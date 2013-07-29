Netflix Explains Why It Doesn’t Always Have That Film Or TV Show You Really Want To See (Video)

Earlier today, in my post on the 6 films from Spike Lee’s list of 86 essentials that are currently streaming on Netflix, I mentioned that the ridiculously low number of titles available for streaming, spoke to ongoing complaints voiced by many Netflix users, frustrated with the service’s lack of “in-demand” titles.
I’m sure, like me, many of you who use the service, have found yourselves often exasperated while searching for films you really want to watch (whether old or recent), only to find out that they aren’t available to stream on Netflix. And so you go elsewhere, like Amazon, or look for the film on DVD instead, assuming your Netflix account allows for DVD rentals as well.
Netflix did address this matter recently, as you can see in the video below, which I stumbled upon while researching the issue of rights to content. Essentially, Netflix re-emphasizes the fact that it’s more of a channel than a library of every film that’s ever been made. And, really, it comes down to money and rights to content. In short, it’s currently cheaper and easier to buy DVD rights, than it is to buy the rights to stream every movie and television show we all would love to see offered by the service.
As the host of the video states, that’s, in part, how they’re able to keep the cost of the service so low at $7.99 a month. Although, I really don’t see how they can thrive without eventually raising prices. I think it’s inevitable, especially as costs to produce and acquire content becomes even more competitive, but for the buyers bidding on rights to the films and TV shows audiences crave.
So Netflix wants you to think of it as more of a curator of content, or a TV network like HBO or Showtime, with a limited library of films that’s rotated periodically, and some original series of its own. Doing so, I think, will make it easier to wrap your mind around how the company operates – assuming you’re one of the frustrated.
What I found most interesting is that Netflix doesn’t outright own the original series it’s been releasing this year – from House Of Cards, to Orange Is The New Black, most recently. It’s merely licensing them, meaning, eventually, they’ll be available on other platforms. I’ll have to ponder how that affects the company’s long-term growth prospects, if they can’t continuously capitalize on these series for years to come, and on other formats, as they become ubiquitous.
But don’t take my word for it. Here’s Netflix explaining its programming strategy to you, the consumer:
Comments
Netflix is late on everything EX: The Walking Dead it’s on season 6 but in Netflix it’s on season 5 you have to wait 1 YEAR to get a new season on Netflix like its unfair to us and now we are paying more than $8 a month and we are not getting anything new on Netflix I’m just saying that if we are paying more that $8 a month then we should get new things on Netflix like we are wasting money on the same shows each year so they should add more shows/movies on Netflix if were paying more.
Netflix is always late on everything thy are not up to date EX: the walking dead is on season 6 but in Netflix it’s OK season 5 and you have to wait 1 YEAR to get a new season, like that’s unfair to us we are now paying more than 8 dollars a month and we are getting anything new on Netflix I’m just saying if we paying more we should already add way more things on Netflix.
Ironic! My crew and I had this discussion just today at work and I absolutely agree that this is a flawed business model. I just want to stream good movies and they aren’t on Netflix. Out my crew of 7, only one was happy, but also stated he wasn’t a tv guy.
Follow up. More T.V. Movies, on average are 100 minutes to 1 110 minutes, the really top ones. The block busters are longer. But the t.v. series are 1000′ of minutes. Especially if they run for 6 or 7 seasons or more. I rather buy a DVD for a movie, cheaper, than a sitcom. I wish they had the Honeymooners and the Odd couple and a whole host of others on there, not to mention, mannix and all those crime dramas and all the PBS and British t.v, benny hill. Just the t.v content alone would make it worth while. Movies are good, but a lot of people, and I am included, don’t want to sit for 100 minutes or more and watch a movie like, I don’t know, Unforgiving. You want to watch one or two 24 minute episodes of let’s say Frasier and then go to sleep.
More T.V shows and if you are going to put movies, put "On The Water Front" or "White Heat" or "Red River" not Django Unchained or The Rundown. The Rundown and 75% of the movies goes to only half of what that woman said, the cheap paying out money half. Because you can’t tell me that whomever looked at The Rundown said yeah they all will watch, no way. It was cheap.
More t.v. or get the great movies and leave them there.
Thanks
James
T.v.
…therefore I am? Or not (oops, hit "comment" too soon) Anyway, I’d be willing to pay 3 or 4 bucks a movie to be able to stream any movie I wanted, old, new or in between. Why isn’t there an online video streaming rental shop that is extremely well stocked with all titles available all the time (not "currently loaned out")
I think
The way it is really, it’s like you’re paying for something it doesn’t really quite delivers what you want.
I mean I’ve already quit the service once, and I’ve decided to try it again, but I’m gonna quit once more.. because it really comes down to whenever I want to watch something I need to be able to get it… and I never get it on netflix.
Another thing is no trailers…? Why can’t they put movie trailers, so you don’t waist 15-20 min. watching a trash movie and deciding you just wanna stop watching netflix at all.
I’d pay extra for having more film choices, really! And trailers!
I just wish some other big player like Apple or Google would enter on this as well, maybe things would change then.
And they wonder why Popcorn got so popular…
Netflix original shows are generally bad . I would really rather they just streamed movies
If you want to know what’s streaming on Netflix, the best way to find out is by going to Netflix, not some hack internet website.
I am completely inept with new technology and want to purchase/watch films on DVD. Will Netflix ever put its (streaming) films on DVD?
I think what we’re seeing is Netflix shifting from licensing other content – to producing it’s own.
WHAT HAPPENED TO FAMILY GUY
What is most frustrating to me is these "Best movies streaming on Netflix right now" articles I see all the time. I was trying to find something to watch so I pulled up an article from 4 DAYS AGO listing great Netflix movies. I see one that looks amazing so I go to Netflix and search for it but lo and behold, it’s not there! So I try again with another list of top 15 best unknown Netflix movies streaming right now, and again the one I liked wasn’t actually on Netflix. Where do these writers get their info if it’s not current? Chaps my hide….
A lot of what people are demanding is provided by Redbox (although those are disappearing where I live) and by your local cable provider. Netflix is making the transition to original content, like HBO, Showtime, and Starz have. Bitching about Netflix not having the latest theatrical piece of crap is a pretty ridiculous complaint.
When I first signed up for Netflix streaming services I thought it would be like when, they used to send DVD’s in the mail. Most of the movies I want to watch, simply aren’t available. Most of what they offer are B Movies. I really can’t be bothered. I would rather pay to watch something on demand, once a week instead of paying monthly for movies I have no desire to watch!
