Canceled ABC Series '666 Park Avenue' Returns Tomorrow, Saturday, June 22

For fans of the series, ABC will air the final four episodes of 666 Park Avenue, starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 22, at 9/8c.

It was last November that the network canceled the first-year series due to weak ratings. While it started the season well, viewership gradually dropped from week-to-week, averaging 4 million viewers.

The remaining 4 episodes are titled “The Comfort of Death,” “Sins of the Fathers,” “The Elysian Fields” and “Lazarus: Part 1.”

They will run from June 22 through July 13.