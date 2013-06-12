12 Great & Not-So-Great Debuts From Screenwriters-Turned-Directors

“…but what I really want to do is direct,” goes the hoary old Hollywood refrain. Actors, key grips, wardrobe assistants, the odd ambitious caterer — sometimes it feels like everyone who’s ever stepped on to a movie set dreams, idly or with calculation, of one day calling the shots. Even the clapper loaders, who technically are the ones who call shots. But of all those jealously eyeing the director’s megaphone (metaphorical sadly, they seem to have gone the way of the plus-four as part of the director’s standard kit) perhaps those with the most reason to be covetous are the screenwriters, the hardy souls who turn in 120-page draft after draft, only to have their baby wrested from their grasp and dressed up, maybe brilliantly but often not, in clothes they might not have chosen themselves.

So is it any wonder that so many of them try to make that leap? The results range from the sublime to the ridiculous, of course (there’s no guarantee that even a great screenwriter will coincidentally come equipped with the talents to be a great director, after all), and with two others coming down the pike (Alex Garland‘s “Ex-Machina“and Matthew Michael Carnahan’s “Violent Talent” with Garrett Hedlund) this week sees another attempt as Geoffrey Fletcher, Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Precious” releases his directorial debut, “Violet and Daisy.” You can read our full review of the teenage assassin movie here or a more concise summation here, but if you want to see how it might stack up against previous screenwriter-turned-director efforts, we’ve collected a bunch of them together here.

We’ve tried to concentrate on people known primarily as feature screenwriters before they made the transition (as opposed to straight-off-the-bat writer/directors), though this doesn’t always mean they have a long list of prior screenwriting credits (Fletcher only had one prior, but it did win a writing Oscar) though in every case, they were directing from a screenplay they (at least co-) wrote. So here’s our rundown of screenwriter-turned-director debuts, 8 shining examples, 4 hideous cautionary tales, and a whole load of good-to-middling in between, that we feel shed some light on the men and women who decide that “Fade Out” should not be their final words on a film.

8 Great Debuts

Steve Zaillian — “Searching for Bobby Fischer“

Before stepping away from the typewriter/computer (or whatever we had all those aeons ago in 1993 — dinosaur quills and parchment?) writer Steven Zaillian turned in three screenplays for films of varying quality “The Falcon and the Snowman,” “Awakenings” and “Jack the Bear” that showcased the best and worst of his tendencies as a filmmaker. Best: his ability to find simple emotive throughlines in broader, sometimes historical contexts and worst: an occasional lapse into sentimentality or worthiness. Thankfully his directorial debut “Searching for Bobby Fischer,” largely avoids the latter (aside from the odd overegged moment) and delivers a genuinely heartwarming story of a young chess prodigy growing up in the shadow of the great Bobby Fischer’s disappearance, and the choice he has to make between chess and, well, everything else. It’s a little reactionary in a kind of “Forrest Gump”-y sort of way — the moral runs that it’s better to be decent than brilliant, happy than successful — but the film is well-meaning and the performances from a stellar cast (Joe Mantegna, Ben Kingsley’s accent, Laurence Fishburne, Joan Allen, Laura Linney, William H Macy all show up) mostly walk the right side of mawkishness. And with Zaillian’s simple faith in the goodness of children as opposed to the agenda-laden antics of the grown-ups (witness the great scene where the squabbling parents are removed from a junior tournament, to the applause of their well-behaved chess-playing progeny) he clearly is of one mind with next collaborator Steven Spielberg.

Subsequent Career: Providing something of a template for screenwriters who want to make the jump, Steven Zaillian has continued as a high-profile screenwriter long after his directorial debut, only occasionally dipping his toe back in directorial waters, and never with the same straightforward success of his first time out. As a writer, however, he’s gone on to be a bona-fde superstar nominated twice more after “Awakenings” for “Gangs of New York” and “Moneyball,” and winning for “Schindler’s List.” Directorially after the disappointment of “All the Kings Men” things seemed to go quiet, but he wrote an early version of the upcoming “Jack Ryan” reboot and is slated to return to the ‘Dragon Tattoo’ well with “The Girl Who Played With Fire,” as well as doing a pass on the mooted Ridley Scott Moses film “Exodus“.

