed for someone to play the role; and besides, have you seen her
lately? She’s looks fantastic after losing nearly 100 pounds thanks a strict diet and exercise regimen.
True, she does have a well-deserved reputation for being… shall I say …”difficult.” But she could be a different person now, especially
since she hasn’t done anything since Precious.
And, yes, you would need a strong
director to keep her from going off into her Mo’ Nique-isms, if you know what I
mean. But I think she would be perfect.
Who would you choose?
Comments
Queen Latifah would be a good choice not only can she act.she also rides motorcycles in real life.
Queen Latifah, and she actually rides motorcycles
I come from a string of Stringfields so this is interesting to learn. I would say Queen Latifah. She is a good actress and a even greater motorcyclists. She would do a great job. I’m sure she can just like Angela Bassett did for Tina Turner.
It has to be Queen….She looks like her, Queen can ride a motorcycle, She's an actress, she has the Star quality that people will go and see, She can promote it on her show! It's a win win situation!!! I'm tired of hollywood overlooking some obviously qualified women for the more popular "cute girls". Queen is that woman that you are looking for. Dang, She's a cover girl….Hello! Queen is the only one for this role. FYI, she also needs to play Pearl Baily…..no brainer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When I wrote an article on Bessie, Queen Latifah came to mind.
Where can we find your article?
Queen Latifa, without a doubt the most qualified actress to pull off believable film about a African (Jamacian actually) American Woman and all her life time adventures.
Just found out ab Bessie Stringfield @AMA Hall of Fame yesterday, and trying to do more research ab my newest SHEro. What book did you read?
Dana Owens she needs to be a real rider.
Theresa Randle, Kimberly Elise or Erika Alexander
aunjanue ellis
I am surprised no one mentioned Mary J Blige? You know, black folks have been known to sing through their most depressing times and since this is fantasy movie making, she's a perfect fit. I can see it now, a black woman denied entry in a southern hotel, so she sings her blues away – while standing in the rain… "swing low, sweet chariot, comin' for to carry me home"…
Okay, that might piss-off a few black folks. But hey, that reminds me, my vote goes for Zoe Saldana! Now don't even go there 'cause I know what some of you are thinking… "she ain't black and she's too light, she's damn near white". But think about it, there's a metaphor in the making. The movie opens with her waving goodbye to her white parents. There's Zoe in all her lightness, waving goodbye as she rides off into the sun. Now, we all know what the sun does to black folks, so when Zoe arrives in California, she's as black as Bernie Mac. Get it, she found her blackness! Now I have to admit the sun's rays may be able to turn grapes into raisins but Zoe is rather light-skinned, so we'll probably have to acquire some of that Nina Simone cream, to get the full affect.
But if Zoe is not available for this fantasy movie, my next pick would be Paula Patton.
Hold up now, I know Sergio threw shade on Paula and Taye Diggs, but Sergio is the only black man in America who can't appreciate the brilliance of The Best Man, so what does he know? Besides, he has a thang against light-skinned black actresses (except Halle Berry) so his vote is tainted. Anyway, since this is not a documentary, and thus we're trying to make money, Paula is a perfect choice because white men love her.
OPPS… UT OH, cancel Paula, Zoe, Halle and Alfre Woodard 'cause although Sergio didn't mention it, I believe Bessie Stringfield's lovers were black men. In fact, I did a little research.
Now, although this man does not talk about his family that often (you gotta dig deep in the achieves to find this stuff) one of Bessie's grandson's is Taye Diggs. :-)
Maybe SALLI RICHARDSON- WHITFIELD..?.. [ie-Biker Boyz]
I definitely agree that Queen Latifah would be the best choice all though I do like Monique as well. Queen Latifah has been riding motorcyles for years and she would come off as being very natural and believeable.
Gaby Sidibe
I would be PERFECT! I ride a Harley, and just as many people who follow me riding across the country now would follow me on the big screen!
Queen Latifah – she's already an experienced motorcyclist. Got attitude. Got age. Got the weight. She may need to tan some.
Regina King
NAOMI HARRIS
If I could rewind time I'd choose Alfre Woodard. Mo 'Nique is an awesome choice though. I haven't seen her thin, but rich folk can make anything happen quickly if need be lol. Hmmm trying to think who else. I guess knowing more about this woman would help. Like was she feisty? Prone to fight? Funny? Sarcastic? Was her life full of drama…like did she stand strong in confrontation and then go cry to release? All those things would help me make a decision.
Nicole Beharie
Me :-) But if not me than my girl Monica Calhoun. Not only is she an awesome under utilized actress, she was able to go from the sweet wife in the Best Man to the stripper in Player's Club, she is a fellow alum from LACHSA (Los Angeles County HS for the Arts). Melinda Williams would be my 3rd choice. But my first choice is still me :-)
After seeing her in DEATH PROOF, Tracie Thoms immediately comes to mind. She's fantastic, and underutilized.
Good morning I’m Chantel Williams I live in Sanford Florida, and I nominate myself playing the part of Bessie Stringfield. I am the mother of 10 children I ride motorcycles and I’m riding across the 48 states in the next 30 days in honor of Betsy Stringfield by myself I believe in her I’m a very strong person God-fearing person who loves being a mother wife and motorcycle rider. Again I would nominate myself I’ve only been married three times thus far but truly bitsy Stringfield inspires me and we look alike please watch and follow me via Facebook or YouTube on this tour across this great country 4 Betsy Stringfield shantell
I think I would be a great choice too play the role of Bessiey strain feel because I’m a female whom she has deeply inspired and I have rode across the 48 states as she did on my motorcycle because of her. And got her inducted into Harley-Davidson museum because of my ride across America in 27day solo