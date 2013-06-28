Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Announces Names Of 276 New Members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the names of 276 new members invited to join as the class of 2013 (100 more than were invited last year).

Noteworthy names on the list that you should immediately recognize include: Ava DuVernay, Chris Tucker, Kimberly Elise, Paula Patton, Prince, Raoul Peck, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Roger Ross Williams, Stanley Nelson, Steve McQueen, Tim Story, Tina Gordon Chism, and William Greaves.

There might be a few others whose names I don’t recognize, especially in categories like Costume Designers, Makeup Artists, Sound, Visual Effects, and more.

But congrats to all! I’m especially surprised, but also pleased to see Raoul Peck’s name on the list.

I’m even more surprised that William Greaves wasn’t already a member. The man’s been working in the business (primarily as a documentary filmmaker) for 50 or so years.

If you haven’t seen his Symbiopsychotaxiplasm series, you should!

About a year ago, I received an email informing me that Greaves was ill, and his family was unsure of how much longer he would live. He’d developed a neurological condition years ago that impacted his ability to move, speak and swallow (and interrupted work on his latest film). A fundraiser had been set up to raise money for his treatment. Needless to say, he’s still alive and breathing.

He’s 87 years old this year.

Took you long enough to invite him into your club AMPAS.

The diversity (or lack thereof) debate is sure to follow, but I won’t be the one to start it. I’ll just give a hat-tip to those who are now *in*.

The full list of 2013 invitees are below:

Actors

Jason Bateman – “Up in the Air,” “Juno”

Miriam Colon – “City of Hope,” “Scarface”

Rosario Dawson – “Rent,” “Frank Miller’s Sin City”

Kimberly Elise – “For Colored Girls,” “Beloved”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt – “Lincoln,” “The Dark Knight Rises”

Charles Grodin – “Midnight Run,” “The Heartbreak Kid”

Rebecca Hall – “Iron Man 3,” “The Town”

Lance Henriksen – “Aliens,” “The Terminator”

Jack Huston – “Not Fade Away,” “Factory Girl”

Milla Jovovich – “Resident Evil,” “Chaplin”

Lucy Liu – “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” “Chicago”

Jennifer Lopez – “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Selena”

Alma Martinez – “Born in East L.A.,” “Under Fire”

Emily Mortimer – “Hugo,” “Lars and the Real Girl”

Sandra Oh – “Rabbit Hole,” “Sideways”

Paula Patton – “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”

Michael Peña – “End of Watch,” “Crash”

Emmanuelle Riva – “Amour,” “Hiroshima, Mon Amour”

Jason Schwartzman – “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Rushmore”

Geno Silva – “Mulholland Drive,” “Amistad”

Danny Trejo – “Machete,” “Heat”

Chris Tucker – “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Rush Hour”

Cinematographers

Luca Bigazzi – “This Must Be the Place,” “Certified Copy”

Benoît Delhomme – “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” “The Proposition”

Simon Duggan – “The Great Gatsby,” “Killer Elite”

Greig Fraser – “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Jonathan Freeman – “Remember Me,” “Fifty Dead Men Walking”

Greg Gardiner – “Race to Witch Mountain,” “Elf”

Eric Gautier – “Into the Wild,” “The Motorcycle Diaries”

Agnès Godard – “Sister,” “Beau Travail”

Eduard Grau – “Buried,” “A Single Man”

Jess Hall – “The Spectacular Now,” “Brideshead Revisited”

Fred Kelemen – “The Turin Horse,” “The Man from London”

Mark Lee Ping Bing – “Norwegian Wood,” “In the Mood for Love”

Reed Morano – “Little Birds,” “Frozen River”

Oleg Mutu – “Beyond the Hills,” “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”

Alex Nepomniaschy – “Narc,” “Safe”

Christian Sebaldt – “Resident Evil: Apocalypse,” “Race to Space”

Ben Seresin – “World War Z,” “Unstoppable”

Adam Stone – “Mud,” “Take Shelter”

Checco Varese – “Girl in Progress,” “The Aura”

Ken Zunder – “Bending the Rules,” “That’s What I Am”

Costume Designers

Paco Delgado – “Les Misérables,” “Biutiful”

Sophie de Rakoff – “This Means War,” “Legally Blonde”

Carlo Poggioli – “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Cold Mountain”

Designers

Lori Balton – “Argo,” “The Dark Knight Rises”