Charlie Kaufman — “Synecdoche, New York“

Having written some of the defining screenplays of the early noughties (ok fine, “Being John Malkovich” was 1999) Charlie Kaufman became something of a brand-name screenwriter — one whose own input rivalled that of the directors he’s most associated with (Michel Gondry and Spike Jonze) for authorial ownership over the finished film. And with a writerly vision as extraordinarily idiosyncratic, (and in the case of “Adaptation,” meta-autobiographical) as his, it’s no wonder his debut “Synecdoche, New York” is so completely unique. How could it not be, as it details a director/Kaufman proxy (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and his relentless quest for an authentic theatrical experience that leads him to essentially recreate and recast his entire life, as it is currently unfolding, in a 1:1 scale model. Sprawling in every sense of the word, shot through with great, self-deprecating insight about the creative process but so meta it practically eats itself alive, the film is a dizzying, mind-altering headfuck, yet way, way too smart to simply be a trip. In fact it’s so easy to lose sight of the horizon line while simply watching ‘Synecdoche,’ that we kind of have to fear for the sanity of the man who conceived, wrote and directed it. Charlie Kaufman, never, ever change.

Subsequent career: Kaufman has apparently been working, solely in screenwriting terms, on the young adult adaptation “The Knife of Never Letting Go,” among other things, including a possible reteam with Spike Jonze. But with a partly Kickstarter-funded animation based on his play “Anomalisa” currently filming — Kaufman is listed as co-director — probably the film we’re anticipating even more from him as writer/director is his much-touted “examination of celebrity as a mental illness” (according to star Jack Black) “Frank or Francis” a musical, which also stars Nicolas Cage, Kevin Kline and Steve Carell. There’s also his FX series “How and Why” in the works, which fills in the small-screen gap for Kaufman after his HBO series with Catherine Keener apparently didn’t get off the ground.

Shane Black — “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang“

With all the “Iron Man 3” hubbub in recent months, we’ve found ourselves typing the words “Shane Black” an awful lot more than we’d been doing for the few years prior. Which is all right with us, as we’re big fans of the man who was not only, famously, the highest-paid screenwriter in Hollywood at one time, he has also turned out to be a genuinely terrific genre director, with a particularly bright eye for the wit and wisecrackery he writes so well. Especially when it features Robert Downey Jr. His debut turn behind the camera, however, came a lot later than the scripts that made his name (you can read our rundown of those right here), and while it was hardly the box office blockbuster it may have been hoped the “Lethal Weapon” writer would turn out, it’s in fact a great, great film; a hugely enjoyable comedy/murder msytery/noir hybrid romp with plenty of meta flourishes and sideways-winking humour. Small-time thief Harry (RDJ) gets accidentally embroiled in a murder case along with PI Gay Perry (Val Kilmer, just great in this) and Harry’s childhood crush, an aspiring actress named Harmony (Michelle Monaghan). Twists, betrayals, bonding and romance ensue as Black constructs and then gleefully deconstructs seemingly every archetype for which he was responsible in the first place.

Subsequent Career: Well, aside from the small matter of having his directorial follow-up be the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, Black had been pretty quiet on the writing front since “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” (“AWOL” is his only credit in that period). But now he’s back on top as a golden boy (we wonder, did he watch the grosses for “Iron Man 3” climb skyward with an inevitable sense of “here we go again”?) new directorial projects are already being lined up, first among them apparently “Doc Savage” at Sony, and then perhaps manga adaptation “Death Note” for Warners.