After using NETFLIX for about 6 months, I don’t think it is worth it. NETFLIX could dominate the market & speaking as former CEO of a company….if NETFLIX does not change they will lose market share to much bolder competitors. First, every movie that is a new release in the store should be on NETFLIX at the same time, which they have given this market to Redbox. Second they need to have every movie made since 1940 to current available for streaming. Third simplify the search method by actor, decade, genre, name search & if a person searches one actor then every movie they have ever done should be listed…instead your lucky to find one. Most of the movies are not great, one movie maybe available today & gone tomorrow & why have a bunch of movies that no one wants to watch. Yes they have a lot of selection…just not a quality selection. FROM BEING A BUSINESS LEADER I SEE NETFLIX AT THE FORK IN THE ROAD HOLDING THE TOP NAME BRANDING WITH A CHOICE TO CONTINUE AS IS GIVING MARKET SHARE TO THEIR COMPETITORS, DRIVING CUSTOMERS AWAY BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT LISTENING TO THEIR CUSTOMERS, & IF NOT CHANGED I GIVE THE COMPANY 10 YEARS BEFORE THEY ARE SOLELY A COMPANY THAT MAKES MOVIES & NO LONGER HAS A STREAMING MOVING SERVICE, BUT IF THEY CHANGE NOW INCREASING THEIR STORAGE SPACE SERVERS, LOADING EVERY ENGLISH SPEAKING MOVIE MADE FROM 1940-CURRENT MOVIES WITH THE EASY SEARCH OPTIONS AS DESCRIBED ABOVE INCLUDING EDUCATIONAL CATEGORY, EXPAND TO STREAMING MUSIC & STREAMING NEWS, ADD ALL THE CLASSIC TV SHOWS FROM 1950-CURRENT, HAVE THE LARGEST ONLINE MOVIE LIBRARY WITH NEW RELEASES AT THE SAME TIME THE MOVIE IS ON STORE SHELVES, & EASIER USER FRIENDLY THAT PRESSING PAUSE ALSO BRINGS UP A RATING MENU, GO BACK, & NAME & DESCRIPTION & ALL HAVE LARGER PRINT DESCRIPTION. NEXT AFTER THIS IS DONE…LAUNCH A HUGE MEDIA MARKETING CAMPAIGN THAT NETFLIX HAS THE BEST MOVIES IN THE LARGEST LIBRARY FROM 1940-TO THE NEW RELEASES, THAT HAS ENTERTAINMENT, EDUCATION, DOCUMENTARIES, BLOCK BUSTERS,STREAMING MUSIC & WORLD NEWS WITH MANY MOVIES IN HD TOP QUALITY, NEW EASY TO USE OPTIONS MAKING IT FUN,FAST, & SIMPLE FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME WITH NO NEED TO GO AROUND TOWN LOOKING FOR A MOVIE FROM A RENTAL BOX THAT MIGHT NOT WORK. COSTING YOU MORE TIME & MONEY. NETFLIX IS THE BEST…TRY IT RISK FREE & START SAVING MONEY. Also add a scenery of making your tv a fireplace, aquarium, under ocean, historic visiting places, & so on. But NETFLIX will either step over or stepped over as the other competitors are beginning to get more market share.
As a former ceo… as a business thought leader.. could you be more full of yourself? no one cares.
The costs for licensing licensing that much content let alone the conversion cost would not make it affordable for anyone. That is why no one does it. I w8ll stick to my 600 dvd/bluray collection of my alltime favorites. They are always mine and available…
When I get a movie on Netflix and it’s got continuing seasons it’s frustrating to wait a year 18 months to 2 years to see the next season and they do that a lot. They have the opportunity to get the biggest worldwide customer base and still keep their prices low. I watch a lot of movies being deaf in one ear I like watching movies with the subtitles on it also allows me to watch movies from a different country in a different language which broadened my horizons but in doing this if I watch a movie in Chinese my new movies that come up for the new releases are trending now are all Chinese are all Mexican are all French or Dutch or German I mean come on that’s why we getting like this listing and break the movie. In the Netflix original series they’re either about vampires zombies or sci-fi get a grip. That’s what my list is full I watch different varieties and different times and I rate the movies I like so you can follow my list and give me movies that are in those choices. Sometimes I don’t want to have to read the subtitles I’m going to listen and be knitting or crocheting or doing other things with my hands so I can just listen and watch my big TV. When you have the TV series on there you wanted 2 years behind 799 is a good price and I don’t care what anybody says the more customer base the lower the price. This alone can make Netflix the best movie channel in the world if I take the time to rate a movie send me something in that category variety is the spice of life.
Everyone is sick of you Netflix and your non-titles…more and more I’m hitting Amazon. Good luck, you’re going out of biz.
Wish they would add new movies and not so cheesy ones. They make all this money and they can’t even put very many good movies or shows….
They just launched in Asia. They have about 8 or so categories with about 60 title each. I have maybe 5x as many titles in my personal library…
"…offering a mix that delights our members…" Really?! I way I see it, you only offer the cheapest movies you can get. I just watched "Raze". Is this what "delights" your members?! Disgusting!
Why?
why on earth would butch cassidy and the sundance kid, an academy award winning film, not be available for rent via netflix?
My complaint is that you have no new episodes of TV series that I watch. For example, Heartland is into it’s 10th season and you only go up to six. Same with George Gently. It’s not that it’s a season behind, it’s multiple seasons. When are you going to catch up?
i would like It "Once upon a time I’n America
I think it’s ridiculous that no matter what we do we don’t get to watch the damn movie that we want to watch I mean seriously every title I look at isn’t even available he’s getting ridiculous
Netflix needs to have a few plans for customers needs, For example: they should provide a full package service plan in which the customer pays 30 per month and they can stream any movie they want with the exception of new releases that come out in theater. And then of course having your basic plans.
This of course will put dvd and blu-ray manufactures OFB and possibly cable companies as well. We’re probably not going to see this happen now, but eventually, I think it will happen within the next 10 years or so .. people want to save and economize ( especially in today’s economy) . So if streaming companies such as netflix can provide such services where the average consumer saves hundreds per year from cable companies, then it makes sense
gfgg
I cannot find any classic horror movies I like. Food of the gods, them , empire of the ants , just to name a few and they don’t have any of the Indiana jones movies. I sighned up so I can get the classic horror movies. What a waste of money and frustration. Very big disappointment. I would gladly pay more for a classic horror selection.
what I hate is the whole how they remove other titles so they can add new ones. They added this nature documentary you know (who the heck goes on netflix to watch nature documentary) but for the documentary they took of the school of rock and the lost boys… These where the only 2 movies I actually watched on netflix and they took them off (even though lost boys got out on netflix 2 or 3 months ago) but yeah netflix and it’s sucky library why instead of adding sucky movies like documentary and crap like that why don’t you add something good like I don’t know the lost boys and the school of rock
Selection sucks, might as well stick to ordering from Direct TV
Netflix has lots of movies and TV shows bit why do they have tons of bad movies that I would never watch and movies that I have no interest in why can’t we all have our own preferences but no we all have to enjoy what they have. Netflix you suck
I’ve been a customer for a few years now and if Netflix doesn’t start increasing the number of movies to stream I’m outta here!!
July 2015- Lately they have been adding all these 2 & 3 Star movies. WHY would I want to watch these???
Sorry I didn’t mean to put that last one on
Helll
It’s maddening to watch several seasons of a foreign TV series w subtitles then have it just stop and now I have no way of finishing the series becuz I don’t speak the language!
So basically Netflix is seeking the lowest common denominator or top of the bell curve. Those of us outside this central normal aren’t worth thinking about.
Why always dubbed in Spanish or Portuguese? Why no English sub? Is this babble? I think Netflix want us to learn new language. Try dubbed ‘God must be crazy’
Slm0902
Sim0902
Ihave also noticed over the yrs taht netflix has droped quiet a few titles from dvd and streaming which is aggravating . it leaves you with little to choose from
I would like to see more foreign films. K-dramas, Chinese, German, etc. I am checking out other programs to see these.
why cant i watch movies that I want to see
I wish netflix had some way that we can ask them what to put on
I just want the whole series of the show there aleast do that
I LOVED "Teen Wolf", but, suddenly, when I was half way done with the series, it shut down! Why can’t I watch it again! That is my favorite tv show and Netflix cut it off! I recently went on a trip to Mexico with my sister and it worked perfectly fine there, I watched "Teen Wolf" and I was happier than EVER! But when I got beach the the United States, it didn’t work again! What happened? It says something about me needed a DVD of some-sort to wat h "Teen Wolf" again! Can someone help me and explain?!??
Spike Lee’s films are shit.
I don’t know why they wont let you suggest the movies we want on netflix. Or they can ask us on a blog want movies will you like in the future. They should!!!!!!!
If you keep only the DVDs that have the higher rent per cost of the license eventually you’ll only offer mindless mass entertainment and you’ll force those of us who have depended on Netflix to offer the best films are going to all shift over to Hulu plus, Amazon, and other providers. I wonder if you really want to lose us all?
