You Don't Have A Problem With This Cheerios Commercial Do You?

So as Bugs Bunny

once said: “What kind of deviltry I can do next?”

How about this just released Cheerios commercial which has gotten some people upset. No joke. It’s

been brewing something of a firestorm, but I don’t see it. And I’m willing to bet you won’t either, but who knows?

The commercial features an obviously bi-racial child

questioning her mother about the benefits of eating Cheerios, which leads to an amusing

punch line.

Most people think it’s sweet and charming, however some

others are not taking to it too kindly.

Some white (and black people as well) are very upset that

an interracial couple are featured in the commercial. But for others, there’s a much more devious message behind the commercial – one calling it “sinister,”

and another saying that:

“The

little half white child is awake and aware and inquisitive while her Black

daddy is asleep with no lines so it shows the progressive march of the white

race as Black people slumber”.

Another one said:

“Only

time you see a black man at peace is when he’s with a white woman.”

Hey, who’s going to argue with that?

Just

kidding, just kidding.

But seriously folks, all jokes aside, I

don’t have to tell you that we have our “issues,”

but is this going too far?

Or do you have a problem with the spot yourself? What do

you say?