David Mamet –– “House of Games“

If it feels like some of the writers on this list kind of lucked into direction having written a film (or several) that became a mainstream success thereafter, there are a few others whose writerly voice was already so established that the idea of having them direct a straightforward genre film is kind of inconceivable (see also: Charlie Kaufman). And David Mamet definitely falls into the latter camp having already made his name with screenplays (“The Postman Always Rings Twice” remake, “The Verdict,”) but to a larger extent with theatrical plays (“American Buffalo,” “Sexual Perversity in Chicago,” “Glengarry Glen Ross”), before he took his seat for the first time behind the camera. The result, “House of Games” is a wholly Mamet-ian affair, a dark, surreal, twisty-turny story of deceit and duplicity in which no one’s motives are pure and no one gets a particularly happy ending, but the hard-edged intelligence and cynicism on display exerts a delicious pull all its own. Psychiatrist Margaret Ford (Lindsay Crouse, either horrifically miscast or brilliantly cast, depending on who you talk to) largely through intellectual ennui, is led into a con game (other players include Joe Mantegna, JT Walsh and Ricky Jay) in which it’s never entirely clear who’s conning who and whether the payoff can ever be worth the various sacrifices. Couched in Mamet’s stagy, gorgeously clipped, acid dialogue, the film is deliberately heightened and gives, from its opening moments, an eerie down-the-rabbit-hole feel to a genre often otherwise portrayed as just a lark. As a result it’s as much an evocation of mood as it is a plot-driven story, and that more than compensates for its chilliness.

Subsequent career: Mamet seems to keep his writing and directing careers running on parallel tracks, certainly jobbing as a prolific screenwriter for film and TV, but also regularly popping back for directorial stints, with mixed bag results. “State and Main” — his weird take on the Hollywood satire subgenre — is a film we love but no one else seems to, while his subsequent con-game/crime films range from enjoyable (“The Spanish Prisoner”) to mediocre (“Heist”). He’s also directed his own play “Oleanna” and done some TV work, notably directing the recent Al Pacino Phil Spector biopic. But most excitingly, he’s due to team up with Cate Blanchett next for “Blackbird” (a film that sounds like it has shades of “Argo”) which he’ll direct from his own script.

Joss Whedon — “Serenity”

We dithered about putting Whedon on this list, but more about whether he should be here for “The Avengers” or for “Serenity,” because while the latter is definitely his big-screen directorial debut, it is also based on a pre-existing TV show, and was seemingly collectively wished into being purely by “Firefly” fans rankling at the show’s early cancellation. But then we figured, so what, Whedon actually faced the same, if not worse, obstacles as any other first-time feature director and the grace and wit with which he did so are extraordinary. “Serenity” actually pulls off the hard task of satisfying fans of the show but not relying on your foreknowledge to pull you in, largely thanks to a story-within-a-story-within-a-story opening 10 minutes or so that so cleverly and seamlessly establishes the universe that it should maybe be taught in writing classes. Of course Whedon already knew his way around a screenplay from not just his time running ‘Buffy,’ “Angel” and “Firefly” but also from his contribution to films of varying quality from “Toy Story” to “Alien Resurrection” to “Titan AE.” Captain Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and his band of space cowboys (including Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Gina Torres and Adam Baldwin) while shielding a fugitive girl from the The Alliance (represented by Chiwetel Ejiofor’s ruthless agent), uncover an ages-old conspiracy involving the deadliest bogeymen in the universe, the Reavers. It’s an immensely enjoyable sci-fi film, and if it never totally overcomes its TV show roots, well, when the TV show was that good, it doesn’t really matter. (Is our brown coat showing?)

Subsequent Career: After suffering through the cancellation of another TV series “Dollhouse,” Whedon landed a stint writing “X-Men” comics and also scripted last year’s terrifically fun “The Cabin in the Woods.” Directorially, nothing much happened at all for Whedon however, except for some superhero team-up thingie that no one’s ever heard of. His “Much Ado About Nothing” is in theaters now (review here) and of course he’s hard at work writing and prepping “Avengers 2” which will, most probably, break all known records and have a lot of good jokes in it. Perhaps you’re thinking about other stuff you’d love to see him tackle, seeing as guy’s got range? We certainly were.