I’ve been a member since 2003;
Basically all the different ways to watch tv is under the "what else can we charge for?" clause that all the major cable, DVD, movie conglomerates are a part of. Why do we pay for cable and a movie channel only to find that most of the movies that you pay extra for are already on regular cable or you’ve seen a billion times. So, here’s Netflix – when it started you could get a lot of new DVD releases for both at home or streaming. Now they hv you hooked and slowly they stop giving you new releases so you will purchase more or upgrade your service. It’s really all about greed and money. All the fluff that comes out is pr bulls@it. Most people who fall for this are idiots. Some will say – oh I can catch up on my shows! How about you watch them on your cable tv when they’re on which you already pay for? But you can also upgrade your cable and pay for a HDR box and record your shows for extra bucks, again, you already paid to watch them in the first place. I could go on and on but stupid people just keep feeding into this. How about everyone all at once cancel ALL media subscriptions at the same time? What do you think this would do? Hmm?
I used to routinely cancel my Netflix streaming account every few months and restart it when I saw something listed online that I wanted to watch. There is no penalty or incentive to stopping/starting your account at any time.
Lately, however, I have just let it ride and wait until Netflix decides "not to suck". I might watch a Netflix video (mostly documentaries) about once a month. I would gladly pay twice as much if Netflix would offer a decent lineup. Heck, they just recently decided to add Amadeus! It showed up right there under "new releases". I guess I don’t need my laserdisc player anymore.
The thing with the current on-demand trend is, that somebody will come along and do what Netflix is not doing. It is only a matter of time.
After "The Interview" sort-of accidentally broke new ground for on-demand movie distribution by studios, I believe studios will try to get in the game in a more direct way and change how we consume movies – and it will probably not be Netflix or any online streaming service that creates its own original content. It will likely be a new purpose-built online delivery service, similar to (or the same as) the theatre chains.
Disclaimer: I no longer own Netflix stock.
Netfilxs aint shit any more i have deleted my account BC of the lack of movies and TV shows I can not watch.. Its full of stupid ass movies and shows o can’t even watch the hottest shows like true blood,teen wolf, awkward, or I have to wait for ever to watch season two of the 100 or what ever the show may be also they don’t even have any of today’s hottest movies on their I can’t even watch any of my favorite movies like wrath of the titens,clash of the titens,300,in the name of the king,Hercules, so fu you netfilxs you REALLY SUXK
If its $9 a month which it is now and over thousands of people paying $9 A MONTH!!! we should be able to get different movies just to let you guys know DvDs still kind of come handy also VERIZON!!!! I just think that’s very very smart if you guys do that because for one its going to go up every year so what we have to wait 12 months to get new movies and a new price ha! wow its very funny how the video made it seem like all that but its really all I just said and trust me ITS NOT LIKE YOU GUYS ARE GETTING PAID THAT MUCH AN HOUR IM JUST SAYING WHY NOT MAKE YOUR JOB WORTH IT!!!!!!!!
Netflix is wasting big opportunity right now. They need to license an agreement with major cinema companies and the five premium TV networks already. Offer a second upgraded level of service that plays all of the of latest and extended libraries of in demand content and classics. This move would completely set themselves apart from every other streaming service and television provider. Instead of charging an individual ppv fee like everyone else, they should charge a single monthly Payment. This could easily be justified as a more expensive level of service. A great percentage of their customer base including myself would most certainly be willing to upgrade to a more expensive plan. As far as I know no such service is offered anywhere. I don’t even notice my Netflix payment and could easily afford it. Granted the premium networks would get the newest content first due to contracting rights. But still the exclusivity rights aren’t long and the massively expanded library of existing content would easily satisfy the wait. Netflix needs to get this done now before Amazon or another competitor beats them to it.
"What you want, when you want" is the slogan. Unfortunately, the "what" part is frustratingly limited by all the online streaming options. Why can we not get a service that has every movie ever made, even if we have to pay more for some and less for others? I just want to see my favourite movies again, so why can’t I get them from the one shop? Grrrrr!
I have a gripe with the selection of series. They have only one season of Roseanne so I don’t see any sense in watching. They have 6 seasons of sons of anarchy but did not add the last season still yet as promised. I do not like getting hooked on shows I can’t finish.
I’m confused as to Why they can have the first part to a movie series but do not have the others can someone explain please.
So far, the Netflix streaming experience is pathetic in the extreme and is like paying $7.99/month for nothing in return. They made it seem in their promotional material like it was either streaming or DVDs — that the options were comparable. But they are not the least bit similar. If this is the future of streaming, it’s doomed.
I can fully understand why the latest titles aren’t available on Netflix, and support the need to get people off their sofas and into cinemas, but I can’t understand why some of the old classics aren’t available
I wouldn’t mind paying a separate fee on top of my subscription if it was reasonable
Why can’t I get Donovan Series on Netflix. I live in Montreal, Quec and my sister lives in San Jose California and sometimes we are unable to view the same shows or movies. Why can’t I stream these programs.
Netflix shouldn’t have to explain its strategy to its customers. It should give its customers what they expect. Supplying an exising demand is what makes a company successful. Apple eclipsed Nokia. Android eclipsed Apple. Who will eclipse Netflix?
♡ Peggy ♡
WHERES HARRY POTTER FILMS??? TERRIBLE
I believe that this "explanation" is nothing more than an attempt to satiate the viewers. If it were true, then why does Netflix stream sequels to classics such as Highlander, but not the original, which would have more of a demand. What about the Star Wars franchise? Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available, but none of the other Star Wars movies. There are many movies that are more popular, and would net a larger revenue than the second rate sequels of pop culture’s best movies. Another example of this is A Nightmare on Elm Street. A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 is available, but none of the others. I was surprised to see that the original 1980 release of Friday the 13th is actually available, though.
If it had a very popular movie or TV show before, why would they remove it?
why does Redbox in 711 plays movies before y’all do. y’all take too long to put movies out
Netflix has decided to invest in their own productions, and rather than offer most movies they invest in the "Director’s Cut" of Iron Sky… Z Channel they are not (yoda). My latest annoyance is some shows are missing many episodes or seasons with no warning or explanation from Netflix. Twin Peaks without the Pilot Episode for example. I’ve been with them since the beginning, and their decisions continue to make me question my choice.
The problem netflix faces now has nothing to do with dvds. The problem is that AFTER netflix raised their rates quality shows and movies disapeared. For instance, The shield was once streaming. Other niche animes like Claymore were also streaming. The point is no matter what your niche is if you kbiw netflix then you know a movie or show you liked at one point has been removed by netflix. I have an app on my phobe that lets me stream shows for free. This is the age of technology. The majority isnt going to pay for something they get faster and more consistently for free. If I want to Game of Thrones, Justified, or literally any other show; I can wait ONE day and watch it for free. Thats the biggest threat to Netflix. Obviously most people dont mind paying. But if I pay I dont want to look like the sucker driving a basic model while someone else is driving the luxury model; FOR FREE. And before people get on their moral high horse Im talking about streaming from portals not downloading. Its out there and its 100% free, its library is infinite, it can ve viewed on the simplest of devices. (Streams great on a galaxy s2), so I will pose one question: knowing theres free options for EVERY show and movie, why would I pay netflix for a subpar library that mysteriosly loses shows and movies?
Netflix hardly ever has different movies, I been with them on and off for nearly 4 years and they don’t keep up to date movies, come on bring newer movies in. I don’t mean the same movie in 8 different sections . Please get new movies. The stores get new movies every Tuesday’s.
