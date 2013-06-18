The Real Lone Ranger—At Auction

I’m trying to keep an open mind about the upcoming Lone

Ranger movie, but I can’t imagine what Dawn Moore must be feeling; Clayton

Moore was her father. A devoted daughter, she has kept her father’s flame alive

since his passing in 1999. Now, she has decided to part with a number of his

personal Lone Ranger items, including two costumes crafted by Nudie’s Rodeo

Tailors and another by famous Western designer Manuel, a Stetson hat, three

pair of boots, and best of all, his Edward H. Bohlin double-holster gun rig. If

you’ve never seen a Bohlin piece up close, I can tell you it’s pretty

impressive. This one was custom designed with leather carving and inlaid silver

pieces.

Dawn has lived with these pieces for years and feels that

it’s time to pass them along to someone else who will care for them. I’m sure

there will be no shortage of bidders at Brian Lebel’s Old West Auction on June

22. (For more details, click HERE) Millions of baby boomers like me grew up

watching Clayton and Jay Silverheels as the Lone Ranger and Tonto on TV. I was

among the lucky folks who got to know Clayton in later years and interviewed

him on numerous occasions. He was a wonderful man who lived up to his public

image and never disappointed a fan.

But his number one booster remains his daughter, who

remembers how he shined his boots at home and used steam from a boiling kettle

to block his hat. Dawn didn’t pursue a career in show business, but she’s never

strayed too far from it in her work as a high-end retail manager and consultant

for such prestigious firms as Harry Winston and Mikimoto. I’m sure she’s got

some great stories about working with A-list stars as they prepared to walk the

red carpet during award season. She’s also an interior designer and is about to

launch an e-commerce marketplace devoted to vintage home décor. It’s called

MixxCentury and it will be up and running next month. Her business partner

happens to be another second-generation Hollywood survivor: Holly Palance, Jack’s

daughter.

Incidentally, Dawn not only looks after her father’s image;

she is equally mindful of Jay Silverheels’ reputation. When she wrote a

remembrance of him two years ago I asked if she would allow me to reprint it,

and she did. You can read it HERE and I think you’ll find it quite moving.