Tony Gilroy — “Michael Clayton”

As this list will show as it goes on, screenwriters can break through into successful directing careers, but truly excellent debuts from screenwriter-turned-directors are rarer. But you can’t get much better than Tony Gilroy’s excellent morality drama, “Michael Clayton” in terms of success metrics. Can you think of any other screenwriter-turned-director, or hell, any feature-length debut that earned itself seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and all the lead actors? (Tilda Swinton won Best Supporting actress). This is, of course, in no small part due to the fact that Gilroy is an excellent screenwriter who knows character, story and conflict like the back of his hand. The screenwriting architect of all the “Bourne” films, even when the franchise changed directors, Gilroy was arguably its heart and soul and a fundamental part of what helped raise the movie into a brainy, far-above-average action thriller. But before ‘Clayton’, Gilroy had worked in the industry for almost two decades penning scripts for “Dolores Claiborne,” ‘The Devil’s Advocate,” “Armageddon” and “State Of Play,” so he certainly served his time in the salt mines, and deserves extra credit for making his debut, when it came, such an understated, intelligent pleasure.

Subsequent Career: Gilroy’s directed two features since ‘Clayton,’ both of which he wrote and we can probably assume — if all goes well — that unlike some guys on this list who have gone back to screenwriting for hire (Zaillian), he’s going to keep going with the writing-his-own-material-to-direct vein. While neither film has been as creatively successful as ‘Clayton,’ it’s admittedly a hard one to top. His immediate follow-up was the more frothy, but complex spy-romance caper, “Duplicity,” and then after that he helmed the fourth ‘Bourne’ film “The Bourne Legacy,” and the first in the series without Jason Bourne himself. It wasn’t the huge hit that Universal had hoped for, but they’re aiming to have a sequel so clearly they’re still invested in this universe.

Frank Darabont — “The Shawshank Redemption”

Ok, so Darabont does have directorial credits prior to “The Shawshank Redemption” (for TV movie “Buried Alive” and short, no-budget “The Woman in the Room,” also based on a Stephen King story). But the period prison movie did mark his feature big-screen debut, after a decade of jobbing as a screenwriter on various horror sequels and remakes (“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3,” “The Blob,” “The Fly 2”) as well as several episodes of both “Tales from the Crypt” and “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” And it perhaps has to go down as, if not the greatest, then at least the most beloved screenwriter-turned-director debut of all time, since the film itself, though a flop on initial release, now regularly tops viewers polls as their favorite ever. And in fact, screw it, we’re just going to go with “greatest” because mass popularity is in this case completely justified by the film: a lovingly crafted, richly drawn, engrossing story about triumph in adversity and friendship in unlikely places. It’s so goddamn stupidly touching and uplifting that we’re getting a little misty just thinking about it, so yes, “greatest” it is. If you’re one of the five people who haven’t seen it, hey, congratulations on emerging from that 20-year coma and here’s what you have to look forward to: Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is sent to prison for killing his wife, though he maintains his innocence. While inside, suffering under the cruel and corrupt practices of the wardens, he establishes a friendship with Red (Morgan Freeman), and little by little, finds ways to alleviate the horrors and injustices he faces daily, and those of his fellow inmates. Leading to one of the most satisfyingly-earned endings in Hollywood film history and with every single actor from the leads to the supporting cast (William Sadler, Clancy Brown, and Bob Gunton among them) on not just career-best but definitive form, ‘Shawshank’ is simply a masterclass in classic Hollywood storytelling, on every conceivable level.