Every movie I try is on DVD only. I’ll drop you at the end of my free month. I don’t stream tv shows!
i think that you guys should put teen wolf the tv series back on nexflix i know it wasn’t that big of a hit back then but now the ratings are amazing so please put teen wolf back on netflix that is the only way i can watch my favorite tv show so please at least think about it, and also you need to put movies on their faster i mean when hungergames came out i loved it and so i wanted to watch it so i went to netflix, and guess what, it wasn’t there and i know that you don’t put them on right after they come out put like i had to wait a whole year until it finailly came on netflix so if there is a way you can get them on faster i think that netflix would be more popular.
I don’t understand why you have to take stuff off to put "new" stuff on because when you put "new" stuff on it isn’t really new its more older movies and yes some of those are good but in the process you take something great off! I would be willing to pay a little more if you actually had stuff I wanted to watch like the show Teen Wolf! My kids are the really the only reason why still have Netflix because there are so so many kids movies and shows for them which is fantastic but again you need more good new titles for audlts not just kids!
Their lack of content is very frustrating. I’m sure that they have the ability to make it happen.
What i find weird is that 1 day dance moms has 5 seasons thethe next day there is only 1 season
I’ve been looking for the 2002 annie movie on Netflix for months now . They never seem to put it on there I was wondering as to why not ? You have the original annie but that’s not the one I’m looking for . thank you for your time . I would love an answer back .
I have read a very few comments and your terms! netflix i am not a user, but i do have somthing to say, i believe the stuff you show is both on sky, and on freeview. And i agree with people that say why don’t you show old films and series too.. Its should not be that hard as like i say they are old, and i am getting old, and so are my parents. If i want them to re-live their childhood its through you guys so come on..
It’s SO annoying to begin watching a great TV show, only to have it "end" mid stream. I LOVED "Elementary," but it was missing the third and final season. This is NOT good PR, Netflix, and this is not the first time this has happened. If you start something, PLEASE finish it! There are plenty of other companies waiting in the wings to fill this void that you are allowing. I like your service, but you leave me unsatisfied. Don’t DO that, OK?
Netflix……."why you no stream"
They know that they suck but do not want to fix it? Why are there so many bad old movies and tv shows? It is as if Netflix is mostly geared towards seniors than anything else. Like the previous posts asked, why can they not just charge more to watch more. Give customers different levels of "membership" so if you cannot afford the better more expensive membership you can keep the current level of membership. Do they crave a bad rep that badly? I canceled my membership and will not go back because I should not have to spend money monthly to scroll endlessly through their bad selections just to either find nothing to watch or re-watch something over due to boredom.
So, I know I’m late to the party here, but I think i’ll feel better if I get this off my chest. i’m on netflix and think, oh, I’ll watch the second hunger games again since it keeps showing up as the recommended for me. I prefer to watch the first and then the second though, but the first wasn’t available on netflix so I wound up just buying them on my apple tv.
It’s ok, I know a torrent site that will have it.
Steaming is not the future, it’s the present. As content becomes more and more expensive, large content to viewer providers cost of doing business continues to grow. None of these comapnies can afford to "have it all". With such a huge pie being divided, different sources will have different strengths in available content. What we, the Netflix customers want, is as many titles for steaming as possible. And we’re willing to pay for it. Come on guys, figure it out! We don’t sign up for Netflix steaming to just watch SOME stuff. We want it all! So make it happen and cut with the slick talk about your business model. We all know its simple economics. Duh!
Streaming is the present
The limitation of "in-demand" titles is a blessing, and I infact prefer that Netflix keeps it this way.
The lack of titles forces me to search (heck, Netflix does the work for me with recommendations)for movies I may find interesting. As it turns out, low-budget, unknown, low-demand movies, found from browsing on Netflix, compromise the majority of my all-time favourite movies.
Would I have ever thought about watching a foreign movie? – nope. But because I couldn’t find the titles I was looking for, I resorted to watching them – and what a good choice it was.
I have been frustrated with the lack of anything good on Netflix for quite a while yes when I first got it it was great had great movies and every episode of both my favorite shows now both shows dropped all the decent movies dropped and there’s nothing I watch on here at all anymore and if they are that concerned about money they would be getting better stuff out there for there customers the ones who are paying them clearly they must not be that worried because if they were they would be doing something to keep there customers happy so they keep paying I’m on my last few weeks of it till the end of my billing cycle at that point I will no longer be using Netflix it’s a waste of my money my whole family used to have it they have already quit using Netflix for the same reason. I have switched to using Amazon prime which is 99% of what I watch Netflix doesn’t seem to get that if you put more out there as far as selection and give customers what they wanna watch conveniently and keep it there and keep adding to it that there willing to pay more they keep doing what there doing and they won’t last for another year very disappointed in Netflix.
If just a single time I could find the movie I search for I would be happy.
Netflixs is slowly getting better but they got rid of the TV Show King Of The Hill
I’m new to Netflix and a little disappointed with the movie selection ,
I would pay twice as much for twice as much content. I would never be interested in purchasing content on a per item basis. Maybe offer a tiered member service. I higher tier that would be able to access newer content.
i like netflix but yall took teenwolf off and it say yall have games of trone on line but it not on there ether so whats going on i dont mind paying for netflix is better the cable or dish but now i got to pay for dish or cable to just to wach my show like teenwolf or games of trone so what the point of paying for both but i will keep my netflix but give us teen wolf back plz
Just saw the video- what a joke! It seems like Netflix just piles on the movies that are never watched and movies that never made the big screen. How many versions of Zatoichi do you plan to watch? How many times will you watch Nymphomaniac volumes? Netflix gets worse by the day. Hulu Plus is a much better choice for the shows and movies. At least there seems to be some circulation and release of movies that are actually in-demand. Netfilix- you suck!
It’s too bad the license holders can’t be paid per view. Then instead of licensing entire libraries, Netflix really could offer every movie because they would only have to pay for those their customers watched. But the license holders would have to be willing to be paid a percentage of the licensing pot, because obviously a fixed rate wouldn’t work.
I don’t understand why even though you say you put in shows that are more in-demand, something that is considered, "In Demand" doesn’t contain a first season. I can only watch the second season of something that I’ve never even seen before, but it’s been recommended to me so many times. Why don’t you have the first season?
I just got Netflix and might cancel within a month. They don’t have every movie that I own on Blu-Ray, like the Christmas classics, Disney classics, Back to the Future, ET, and more! I’m sticking with Blu-Rays! Save on money and ownership!
I hope in the near future you will do streaming with some of the shows. Like maybe Criminal Minds love the show but I’m sad that I caught up to the point we’re it ends on Netflix I wish I could watch the newest episodes!
Really need more recent movies. Many of the films are old and have been watched many times before.
They took off 2 of my fav movies on Netflix one witch was LOL and Lars and the real girls :(
its all crap. they wanna make money? they have to produce a better product. go back to the way you were, raise the price abit if you must. your product & finances flourish when you have happy,PAYING customers. i had a library of over 100 movies/shows, its down to 40+ due to them removing titles & sometimes not returning them.
Why is it when you Google a subject or movie on Netflix and then go to search for it on Netflix and then it is not available????
yes
I was recently offered another month free on Netflix. Curious to see how badly they were lacking in films and shows, I accepted. The same day I disabled my account again before the free trial was even up. Enough said.
I would love for netflixs to have a up to date feature to watch curtain shows even a few days after it airs. I have a pvr to record some of my show but there are 4 others that also require recording so not always do I get the show I want to watch. I would like to give them a list of show I would like to watch either live or even a few days later wouldn’t really bother me but I don’t like to wait a full year for a episode and I don’t like watching the next one if I missed one.
Its quite annoying when I watch season 1 of a show then have to wait quite awhile for the next season.
I don’t understand. How am I supposed to let you know what shows I love when everytime I get on one of them has been taken off? Like I love the show Reaper, and I was in the process of watching it when it just got taken off before I could finish. I just don’t understand how I’m supposed to show you what I want when it isn’t even on there.
