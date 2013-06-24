L.E.S. Film Festival's Top Prizes Go to 'How to Follow Strangers,' 'Having You'

Coming to a close after its 10-day run yesterday, the Lower East Side Film Festival handed out its top awards, with the Prix D’or going to “How to Follow Strangers,” about a man who disappears after becoming obsessed with an urban tragedy involving a woman’s body being found a year after dying, sparking the interest of a woman who shares his commute. The film marks the feature debut of Chioke Nassor and stars Ilana Glazer of the hit web series “Broad City.” The award for Best Feature was given to “Having You,” which follows a man as he is about to propose to his girlfriend when a former one-night-stand shows up at his doorstep with his seven-year-old kid, starring Romola Garai, Anna Friel and Phil Davis.

Having run from June 13 to June 23, screening and events for the festival included venues such as Landmark Sunshine Cinema, Anthology Film Archives and other downtown locations. The jury on this year’s panel included writer/director Rebecca Miller, actor/comedian Judah Friedlander, and Oscar-nominated producer Dan Janvey.

In just three short years, the L.E.S. Film Festival has grown exponentially, increasing in venues, adding programming to include distribution and screenwriting workshops, as well as garnering larger sponsorships. Check out the full list of winners below, and for more information head over to the festival’s official website.

PRIX D’OR – Best of Fest – “How To Follow Strangers,” directed by Chioke Nassor

BEST FEATURE – “Having You,” directed by Sam Hoare

AUDIENCE AWARD – “i hate myself :),” directed by Joanna Arnow

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT – “The Caretaker,” directed by Lauren Lillie

BEST DOC SHORT – “Wright’s Law,” directed by Zack Conkle

BEST ANIMATION – “Fear of Flying,” directed by Conor Finnegan

L.E.S. NEIGHBORHOOD AWARD – “The Birdman,” directed by Jessie Auritt.