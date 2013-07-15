State Film Commissions Guide: New Jersey

What are some of the greatest financial perks of filming in your state? Lower sales tax
What tax credits are available for productions in your state? New Jersey currently offers these financial incentives to filmmakers, and the US Government has an incentive program as well:
20% TAX CREDIT PROGRAM FOR FILMMAKERS:
New Jersey offers a tax credit in an amount equal to 20% of qualified
production expenses, available to production companies meeting certain
criteria, chiefly:
(1) At least 60% of the total expenses of a project, exclusive of
post-production costs, will be incurred for services performed and goods
used or consumed in New Jersey
(2) Principal photography of a project commences within 150 days after the approval of the application for the credit
EDISON INNOVATION DIGITAL MEDIA TAX CREDIT PROGRAM:
New Jersey offers a 20% corporation business tax credit, for qualified
expenses incurred by New Jersey technology companies involved with the
production of digital media content.
EXEMPTION FROM NEW JERSEY’S 7% SALES TAX:
Certain tangible property used directly and primarily in the production of
films and television programs is exempt from New Jersey’s 7% sales tax.
This tangible property includes the purchase of replacement parts for
machinery, tools and other supplies, the purchase of lumber and hardware to
build sets, the rental of picture cars, the purchase or rental of other
types of props, and costs related to the repair of camera and lighting
equipment.
What are some of the locations in your state that filmmakers should know about? Hoboken Train Station, Atlantic City boardwalk
Are there studios and soundstages that the state hosts that filmmakers should know about?
18 Label Studios
18 Label Street Contact: David Genova or Liz Sardinsky Email: info@18label.com
Montclair, NJ 07042 Tel: 973-744-7382 Fax:
County: Essex Site: www.18label.com Cell:
Backstage Productions, Inc.
61 Willett Street Contact: Randy Email: randy@backstagepros.com
Passiac, NJ 07055 Tel: 201-417-1841 Fax:
County: Passaic Site: Cell: 973-614-9572
Brick Studio, The
414 Raymond Blvd. Contact: John DeCola Email: info@thebrickstudio.com
Newark, NJ 07105 Tel: 646-801-4449 Fax: 708-469-2194
County: Essex Site: www.thebrickstudio.com Cell:
Butter Tree Studios
32 Merry Lane Contact: Anthony DeMaio Email: info@buttertreestudios.com
East Hanover, NJ 07936 Tel: 973-585-7632 Fax:
County: Morris Site: www.buttertreestudios.com Cell: 973-207-5590
Christine Findlay/Photo Graphic Arts
712 Sycamore Avenue (Tinton Falls) Contact: Christine Findlay Email: findlayphoto@comcast.net
Red Bank, NJ 07701-4920 Tel: 732-450-1010 Fax: 732-450-1060
County: Monmouth Site: www.christinefindlayphotographicarts.com Cell: 732-450-0711
CNBC
1 CNBC Plaza, 900 Sylvan Ave Contact: Satpal Brainch Email: satpal.brainch@nbcuni.com
Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Tel: 201-735-2622 Fax: 201-735-3502
County: Bergen Site: Cell:
Dandana TV
87 W Passaic St Contact: Zenia Yazbek Email: info@dandana.tv
Rochelle Park, NJ 07662-3213 Tel: 201-518-1200 Fax: 201-880-0616
County: Bergen Site: dandana.tv Cell:
Doug Finley Photography
P.O. Box 725 Contact: Doug Finley Email: dfp@earthlink.net
Sparta, NJ 07871 Tel: 973-625-0700 Fax:
County: Sussex Site: www.dfinley.com Cell:
Four Star Studios
1950 Old Cuthbert Rd., Suite J Contact: Marvin Segel, Bob Freed Email: mdano@creative-ent.com
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Tel: 856-229-7092 Fax: 856-229-7159
County: Camden Site: www.creative-ent.com Cell: 609-220-4100
Goraj Lighting and Studio, Inc.