Judy Becker – “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Fighter”

Simon Bright – “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Avatar”

Martin T. Charles – “Marvel’s The Avengers,” “The Artist”

David M. Crank – “The Master,” “Lincoln”

Stefan Paul Dechant – “Oz The Great and Powerful,” “True Grit”

Tracey A. Doyle – “The Muppets,” “21″

Anna Lynch-Robinson – “Les Misérables,” “An Education”

Maria Nay – “Identity Thief,” “Ray”

David Smith – “Crazy, Stupid, Love.,” “The Holiday”

Directors

Nikolaj Arcel – “A Royal Affair,” “Truth about Men”

Ava DuVernay* – “Middle of Nowhere,” “I Will Follow”

Paul Feig – “The Heat,” “Bridesmaids”

Catherine Hardwicke – “Twilight,” “Thirteen”

Kirk Jones – “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Waking Ned Devine”

Ken Kwapis – “Big Miracle,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

Pablo Larraín – “No,” “Tony Manero”

Steve McQueen – “Shame,” “Hunger”

Kim Nguyen – “War Witch (Rebelle),” “City of Shadows”

Jafar Panahi* – “This Is Not a Film,” “The Circle”

Todd Phillips – “The Hangover,” “Old School”

Joachim Rønning – “Kon-Tiki,” “Max Manus”

Espen Sandberg – “Kon-Tiki,” “Max Manus”

Tim Story – “Think Like a Man,” “Fantastic Four”

Benh Zeitlin – “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Glory at Sea”

Documentary

Orlando Bagwell – “Citizen King,” “Malcolm X: Make It Plain”

Rebecca Cammisa – “God Is the Bigger Elvis,” “Which Way Home”

Yung Chang – “China Heavyweight,” “Up the Yangtze”

Michael Chin – “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple,” “In the Shadow of the Stars”

Christine Choy – “In the Name of the Emperor,” “Who Killed Vincent Chin?”

Bonni Cohen – “The Island President,” “Wonders Are Many: The Making of Doctor Atomic”

Eduardo Coutinho – “As Canções,” “Cabra Marcado Para Morrer (Twenty Years Later)”

Miriam Cutler – “Kings Point,” “Ethel”

Andrea Nix Fine – “Inocente,” “War/Dance”

Sean Fine – “Inocente,” “War/Dance”

Robert Frank – “Cocksucker Blues,” “Pull My Daisy”

William Greaves – “Ralph Bunche: An American Odyssey,” “Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One”

Lauren Greenfield – “The Queen of Versailles,” “Thin”

Patricio Guzmán – “Nostalgia for the Light,” “The Battle of Chile”

Vivien Hillgrove – “Symphony of the Soil,” “In the Matter of Cha Jung Hee”

Heddy Honigmann – “El Olvido (Oblivion),” “Crazy”

Vikram Jayanti – “The Agony and the Ecstasy of Phil Spector,” “Game Over: Kasparov and the Machine”

Peter Kinoy – “Poverty Outlaw,” “When the Mountains Tremble”

Claude Lanzmann – “Le Rapport Karski (The Karski Report),” “Shoah”

Kim Longinotto – “Rough Aunties,” “Sisters in Law”

Stanley Nelson – “Freedom Riders,” “Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple”

Jehane Noujaim – “Control Room,” “Startup.com”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy – “Transgenders: Pakistan’s Open Secret,” “Saving Face”

Marcel Ophuls – “Hotel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie,” “The Sorrow and the Pity”

José Padilha – “Secrets of the Tribe,” “Bus 174 (Ônibus 174)”

Jafar Panahi* – “This Is Not a Film,” “The Circle”

Elise Pearlstein – “Last Call at the Oasis,” “Food, Inc.”