The lowest price you could pick is $7.99 but some people choose the 10 value. So just going by the 7.99 price range, she states that Netflix has over 33,000,000 viewers. Well Netfliz is making about $263,670,000 only with the $7.99 price range. And you mean to tell me you can’t update shows when new seasons come out?
I find it strange how Netflix has movies such as Men in Black 3 but not the first 2 Men in Black movies? Same with Mission Impossible and other films.
I would be willing to pay more for more movies on Netflix! Would love to see Game of Thrones on Netflix and seasons 4 – 5 of Downton Abbey!
nice post..
dsifaktory
high quality cd duplication and replication
This is so stupied like really all I wqnt to do is wacth a good movie not the same dam movies over annd over me and my friends are going to make a betteeerr movie channel and compet agist netflix so be prepared
Which means that for streaming they will eventually have only popular movies.
Unfortunately popularity means profit, not taste. Too bad.
Yeah, I don't get it. I search their offerings online and find something. I go home and search on Netflix, no results. So, they have it, but they don't.
Netflix already has these tv shows that I'm about to name, Beauty and the Beast, Hart Of Dixie, and The Vampire Diaries! I would like to make a request, Please, will you add the remaining seasons, that have already aired on tv, and add them to the shows on Netflix! This way, I don't have to get frustrated so much having to try and watch them on a computer, on different websites! Please! Please, add the remaining seasons to these tv shows on to Netflix! Ya'll already have them on Netflix just add the already aired seasons on there too!
I get a little frustrated that when you go to search for a film that's not a new film it says no results on your search, it seems to me that you can only watch what Netflix wants you to watch, waste of money every month!!!!!!!!
"Number of viewers to price ratio?" This must mean they decided to only stream what they can get for free, because most of the crap on Netflix today skips the theaters and goes right to video. If they hit the movie houses, they werent there for long because they sucked.
Tell the truth Netflix, you made billions pirating movies and now that you have to pay royalties, you're too cheap to keep up the value of your service. At 8 bucks a month, the millions of Netflix subscribers MORE than provide profits, stop being so greedy and people will stop cancelling their memberships. Some may even come back!
How long I will have to wait to see the 3rd and last serie of Grand Hotel? with Samaia Salamanca and Yong Gonzalez. It is an awesome serie. Netflix offers 2 series but there is a last one that completes the serie.
thank you very much
For as many times as I have searched for a movie title on Netflix, only to have it return, "Oh sorry, that's not available on streaming, but it IS available on DVD…", if instead it replied, "Oh sorry, that's not available on streaming, but it IS available by pay-per-view…", don't you think a few of those times I might be willing to drop a buck-99 (or whatever) at that moment to watch it?? Hey Netflix, it's called the impulse buy, and the old 20-century concept of waiting on delivery of a physical DVD ain't it. You can't tell me that some of the studios who'd balk at a bid for the rights to stream their title wouldn't look twice at a bid to sell it through pay-per-view??? Why else are the DVDs so often available when 24/7 streaming isn't? Think about it.
There are a lot of us customers who get the business side of acquiring right to content, and wouldn't mind paying a premium for certain titles. I just want to see it right now, on demand, wherever I happen to be. But I'll pass on the DVD, because I know that by the time I get it, the impulse will have passed. Geez Louise, how can you NOT make money off that???
e.g. House of Cards, at over 110 million bucks per season. That'd buy a hell of a lot of content that people with an I.Q. above 70 would actually like to see.
What they neglect to tell you is that Netflix, which must be run by idiots, has wasted a tremendous amount of money getting into the production biz when they should be spending that money on content that's already available but that they're just too cheap to buy. Many foreign series such as the Australian version of Rake and the original (and far superior to the American) version of The Bridge are to expensive for them. or in the case of Rake, they buy the first two seasons on the cheap but won't purchase rights for the third season. The volume of pure crap on Netflix should be cut, in favor of less content of higher quality.
Adding a season to an already-available show is sluggish at best and non-existent for most (i.e., Heart of Dixie). But when they delete seasons 1 through 4 and just leave 5 as in the case of Doc Martin, what's the point? If you were interested in the title, you cannot watch it from the start and if you already saw it and wanted to rewatch it, you are equally screwed. There is 237 pages – and counting – of similar complaints on that series Netflix page but they NEVER reply or comment. Nowhere to successfully complain, nowhere to receive a reply, not even anywhere to look for answers (FAQ), but they take your money religiously every month. Poor customer service. If they don't listen to their customers, they won't be posting the big profits much longer. Waiting for the next best thing to hit the waves and I'm outta here.
Netflix content is actually too bad, but is let down massively by its really poor indexing. I couldn't care less about seeing films based on other films I watched for 2 minutes. Just give me a list of films by category and maybe a top 100. We really shouldn't have to google what's new / good on netflix!!!
Will you please add DANCE MOMS to netflix.I always miss the episodes on the t.v. So the only time I could watch them is on netflix. Please add Dance moms
I've been using Netflix forever. I agree with everyone else who recalls this once offered some excellent selections, long ago, before the "infamous" price increase. When they still had a contract with Starz there was more definitely more content, more worthwhile content, I should say. This lack of selection is a perennial complaint, and has been since they knocked Blockbuster and everyone else out of the running.
Does everyone recall the sales pitch we got when they doubled the price if you wished to continue both streaming and getting DVD's? We were told that DVD's were soon going to be passe, Netflix was raising rates to encourage everyone to "move over to streaming" bc, really, it was getting prohibitively expensive to maintain the DVD selection AND streaming service… Once the DVD's were gone, the streaming selection was going to get SO MUCH BETTER… (DO people recall that 1st class snow job?)
Well, surprise, surprise! The DVD service is, in fact, alive and well, contrary to what we were told. The streaming selection has not only NOT improved, it has gone down the toilet. When I still got DVD's, too, I recall just having a short wait before you actually got the "in demand" movies (depending on where you were on that list). Well, "in demand" content for streaming sure isn't happening! As Netflix hasn't renewed with channels like Stars, the selection grows smaller and more obscure, sucking more and more. (Let me point out that I am also one who likes the independent and odd foreign movies, so it's not like I'm looking for blockbusters. The people who want those must REALLY be hurting units. lol. Case in point, I searched for a crappy made-for-tv movie that ran on ScyFy years ago, and of course Netflix does not have it. Amazon did, but naturally, not for Prime!
And what's that caca about Netflix rotating the selection around? Maybe that's true of the kid stuff, which I never watch, but, for the most part the "newly added" selections are anything but new. And most of them aren't worth watching anyhow.
Of course, this is just the way of the world today. You come up with a new service or technology and offer primo selections until you've developed your base and made sure the competition is n0 longer viable. Once you're making enough money, it's downhill, because the alternative is cable, which is a MAJOR rip-off. As for alternatives there are: Hulu with their throw away free channels and shows no-one has ever heard of, in Korean, no less. There is Prime, but they're pulling the same nonsense as Netflix. Anything decent on Prime is ala carte. RedBox is great unless you want tv shows, and unless you live in East COWDUNK where the boxes are miles out of the way. There is no real competition for Netflix – so lots of luck waiting for things too improve.
There is ONE thing one can rely on – the prices will continue to inflate while the quality continues to plummet. Unless some other business comes along that that gives Netflix a run for its money to struggle to hold onto its customers – DON'T EXPECT much more than this.
Please update your shows! I hate starting a new show and having to wait for the next season then miss the new season on tv because I'm a season behind! Please I love netflix, but not being able to see all of the season makes it sort of not worth the time.
