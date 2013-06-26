Watch: James Franco's 15-Minute Gucci Short Film 'La Passione' With Cameo From ATL Twins

Oh, hey. Look, while you were sleeping last night, or maybe getting a coffee this afternoon, James Franco went and completed yet another of side project, which are now just too many to count. His latest artistic endeavor is for revered fashion house Gucci, but that doesn’t mean the actor/writer/director/model/student/artist is leaving the street swagger behind.

Claiming to be a riff on Carl Theodor Dreyer’s silent masterpiece “The Passion Of Joan Of Arc,” but kind of narratively looser and probably related in a way that only Franco understands, the 15-minute short looks like it’s immaculately put together, but also insanely pretentious. And, oh yeah, there’s the ATL Twins — who featured as part of Alien’s posse in “Spring Breakers” — making an appearance along with their gold teeth. Who wants to go shopping for handbags and shoes!?!?!?! Watch below. [Vice via Indiewire]