Raoul Peck – “Fatal Assistance (Assistance Mortelle),” “Lumumba: La Mort du Prophète”

Kevin Rafferty – “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29,” “The Atomic Cafe”

J. Ralph* – “Chasing Ice,” “Man on Wire”

Bob Richman – “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory,” “Waiting for ‘Superman’”

T. Woody Richman – “How to Survive a Plague,” “Fahrenheit 9/11″

Veronica Selver – “Berkeley in the Sixties,” “You Got to Move: Stories of Change in the South”

Jon Shenk – “The Island President,” “Lost Boys of Sudan”

Ricki Stern – “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work,” “The Devil Came on Horseback”

Robert Stone – “Earth Days,” “Radio Bikini”

Annie Sundberg – “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work,” “The Devil Came on Horseback”

Renee Tajima-Pena – “Who Killed Vincent Chin?,” “My America (Or Honk If You Love Buddha)”

Agnès Varda – “The Beaches of Agnès,” “The Gleaners and I”

Roger Ross Williams – “God Loves Uganda,” “Music by Prudence”

Pamela Yates – “Granito: How to Nail a Dictator,” “The Reckoning: The Battle for the International Criminal Court”

Amy Ziering – “The Invisible War,” “Derrida”

Executives

Holly Bario

Jeb Brody

Eric d’Arbeloff

Dean C. Hallett

Lynn Harris

Jeff Ivers

Jonathan King

Robert Kirby

Dylan Leiner

Nick Meyer

Andrew Millstein

Hannah Minghella

Angela Morrison

Brian Roberts

Mark Roybal

Tucker Tooley

Kevin Tsujihara

Film Editors

Michael Berenbaum – “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Sex and the City”

Jeff Freeman – “Ted,” “Cruel Intentions”

James Haygood – “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Fight Club”

Stuart Levy – “Savages,” “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps”

Mary Jo Markey – “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Super 8″

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Luisa Abel – “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Inception”

Anne Aulenta-Spira – “The Place beyond the Pines,” “Drive”

Terry Baliel – “The Dark Knight Rises,” “J. Edgar”

Thomas Floutz – “The Call,” “Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

Kay Georgiou – “Promised Land,” “Lincoln”

Bernadette Mazur – “Men in Black 3,” “The Campaign”

Kim Santantonio – “Gangster Squad,” “Frost/Nixon”

Lisa Tomblin – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1″

Kelvin R. Trahan – “Argo,” “Memoirs of a Geisha”

Lisa Westcott – “Les Misérables,” “Shakespeare in Love”

Members-at-Large

Victoria Alonso

Fred Baron

Ben Bray

Pieter Jan Brugge

Jackie Burch

Leo Davis

Susie Figgis

Lori Furie

Glenn S. Gainor

Joe Gareri

Lance Gilbert

Andy Gill

Mindy Marin

Laray Mayfield

Jeanne McCarthy

Neil Meron

Gary Powell

Ned Price

Michelle Satter

Stefan Sonnenfeld

Cindy Tolan

Brent Woolsey

Music

Ramiro Belgardt – “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Lincoln”

Ramin Djawadi – “Safe House,” “Iron Man”

Jennifer Dunnington – “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Hugo”

Siedah Garrett – “Rio,” “Dreamgirls”

Joe Hisaishi – “Ponyo,” “Spirited Away”

Henry Jackman – “This Is the End,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Cliff Martinez – “Drive,” “Traffic”

Prince – “Purple Rain,” “Happy Feet”

J. Ralph* – “Chasing Ice,” “Man on Wire”

Aaron Lael Zigman – “Peeples,” “Sex and the City”

Producers

Stefan Arndt – “Amour,” “The White Ribbon”

Jason Blum – “The Purge,” “Paranormal Activity”

Finola Dwyer – “Quartet,” “An Education”

Jack Giarraputo – “Anger Management,” “The Wedding Singer”

Veit Heiduschka – “Amour,” “The White Ribbon”

Lloyd Levin – “Green Zone,” “Watchmen”

Julie Lynn – “Albert Nobbs,” “Nine Lives”

Margaret Menegoz – “Amour,” “The White Ribbon”

Andrea Sperling – “Smashed,” “Like Crazy”

Public Relations

Rachel Cadden

Theresa Cross

Jeff S. Elefterion

Julie Fontaine

Jackson George

Anne Globe

Michael Lawson

Dennis O’Connor

Blair Rich

John G. Sabel

Short Films and Feature Animation

Marc Bertrand – “Gloria Victoria,” “Hollow Land”

Bryan Buckley – “Asad,” “The Wake-Up Caller”

Shawn Christensen – “Curfew,” “Brink”

Eric Darnell – “Madagascar,” “Shrek”

John C. Donkin – “Ice Age Continental Drift,” “Gone Nutty”

Ken Duncan – “9,” “Shark Tale”

Danielle Feinberg – “Brave,” “WALL-E”

Sam Fell – “ParaNorman,” “The Tale of Despereaux”

Matt Groening – “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare,’” “The Simpsons Movie”

Vicky Jenson – “Shark Tale,” “Shrek”

Travis Knight – “ParaNorman,” “Coraline”

Steve May – “Brave,” “Up”

Rich Moore – “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!”