Subsequent Career: Darabont went back to prison, and to another non-horror Stephen King story for his directorial follow-up in 1999 “The Green Mile,” which is a strong film, if not quite attaining Shawshankian heights in balancing sentimentality with surprise. 2001’s “The Majestic” was a disappointment though, and Darabont didn’t direct again until 2007 when he came roaring back (on to our radars, at least) with the entirely unexpected “The Mist” a beefed-up nasty B-movie that boasts simply one of the most audacious endings to any non-arthouse film that we’ve ever seen — so unbelievably bleak it’s somehow laugh-out-loud funny. But he’s also been busy on the writing front of late; Darabont wrote and ran season 1 of “The Walking Dead,” has written the upcoming “Godzilla” reboot, and already has a 6-episode order from TNT for “Lost Angel” (aka “L.A. Noir“).

Mike White – “Year of the Dog”

Maybe one of the purest expressions of “screenwriter-turned-director” (though he’s also an actor given to appearing in character roles in some of his films) Mike White had, in years leading to 2007, carved out quite a distinctive place for himself as an indie screenwriter dealing more in low-key human dramedy than some of the more bombastic Shane Black-types, or more mainstream Steve Zaillian-types on our list. But after TV stints on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Freaks and Geeks” and the short-lived “Pasadena” and screenplays for “Dead Man on Campus,” “Chuck and Buck,” “Orange County” and “The Good Girl,” White really stepped up a league when his screenplay for “The School of Rock” became the endearing and successful Richard Linklater picture. After penning “Nacho Libre” for “School of Rock” star Jack Black, White took his own first turn behind the camera, with the self-penned “Year of the Dog.” The film didn’t do much on release, and it’s not hard to see why — starting out as a sweet quirky comedy and devolving into something with a much sourer heart and quite the pessimistic streak (at least as far as humans are concerned) it’s a film that is difficult to categorize, and therefore sell, without disappointing the audiences who show up expecting something a bit more straightforward. However, leaving genre expectation aside, it’s really kind of a great little picture, in which “SNL” regular Molly Shannon, a dog lover grieving the death of her beloved beagle goes through, essentially, a slow breakdown that may see her end up a less likable, supportive friend, sister, employee and aunt than she once was, but perhaps a more true-to-herself person instead. The film kind of got it in the ear from all sides: pet lovers expecting a sort of “Marley and Me” sweetness were unhappy with the very dark turn the film takes, while many others were put off by a perceived “pro-PETA agenda,” and still others found the tonal shift from comedy to near-tragedy just too big a stretch. But we see in it a great, if tiny and hyper-stylized, character study of a woman struggling against and finally accepting her own marginalization from the mainstream. In which it’s a good primer for White’s underrated and now sadly cancelled TV show “Enlightened.”

Subsequent career: Well, aside from the Laura Dern-starring “Enlightened,” and leaving the perenially empty director’s chair on “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” White has recently signed on to adapt “The Good Luck of Right Now” the forthcoming book from “Silver Linings Playbook” novelist Matthew Quick.

4 Not-So-Great Debuts

Dustin Lance Black – “Virginia”

Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black shot into prominence fast, winning a WGA award for his work on “Big Love” and then an Academy Award for Gus Van Sant’s Harvey Milk story, “Milk.” When you hit it big this early on, you can usually do whatever you want and so Black used that cachet to score funding for his directorial debut, “Virginia” (originally known as “What’s Wrong with Virginia”). Penned by Black and starring a strong ensemble cast of Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Emma Roberts, Carrie Preston, and Toby Jones, “Virginia” had everything going for it, but whatever anticipative buzz it had going for it slammed dead in its tracks when it debuted at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival to unintentional laughs and scattered applause and coughs at best. About too many damn things at once, the movie followed a psychologically disturbed woman (Connelly) with whom the local sheriff (Harris) has engaged in a two-decade-long affair. But it’s also a coming-of-age tale that centers on her son Harrison Gilbertson who begins to date the sheriff’s daughter (Roberts) which begins to affect his state senate bid. A quirked-up tonally mangled mess of a movie, with kooky comedy sitting next to drama, audiences actually didn’t know whether it was meant to be funny or not. And while Black did try and salvage it with an overhaul, retitling it “Virginia” and finally releasing it two years later in 2012, the movie was only marginally better and anyway, by then the damage had been done.