What is terribly sad is that Netflix is not what it was in the beginning, and it makes a huge difference. I'm contemplating to end my subscription because of it. When I started with Netflix, I had all the greatest movies ever made at my fingertips, I could teach my students with them, I learnt a lot making my own private film festivals of a director or actor, etc, I shared great stuff with my kids. I don't like what most people like, I probably hate what most people like, so Netflix has totally screwed that beautiful place where I lived for many hours of my life. I can't stand Hollywood movies and think that most TV programs suck. I'm the kind of person that would have sat down to watch Fellini, Godard trilogies, I love the Wire (at least first seasons) and British comedy shows. loved it when it passed to streamlining, but then, the quality dropped vertiginously and the "top pics" for me, and recommendations are awful, out of an entire genre I'm lucky if I find one watchable movie. Yes, I see Taxi Driver and Raging Bull but all the good stuff is watered down by a lot of crap with 1-2 stars, also I used to live in Brooklyn, I don't like most of what my newer community likes, not to mention that I already saw many times those great movies mentioned above and I'd like to see other movies but they never come, and the same crap stays on my genre lists for months on end! I wouldn't mind to pay triple, no 4 times if I could see the movies that match my taste. That is that material point, commercial-free movies that align with each group of costumers taste, not the crap it has become!
OH thank god the movie rubber was put on netflix and sharknado. What would we do with out those?! No seriously put even a little effort into picking movies and shows next time.
OH thank god the movie rubber was put on netflix and sharknado. What would we do with out those?! No seriously put even a little effort into picking movies and shows next time.
OH thank god the movie rubber was put on netflix and sharknado. What would we do with out those?! No seriously put even a little effort into picking movies and shows next time.
No matter how you cut or slice, choices are very limited.
No matter how you cut or slice, choices are very limited.
I can appreciate taking the view that Netflix is more like a channel than a library, it really helps to put it into perspective. I've been a customer for several years on and off mostly on, and in comparing the various online services you'll find many of the same titles. Many titles just will not be available on any of them regardless of popularity.
Add fresh prince of bel air douches
I want to find the Movie Thirteen days, can not find it why doesn't Netflix have it come out 2000
I have had titles in my DVD queue for more than a year. When I questioned this by sending an e-mail to their S & M group because the CEO conveniently DOES NOT have a direct e-mail address, the titles I asked about disappeared from my queue. Isn't it fraud to offer something you don't have? Maybe it's time for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Netflix.
Have just started my trial month with netflix and I'm amazed at the limited choice of titles. I was initially attracted by the price, but it's pretty obvious you can't have it both ways. I've seen some suggestions here for tiered pricing and that's gotta be the way… I'd definitely cough up a few more pounds for a greater choice. The fact is the is, the owners of the big titles got us all by the balls and their squeeze as much dough as they can out of us all. I'll be cancelling my sub after the free month. However, gonna keep an eye on the situation and will probably re-sub if the bring in a tiered pricing model.
Have just started my trial month with netflix and I'm amazed at the limited choice of titles. I was initially attracted by the price, but it's pretty obvious you can't have it both ways. I've seen some suggestions here for tiered pricing and that's gotta be the way… I'd definitely cough up a few more pounds for a greater choice. The fact is the is, the owners of the big titles got us all by the balls and their squeeze as much dough as they can out of us all. I'll be cancelling my sub after the free month. However, gonna keep an eye on the situation and will probably re-sub if the bring in a tiered pricing model.
So, The bullshit I cant take is when I search for a movie, lets say Howl's Moving Castle, It doesnt pop up the movie, but it pops up things saying "Related to Howl's Moving Castel" Why not just put that movie in there if you know people are searching it. IDGAF about the cost of the service so long as I get to watch the movies. As of right now, I dont need your service. Get it together netflix.
Free offers better selection.
I can do better going to directly to channels websites. For example, "Walking Dead" episodes are offered much sooner on the AMC channel website. My wife likes food network, and cooking channel, again much better to go to those channels websites.
Get a $35 Chromecast, and easily cast to television. Or use a $1.50 HDMI cable.
what a bunch of mumbo jumbo. basically just talked in a circle.
"we won't give you what you want right now, but if enough of you keep watching we just might have that movie or show that you want in the future. but probably not because the stuff you really want costs too much, and we're making enough money from the people who don't really care that we don't have the really good stuff."
I was a subscriber when they had the contract with Starz and when streaming was just starting. I'd just stumbled onto streaming back then, and it felt like a bit of an underground entertainment gold mine. they had all sorts of great films, lots of good indie stuff, and I found myself with my 3 dvd's stacking up collecting dust, not watching what I'd ordered because the streaming catalog was so good. I was rarely in the mood for what I had in my queue by the time it arrived. and now it seems like the catalog consists mostly of a bunch of crummy films that can't even get a B rating and just a bunch of tv shows. this is nothing to be excited about, so I don't understand touting this as some great offering or value. don't get me wrong, I do enjoy access to some of these tv programs, but what I'd really like is to have access to a proper catalog of films, and not just the mostly low budget, straight to dvd, throw-away stuff. Isn't this the garbage that people use Crackle and other free Roku channels for? it's like you almost get better options on basic cable, and even commercial interruption seems borderline less annoying than the disappointment of paying for a service that just plain sucks after being great at one point.
I was pretty happy with Netflix when the only/popular rental model was still DVDs from standalone stores. it was a hassle going there, and hassle making returns. I never really could get them back on time, though I always seemed to be able to manage it the day after… go figure. Now, streaming has really taken off and DVD's just aren't convenient anymore. for me, it's about viewing mood and accessibility. once you've had a taste for a nice streaming catalog, nothing else compares. this was several years ago, yet I still can't seem to close my Netflix account, even after the price increase where they decided to charge everyone more for less.
I see statements about how DVD's [rental] are still a long term viable market, but I'm not so sure that would be the case were there the option of an equal streaming catalog. DVD rental seems terribly limiting now; archaic almost. There are still those collectors who want to own the films they watch. I'm not one of them. I would, instead, prefer ready access to a proper catalog.
like some of the other readers here I would gladly pay more to have access to greater streaming catalog. as it stands now, it's pretty disappointing when you go to search for something only to come up empty handed. on pretty much everything.
I'd stayed with them because they had dr who and a quality anime selection which crucnhyroll lacked. And then I got excited when they put shows that had been cancelled on nickelodeon and CN, it was like a trip down memory lane. I can understand taking the "90s kids" shows off but the anime – seriously, Ghost in a shell, Vandread, CLANNAD, angel beats, Naruto etc?! Their available selection of anime is down to 7 or 8 shows that can either be watched on funimation's channel or shows that nobody even likes.
I'm not paying for rubbish indie films from random college film students or "artistic films" and the quality of Dr Who episodes have steadily been declining, it's as if the scriptwriters and special effects people don't care anymore (not that it's netflix's fault).
I don't even know how to suggest shows to them/complain.
Anyway there's no point of keeping my subscription.
I would gladly pay 3 times as much fee to have all movies availablew streaming.
apart from a couple of Tv series the rest of the content is so limited, poor selection of movies and often they make many of them only available on DVD ( for an extra 7.99) Free month then its ByeBye, You could do better Netflix
I can't believe Netflix is so popular. I just signed up for the trial month
There is nothing good on here either old or new
The best/worst are the ridiculous crappy suggestions they give you when you search even basic standard classics like Rocky, Jaws or the Godfather
Seriously this is complete garbage and I'm
cancelling the free month.