Robert Neuman – “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Tangled”

Brandon Oldenburg – “Rise of the Guardians,” “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore”

PES – “Fresh Guacamole,” “Western Spaghetti”

Steve Pilcher – “Brave,” “Shrek the Third”

Normand Roger – “Hollow Land,” “The Banquet of the Concubine”

Clark Spencer – “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Bolt”

Sound

Bobbi Banks – “The Call,” “Hustle & Flow”

Jose Antonio Garcia – “Argo,” “Babel”

Simon Hayes – “Les Misérables,” “X-Men: First Class”

Edward J. Hernandez – “Real Steel,” “Basic Instinct”

Daniel S. Irwin – “Prometheus,” “Little Children”

Drew Kunin – “Life of Pi,” “Lost in Translation”

Michael W. Mitchell – “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Matrix Reloaded”

Tom Ozanich – “Project X,” “Kill Bill: Vol. 2″

Mark Paterson – “Les Misérables,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

Richard Pryke – “127 Hours,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

Erin Michael Rettig – “A Good Day to Die Hard,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”

Ann Scibelli – “Prometheus,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Brian T. Slack – “Chéri,” “Crossover”

Bruce Tanis – “Gangster Squad,” “X-Men: First Class”

F. Elmo Weber – “Identity Thief,” “The Kids Are All Right”

Christopher T. Welch – “Silver Linings Playbook,” “(500) Days of Summer”

Dave Whitehead – “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “District 9″

Stuart Wilson – “Skyfall,” “War Horse”

Visual Effects

Jason Bayever – “Life of Pi,” “The Wolfman”

Mark Breakspear – “The Great Gatsby,” “Tropic Thunder”

Philip Brennan – “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Minority Report”

Tony Clark – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

David Clayton – “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Avatar”

Michael Dawson – “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Devil’s Double”

Erik-Jan De Boer – “Life of Pi,” “Night at the Museum”

Donald R. Elliott – “Life of Pi,” “Seabiscuit”

John Goodson – “Red Tails,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”

Charley Henley – “Prometheus,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

John McLeod – “Django Unchained,” “The Aviator”

Mark Noel – “Oz The Great and Powerful,” “Transformers”

David Prescott – “Transformers,” “X-Men”

Guillaume Rocheron – “Life of Pi,” “Sucker Punch”

Wendy Rogers – “Puss in Boots,” “Shrek”

David Alexander Smith – “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “The Matrix Reloaded”

Wayne Stables – “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Avatar”

Richard Stammers – “Prometheus,” “Angels & Demons”

Richard Stutsman – “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Independence Day”

Christopher Townsend – “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Day after Tomorrow”

Stephan Trojansky – “Marvel’s The Avengers,” “Hereafter”

David Watkins – “Ali,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

Jeff White – “Marvel’s The Avengers,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

Trevor Wood – “Prometheus,” “The Golden Compass”

Writers

Jessica Bendinger – “Aquamarine,” “Bring It On”

Reggie Rock Bythewood – “Notorious,” “Get on the Bus”

Tina Gordon Chism – “Peeples,” “Drumline”

Julie Delpy – “Before Midnight,” “2 Days in Paris”

Lena Dunham – “Nobody Walks,” “Tiny Furniture”

Ava DuVernay* – “Middle of Nowhere,” “I Will Follow”

John Gatins – “Flight,” “Coach Carter”

John Hamburg – “I Love You, Man,” “Meet the Parents”

John Lee Hancock – “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Blind Side”

Rian Johnson – “Looper,” “Brick”

Jeff Nichols – “Mud,” “Take Shelter”

Sarah Polley – “Take This Waltz,” “Away from Her”

Chris Terrio – “Argo,” “Heights”

Associates

Lorrie Bartlett

Paul Bronfman

Markham L. Goldstein

Robert Harvey

Gregory S. Laemmle

Sandra Marsh

Adam Schweitzer

Kimberly Snyder

Matthew L. Snyder

Les Zellan

Three individuals (noted above by an asterisk) have been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches. These individuals must select one branch upon accepting membership.