Subsequent Career: Dustin Lance Black’s screenwriting career doesn’t seem to be in any jeopardy, however. He was hired to write Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar” and he also wrote an adaptation of Tom Wolfe‘s book “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” for Gus Van Sant to direct which hasn’t been made yet. Journeyman film and TV guy Paris Barclay was slated to direct his screenplay “A Life Like Mine” at one point and he probably has no shortage of work. Yet, we’d be surprised if he got behind the camera again any time soon if only because the critical sting of “Virginia” probably hasn’t quite gone away yet.

Mitch Glazer — “Passion Play”

A writing veteran whose work goes all the way back to the early ’80s when he wrote for “SNL,” Mitch Glazer‘s first major screen credit (and most well-known film) is 1988’s “Scrooged” starring Bill Murray. Other credits include 1991’s “Off and Running” starring Cyndi Lauper, 2003’s and “The Recruit” starring Al Pacino and Colin Farrell, but it wasn’t until 2010 when Glazer mounted his first directorial effort, “Passion Play” (which he wrote as well). And boy, was it a doozy, savaged at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival by critics — our own review called the film an “excruciating unbearable disaster.” It doesn’t get much worse than films like this. A ridiculous tone-deaf fairy tale, the film has a hell of a cast, but it doesn’t help. Mickey Rourke stars as a down-and-out jazz trumpeter whose luck isn’t getting any better. But his life changes when he comes across a mysterious, sideshow freak woman with angel-like wings played Megan Fox. Co-starring Bill Murray as a gangster who’s out to kill the two of them and Rhys Ifans, “Passion Play” was easily one of TIFF’s biggest debacles and reminds us of a similar disaster, “Boxing Helena.” Laughed out the door at the screening we were at, it’s a risible, brutal experience to say the least and the film limped onto DVD a year later without much fanfare (even Rourke himself publicly dogged the film before it came out). Cliche-riddled, and filled with dumb contrivances, you’d expect much more from a veteran screenwriter.

Subsequent Career: Glazer went on to create the Starz show “Magic City” starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danny Huston and Olga Kurylenko, and it was recently renewed by the network for a second season and that should keep him busy for a while. In the end, “Passion Play,” as bad as it was, hasn’t hurt Glazer’s screenwriting career and as “Magic City” attests, there’s plenty of work to be found in TV, but the stain of that stinker will be hard to wash out and we wouldn’t be surprised if he has to wait several years before he gets behind the camera again.

William Monahan – “London Boulevard”

William Monahan started out as a magazine, alt-weekly writer and then became a novelist and in 2000, and Warner Bros. optioned the film rights to his book “Light House: A Trifle,” and that got the ball rolling on his Hollywood career. 20th Century Fox bought the spec script “Tripoli” which Ridley Scott was interested in making, but he soon became entranced by Monahan’s pitch to make a movie about The Crusades that became “Kingdom of Heaven,” his first properly produced screenwriting credit. And Monahan soon hit paydirt with “The Departed” in 2006, an adaptation of the highly regarded Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs,” that not only won him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, but finally gave Martin Scorsese his first Academy Award for Best Director. Monahan would go on to write ‘Body Of Lies” for Ridley Scott and “Edge Of Darkness,” commanding high figures and generally being much in demand. But his career definitely got tripped up by his directorial debut “London Boulevard,” a film in the would-be mold of the classic British gangster films from the ‘60s and early ‘70s like “Get Carter,” Nicolas Roeg’s “Performance,’ and even Antonioni’s “Blow Up.” In fact, it so desperately wants to capture that beatnik-y place and tone where crime films and swinging London met that it just seems to try too hard, slathering the movie with music, trippy visuals and other elements that just can’t make up for the deficit of a weak and blandly told story about a ex-con (Colin Farrell) hired to look after a reclusive young actress (Keira Knightley) who finds himself falling in love, which of course puts himself in direct confrontation with one of London’s most vicious gangsters. It doesn’t really help that the two leads don’t have a lot of chemistry. If you want a much better modern take on the ‘60s British crime flick, just dial up “Sexy Beast.”