This has probably already been suggested, but why not structured or tiered pricing plans. $7.99 being the lowest tier and $15.99 or even 18.99 being the highest tier. With a middle of the road package of maybe $11.99. The higher the price the more or better titles. I can't even count the number of times I have spent an hour or more looking for something to watch. A particular title, movie, or TV episode, eventually getting to the point of saying "the hell with it" and walking away from the computer or TV, thinking is $7.99 really worth it? I would, for one, be willing to pay a few extra dollars a month to be able to watch what I set out to watch. I would kick Comcast as well as Direct TV to the curb for an expanded Netflix. Think about it for a second, starting at $60+ a month for cable or satellite, vs. $30 for an all inclusive level of Netflix. These cable and satellite companies are out of control with their insane prices. They all need some real competition. Just my $.02
This has probably already been suggested, but why not structured or tiered pricing plans. $7.99 being the lowest tier and $15.99 or even 18.99 being the highest tier. With a middle of the road package of maybe $11.99. The higher the price the more or better titles. I can't even count the number of times I have spent an hour or more looking for something to watch. A particular title, movie, or TV episode, eventually getting to the point of saying "the hell with it" and walking away from the computer or TV, thinking is $7.99 really worth it? I would, for one, be willing to pay a few extra dollars a month to be able to watch what I set out to watch. I would kick Comcast as well as Direct TV to the curb for an expanded Netflix. Think about it for a second, starting at $60+ a month for cable or satellite, vs. $30 for an all inclusive level of Netflix. These cable and satellite companies are out of control with their insane prices. They all need some real competition. Just my $.02
Great service and streaming but a lack of even the most popular films, new and old! So iv'e cancelled subscription.
Netflix is great. But they have their pros and cons. They have great video quality and the website and app are both easy to use. But sometimes I can't find the show or movie I want to watch or it's unavailable to stream. Also sometimes if a show has multiple seasons that have already aired, Netflix will only have less than half of the seasons. This bothers me because if I start watching something, I want to watch it until the very end. I hope other people have noticed this problem and I hope Netflix has too so they can fix this problem and make people that have experienced this problem enjoy Netflix more.
Yal need to update the series yal have it would be so much better an put on some movies that people like cause these movies put me to sleep an I'm hard to bore.
Thanks
I got rid of it because they threatened to get rid of disks and I only had wifi so I couldn't stream, then when I picked it back up they forced me into streaming. Now that I have streaming, every movie I want to see is ON DISK. Which I have to pay for separately. Netflix sucks.
thinking about get rid Netflix. seems 9 out of ten times they don't have the show I am looking for. Why should I keep something that does not expand . It seems they never get that many new items worth while watching.
I would like to point out that while hollywood is turning out lots of very bad movies that cost millions of $, independant film makers produce much better movies at a fraction of the cost. Maybe it's time for a change. We should ask ourselves why we are prepared to pay actors and directors much more money then they deserve. I agree that acting is a very important job, we obviously need entertainment but why does it cost so much?
The other point I would like to make about Netflix is why do the best classic movies like film noir etc cost to much? Surely a film like 'To Have and Have Not' has paid for itself over and over again. We watched it at the cimema, we bought the VHS tape, we bought the DVD and it's over 50 years old. Isn't it about time we got it for free?
33,000,000 people world wide are paying $8 a month? That comes out to $264,000,000 a month, 3.168 BILLION a year! And they can't afford to get every movie ever made? Eventually they'll have to raise prices???? Are you kidding me?
Netflix: another stellar corporate justification for piracy
Apple. Apple is patiently negotiating with all the major studios, cable networks, etc.. It may take another couple of years (quicker if they still had Steve Jobs), but like music and iTunes, my prediction is that Apple TV will be the first to bring us everything.
I Googled "why does Netflix" and google automatically filled in suck. I know why. All they carry for streaming is the cheap crappy movies nobody in there right mind would own. Not one Wes Anderson? Really? Judd Apatow? Ever here of him? Its ridiculous. They are a joke of a channel if they want to be considered one. My own little 60 blu ray collection is more entertaining. I am only on my trial period and I can't see actually paying for the insult.
I Googled "why does Netflix" and google automatically filled in suck. I know why. All they carry for streaming is the cheap crappy movies nobody in there right mind would own. Not one Wes Anderson? Really? Judd Apatow? Ever here of him? Its ridiculous. They are a joke of a channel if they want to be considered one. My own little 60 blu ray collection is more entertaining. I am only on my trial period and I can't see actually paying for the insult.
I rented Netflix disks for years until they became more frequently shoddy and arrived broken, but at least they had an impressive library. I switched over to streaming and am appalled at how few titles i can find that i want to watch. Will likely drop it very soon. And that video IS an insult. They're clearly risk-averse and will only carry a huge amount of crap movies/series that pander to dummy Americans. What a reduction, Netflix.
As with most corporate entities, Netflix executives show their disdain for their customer base by assuming that the bulk of us have are dumber than rocks. By refusing to negotiate with top TV providers such as History Channel and cough up the bucks, the above-offered 'Netflix Quick Guide by Ms. McCabe is a downright insult to many a user. Does the upper management truly believe this talking-head 'we will forego what is not watched enough relative to the cost' is something we actually accept? Instead of budgeting properly, they throw money away on B-grade movies (mostly Japanese – no offense to that culture) and D-grade Horror flicks and toss them to us as though we actually expressed an interest in watching 'nothing but the worst.' Check the ratings given by members on those movies and TV shows. Doesn't anyone there know how to data-crunch? There has been no indication to me in the years I have subscribed that they have respected user preferences; rather, they dictate what we SHOULD watch as though we're too dense to know what's really good for us. I do appreciate the lack of advertising on Netflix (the reason I still keep it), and the occasional bone they toss in order to keep my monthly $7.99 coming in, but frankly, I wonder if THEY sit at home and watch D-grade movies… because that's what the corporate Netflix intellect reflects and indicates.
As with most corporate entities, Netflix executives show their disdain for their customer base by assuming that the bulk of us have are dumber than rocks. By refusing to negotiate with top TV providers such as History Channel and cough up the bucks, the above-offered 'Netflix Quick Guide by Ms. McCabe is a downright insult to many a user. Does the upper management truly believe this talking-head 'we will forego what is not watched enough relative to the cost' is something we actually accept? Instead of budgeting properly, they throw money away on B-grade movies (mostly Japanese – no offense to that culture) and D-grade Horror flicks and toss them to us as though we actually expressed an interest in watching 'nothing but the worst.' Check the ratings given by members on those movies and TV shows. Doesn't anyone there know how to data-crunch? There has been no indication to me in the years I have subscribed that they have respected user preferences; rather, they dictate what we SHOULD watch as though we're too dense to know what's really good for us. I do appreciate the lack of advertising on Netflix (the reason I still keep it), and the occasional bone they toss in order to keep my monthly $7.99 coming in, but frankly, I wonder if THEY sit at home and watch D-grade movies… because that's what the corporate Netflix intellect reflects and indicates.
As with most corporate entities, Netflix executives show their disdain for their customer base by assuming that the bulk of us have are dumber than rocks. By refusing to negotiate with top TV providers such as History Channel and cough up the bucks, the above-offered 'Netflix Quick Guide by Ms. McCabe is a downright insult to many a user. Does the upper management truly believe this talking-head 'we will forego what is not watched enough relative to the cost' is something we actually accept? Instead of budgeting properly, they throw money away on B-grade movies (mostly Japanese – no offense to that culture) and D-grade Horror flicks and toss them to us as though we actually expressed an interest in watching 'nothing but the worst.' Check the ratings given by members on those movies and TV shows. Doesn't anyone there know how to data-crunch? There has been no indication to me in the years I have subscribed that they have respected user preferences; rather, they dictate what we SHOULD watch as though we're too dense to know what's really good for us. I do appreciate the lack of advertising on Netflix (the reason I still keep it), and the occasional bone they toss in order to keep my monthly $7.99 coming in, but frankly, I wonder if THEY sit at home and watch D-grade movies… because that's what the corporate Netflix intellect reflects and indicates.
I checked the release date of a movie that will come out on Netflix. It was supposed to come out 4 days ago. I have constantly been checking for it but its not there, Why?