Subsequent Career: Despite this misstep, Monahan’s career hasn’t been hurt too badly. He’s still in demand (he rewrote “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” for Robert Rodriguez) and unlike some of these other writers who may never direct again, he’s already in pre-production on his next filmmaking effort “Mojave” starring ‘Inside Llewyn Davis” co-stars Garrett Hedlund and Oscar Isaac.

Frank Miller — “The Spirit“

Sometimes there can almost be a sense of relief when we get to write about something that has absolutely no redeeming features whatsoever. So we’re really rather glad that Frank Miller, otherwise known in the screenwriting world for the ‘Robocop’ sequels and for gifting other screenwriters with comic book fodder in “Elektra,” “Sin City,” “300” and his gritty take on Batman, chose “The Spirit” as his solo directorial debut (he’s credited as co-director with Robert Rodriguez on “Sin City” but we believe that even less now having seen what he did when left to his own devices). Asinine, patronising to the viewer, unpardonably full of itself and thumpingly, thumpingly dull, “The Spirit” is one of the absolute worst times we’ve ever had at the movies, in a long life of movie watching. Ostensibly employing a similar comic-book-inspired aesthetic as “Sin City” yet making that film seem like a masterpiece of rich characterization and deep philosophical thinking by comparison, “The Spirit” features a cop (Gabriel Macht) returned from the dead who has to track a villain (Samuel L Jackson) across a city but is waylaid by a bunch of unlikely females in various fetish outfits (Eva Mendes, Scarlett Johannson, Sarah Paulson, Jaime King) who want to seduce him to stop him from carrying out his mission. Or something. It’s absolutely incomprehensible tripe and everyone involved should be completely ashamed of themselves.

Subsequent Career: Miller’s position in the comic book pantheon is assured, so we doubt he’s too worried about not having another solo directorial project lined up (though he’s back as co-director on “Sin City 2”), and frankly, we thank our lucky stars. Word on an adaptation of his comic “Ronin” has gone quiet of late, but hopefully the bundles and bundles of cash he must be making from the “Sin City” and “300” franchises, among others, mean he’ll stick, directing-wise, to the odd perfume commercial from now on.

Somewhere In The Middle

Of course, there are a huge number of debuts that neither plumb the depths we’ve just been to, nor scale the heights of the first list, but fall somewhere on the spectrum in the middle. Profile-wise, one of the biggest disappointments, that apparently put him in “director’s jail” for more a decade, was Christopher McQuarrie’s “The Way of the Gun.” It’s hard to believe that any film that starts so promisingly, with Ryan Phillippe full-on punching Sarah Silverman in the mouth, can go so far downhill, but despite its gonzo and engaging opening half hour, the film soon sinks under its own weight, hampered by thin characterization, ludicrous overplotting and a director way, way too much in love with the prose on the page to bother trying to make it sound like dialogue from a human mouth. He kind of redeemed himself with “Jack Reacher,” though. Better, and actually just missing out on the top list was “The Lookout” from Scott Frank (“Out of Sight,” “Minority Report”) a very nicely handled low-key Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starring drama that makes us look forward to his next time at the helm with “A Walk Among the Tombstones.”