I understand what netflix does with their streaming content and I'm okay with that. What I don't like is that they're laying claim to a much bigger data base than they actually have, and I joined Netflix years ago for their database. I think they keep one copy of a movie and if it's not returned after 8 months or a year (never), they can say they have it but it's still out. Their database is shrinking rapidly. They're just like blockbuster and everyone else now; they have no edge.
I understand what netflix does with their streaming content and I'm okay with that. What I don't like is that they're laying claim to a much bigger data base than they actually have, and I joined Netflix years ago for their database. I think they keep one copy of a movie and if it's not returned after 8 months or a year (never), they can say they have it but it's still out. Their database is shrinking rapidly. They're just like blockbuster and everyone else now; they have no edge.
I have had a list of movies in the not available list for so long . Some of the movies have been out forever. But they say release unknowned. That really sucks. They need to snap it up and let me see those movies that been out forever. Why won't they?
Content online is very limited. Even older movies that are cheap! If the kids did not use it, I would more likely dump it.
Well, my first foray into the world of Netflix and I'm very disappointed so far.
"we'll forgo or choose not to renew some title that are not watched enough relative to their cost […]"
Does that mean we'll never get arthouse movies on Netflix? Or even just classic older mainstream films?
I'd happily pay per view for stuff I want to watch but right now I can't see myself paying a monthly fee for this apparently delibarately poor selection just to keep the montly fee low.
roy
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx…. I would pay a bit more if they would have more titles, so why don't they just ask and see what the public wants? The upper management team SUCKS !
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx…. I would pay a bit more if they would have more titles, so why don't they just ask and see what the public wants? The upper management team SUCKS !
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx….
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx….
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx….
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx….
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx….
I would LOVE to CANCEL my Netflunx account but the kids love it.. So for now I'm stuck with Netflunx….
And yet, they spend money on all those horrible direct to video things, instead of putting it into a few more high quality tv series (even canceled ones).
But they have millions of subscribers that pay them monthly, and they complain about the cost for streaming rights?
LOL and the submit button for this page/site doesn't work very well….
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), $8 for netflix and $8 for hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to TORRENT media that can't be rented legally…..
THIS is why piracy exists, I'm paying $150 for cable tv (price-gouged 1000+ channels i don't watch but have to pay for just to get HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, etc), netflix and hulu…. yet i STILL end up having to torrent media that can't be rented legally…..
Put on family guy!
Ok I been on netflix for 4 1/2 yrs already so can I get a show that I want please….can u put on [the first 48] for my kids they want [teen wolf season 3]thank u netflix i love it
Ok I been on netflix for 4 1/2 yrs already so can I get a show that I want please….can u put on [the first 48] for my kids they want [teen wolf season 3]thank u netflix i love it
Ok I been on netflix for 4 1/2 yrs already so can I get a show that I want please….can u put on [the first 48] for my kids they want [teen wolf season 3]thank u netflix i love it
I'm ok with Netflix for now. But I am a little frustrated that their selection of older tv shows is so limited. I wouldn't think it would cost as much for a license to stream the oldies as it would newer stuff. Sanford & Son, Chico & The Man, Welcome Back Kotter, Love Boat and Fantasy Island are all childhood favorites of mine. Netflix has none of them, although I am enjoying the Rockford Files and Quincy.
joe.. I think you mean *their* and you were saying about low mentalities!!!
netflix is targeting veiwers with the mentality of a snail. There shows suck and the people out there are morons and need to be sent or exterminated .
I would rather pay more than $8.00 a month to see more recent stuff.
I have been looking for a few movies also that Netflix don't have… But I also have discovered a lot of movies, etc. that I normally would not have been able to see elsewhere. What can you really expect for $8 though? If they carried every movie/program we desired it would be a lot more than $8 believe that!!!!
The reason Netflix is being more selective is because they're trying to get from under the current model that distributors and studios have been applying. That's namely being forced to license titles they don't want or frankly need just to get to the good stuff, regardless of quality or lack of demand. Spending good money to get The Avengers makes sense. Spending good money to take 100 crap films to still get The Avengers doesn't. Nor does having to take a few hundred so-so titles either.
Amazon is spending tons of money to buy into that old model, hence why they scored a ton of Nickelodeon content this year, while Netflix is trying to move into the future.
Applying the concept of the long tail to content has given way to curation as the foundation. You're going to continue to see more and more companies and sites move away from buying large catalogs to negotiating for just the content they want–or finding ways to negotiate deals that allow them to pay less for content that underperforms. It really does make for a richer experience for users. Yes, in the short term, it sucks. In the long run though, it adds up.
What I don't understand is why they don't also offer a paid "on demand" service? Charge $3.99 or whatever, the studio gets a cut and Netflix gets a cut. I'd be willing to pay that on top of the streaming for movies I want to see that aren't yet available to stream. I do that anyway when I want to see something that Netflix doesn't have, I go to Amazon (or wherever) pay the few extra bucks and stream it. Netflix could have had that revenue.
Unless I'm missing something, I don't see why that can't be a viable business model.
Netflix needs to put more energy in getting as a many movies streaming as possible. HBO has great shows, that's why people love HBO, netflix is the new blockbuster, so I go to netflix to watch movies not shows. I don't understand who runs these companies and why people don't get that streaming video is THE future! Or neflix could group the DVD/stream price together so you can get what you want. Customer satisfaction matters in this case.
Netflix has suffered from a case of diminishing returns over the years. When I signed up in 2007, they had pretty much every DVD that was still in print (and even some that weren't) available, but the streaming selection was lackluster. As they inevitably move towards dropping DVDs, it will be a hard sell keeping older customers who remember the time when they could get anything they wanted to see on DVD (not instantly, but within a couple of days.) Ultimately it'll be another victory for convenience over quality.
I would be willing to pay more to have more films available for me to stream. When they first started streaming, they had many more films. They had quite a few a Spike Lee's films but then lost them.
They need to add the other series of teen wolf to it
I agree. Netflix doesn’t have shows I want to watch. Such as: The Simpsons. What Is A Zombie (anime) They should buy the rights and let me watch it.
I would like to stream classic old movies. I currently subscribe to their Disc service. Menace II Society arrived scratched (NO-that’s not an Old Classic-lol.) But-I don’t know how to find an online list of what they DO have available for streaming. I’m not a streaming subscriber.
Duh Who cares about netflix? no one cares! too bad we go for physical media dvd blu ray instead! netflix hulu plus have lack of some movie titles duh netflix sucls physical media FTW! well streaming services was losing the physical disc since streaming services lack of some movie titles and internet speed problem for streaming.
DVD BLU RAY ROCKS! STREAMING NETFLIX SUCKS!!!! NOBODY CARES ABOUT NETFLIX. Some people dont have fast internet unless they want to buy internet plan for $60?too bad!
Netflix could be the largest TV streaming station whatever they want to call it and keep the prices down. They have to listen to their customer base though being deaf in one ear I often watch movies with the subtitles on that also allows me to watch movies in a different language and read the subtitles to know what’s going on. This is broaden my Horizon in many different languages and different cultures if I watch movie in spanish then all my new movies 4 new releases that they change every Tuesday are all Spanish or Chinese or French that’s not what I signed up for atnewreleases are all Spanish or Chinese or Dutch or French and new American movies what’s up with that. Then they give me a box where I can put movies to my list and rate them only to be ignored and flooded with foreign movies. They also get a lot of movies with more than one season and leave you hanging I year six months 18 months or two years for the next season or they quit after the first season. And what’s with all these vampires zombies and Sci-Fi movies get real some of them are insults to my integrity. And if you’re monitoring my ratings and listings movies I like none of the above make it to my list. There are a lot of other quality movies that can be put on there why should I have to go through five or six movies before I find one that I like and is broadcast in English. I think that Netflix needs to do like other programming does and have people that are getting their product for nothing and serving it and giving you feedback on what they like you know ratings I’m listening to what the customer wants to get that’s simple.