All-time great screenwriter Robert Towne made his first foray into direction with “Personal Best” which is still a pretty decent drama set among the women competing for a place on the US athletics Olympics team, even if it’s now become something of a pop-culture byword among men who felt early stirrings at its scenes of hardbodied lesbianism. And superstar “Blade,” “Batman Begins” and “Man of Steel” writer David S.Goyer’s “Zig Zag” has at least one champion among us, but we couldn’t track down a copy in time to watch, while David Koepp’s (“Mission: Impossible,” “Panic Room”) “The Trigger Effect” is an underrated little B-movie thriller documenting relationship and societal breakdown during a power blackout.

“LA Confidential” and “Mystic River” writer Brian Helgeland’s first time in the chair was the pretty tough and nasty Mel Gibson thriller “Payback” (which shares source material with “Point Blank” to give you an idea of the tone) and he recently hit a homerun with “42.”. Glenn Ficarra & John Requa graduated from writing partners on “Bad Santa” and “The Bad News Bears” remake to directing partners on the famously dithered-over-then-not-really-released “I Love You Phillip Morris,” while George Nolfi’s (“Ocean’s Twelve,” “The Bourne Ultimatum”) “The Adjustment Bureau” had terrific elements (we could have watched Matt Damon and Emily Blunt fall in love all day) but also had these dumb guys in hats running around and got really silly in its latter stages. Speaking of Emily Blunt, “The Jane Austen Book Club” was the directorial debut of Robin Swicord, the woman behind scripts for “Matilda,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Practical Magic” and it’s unlikely to change anyone’s life, but it’s a pretty decent romantic comedy nonetheless. And Alan Ball, who is probably better known as TV showrunner on “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood” but who of course is behind the screenplay for “American Beauty,” did big-screen directorial duty on “Towelhead” which we’re ashamed to say we haven’t caught up with yet, but we’ve heard some good things about.

At the lower end of the register, Nora Ephron’s first time directing “This Is My Life” is a fine, but forgettable story of a woman forced to choose between family and her stand-up career and nowhere near as good as stuff she’d do later, while Guillermo Arriaga (“Babel,” “Amores Perros” scripts) went back to the old “interconnecting stories” well for his debut “The Burning Plain” but with diminishing returns. “Braveheart” writer Randall Wallace’s take on “The Man With The Iron Mask” was handsomely mounted, competently acted and totally anonymous, directorially speaking. Regular Tim Burton collaborator John August took his first swing with “The Nines,” starring Ryan Reynolds, which tries just a bit too hard to be clever and tricksy without ever quite working out its own trick, but honestly, we’d take it over “Dark Shadows” or “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” any day. Susannah Grant (“Ever After” “Erin Brockovich” “In Her Shoes” sceenplays) directed “Catch and Release” as her debut, about a woman (Jennifer Garner) falling for her deceased fiancee’s best friend but it doesn’t hang together particularly well, despite chemistry between leads Garner and Timothy Olyphant. Finally, a sugary sweet duo for dessert: Zach Helm (“Stranger than Fiction”) tried a bit too hard to instil Awe and Wonder into his “Mr Magorium’s Magic Emporium,” overshot the mark and ended up in schmaltz. As did Mark Steven Johnson, writer of “Grumpy Old Men” who made his debut with “Simon Burch, ” an adaptation of John Irving’s beloved novel “A Prayer for Owen Meany” in which none of the book’s acerbic wit or darker tones remain, leaving a film that cloys and annoys as it tries so very hard to warm your heart. Still, Johnson went on to direct “Ghost Rider” so no harm, no foul.

As a final note we should also mention that we excluded a host of classic directors who may have initially started as screenwriters, but whose subsequent output as director, or writer/director, may have overshadowed their early days, like Federico Fellini (directorial debut — “Variety Lights”), Barry Levinson (“Diner”), Billy Wilder (“Mauvaise Graine”) Lawrence Kasdan (“Body Heat”)and Joseph Manckiewicz (“Backfire”). But of course, despite all this, we’ve missed out a load — tell us who below.