2020 New Jersey Avenue Contact: Beverly Goraj, President Email:
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035-1023 Tel: 856-546-6578 Fax: 856-546-0205
County: Camden Site: Cell:
Henry Charles Motion Picture Studios
523 Plainfield Avenue Contact: Henry Charles Email:
Edison, NJ 08817-2529 Tel: 732-545-5104 Fax:
County: Middlesex Site: Cell:
Hill Theater Studio
35 West Broad Street Contact: John Burzichelli Email: hilltheaterstudio@msn.com
Paulsboro, NJ 08066 Tel: 856-423-8910 Fax: 856-224-0224
County: Gloucester Site: www.hillstudioonline.com Cell:
Ironbound Film Studios
164 Delancy Street Contact: Peter Meister Email: peter.meister@ironboundfilmstudios.com
Newark, NJ 07105 Tel: 973-344-4242 Fax: 973-344-4220
County: Essex Site: www.ironboundfilmstudios.com Cell: 201-456-4754
Light House Inc., The
221 Evans Way, Suite C Contact: Gary Hahn Email: info@lighthouselights.com
Branchburg, NJ 08876 Tel: 800-721-6191 Fax: 908-253-3633
County: Somerset Site: www.lighthouselights.com Cell: 908-253-0011
Mark7 Studios
24 Meadowlands Parkway Contact: Margaret Peter Email: mp@mark7studios.com
Secaucus, NJ 07094 Tel: 888-627-5708 Fax: 1-800-670-8304
County: Hudson Site: www.mark7studios.com Cell: 646-407-4812
MediaMix, Inc.
4 Pearl Court Contact: Joseph J. Vargas Email: joevargas@mmix.net
Allendale, NJ 07401 Tel: 888-563-3426 Fax: 201-262-3798
County: Bergen Site: www.mediamixstudios.com Cell: 201-262-3700
MMC-Panasonic HDTV Studio
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, 35 Getty Ave., Bldg. 400 Contact: John A. Riehl Email: jriehl@mmissions.org
Paterson, NJ 07503 Tel: 973-754-4960 Fax: 973-754-4971
County: Passaic Site: www.mmcworldwide/hd-studio.com Cell:
Montclair State University
1 Normal Avenue, Calcia Building Contact: Tony Pemberton, Associate Professor Email: pemberton@mail.montclair.edu
Montclair, NJ 07043 Tel: 973-655-7295 Fax: 973-655-7833
County: Essex Site: www.montclair.edu/arts/artdesign/facilities/index.html Cell: 973-655-7200
NFL Films
1 NFL Plaza Contact: Rick Angeli, Director of Sales/Lenise Green Email: rick.angeli@films.nflfilms.com
Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1281 Tel: 856-222-5675 Fax: 856-866-4848
County: Burlington Site: www.nflfilms.com Cell: 856-222-5675
Nightstand Studios
35 Montesano Rd Contact: Alex Fonseca, Randy Rossilli Email: info@nightstandcreations.com
Fairfield, NJ 07004 Tel: 973-521-7289 Fax:
County: Essex Site: www.nightstandcreations.com Cell: 201-407-0338
Park Performing Arts Center
560 32nd Street Contact: John Pen Lewis, Exec. Dir. Email: jplewis@parkpac.org
Union City, NJ 07087 Tel: 201-865-6980, x11 Fax: 201-865-5339
County: Hudson Site: www.parkpac.org Cell:
Parlay Studios
161 2nd Street Contact: Cameron Zonfrilli Email: cameron@parlayfilms.com
Jersey CIty, NJ 07302 Tel: 201-459-9044 Fax:
County: Hudson Site: www.parlaystudios.com Cell:
Pharos Studios, Inc.
84 Carson Road Contact: Robert Hunsicker Email: pharosstudios@worldnet.att.net
Princeton, NJ 08540-2208 Tel: 609-921-1588 Fax: 609-683-4393
County: Mercer Site: Cell:
Powerhouse Studios
49 East Midland Avenue Contact: Melanie Pellegrino Email: powerhouseent@comcast.net
Paramus, NJ 07652 Tel: 201-265-9060 Fax: 201-265-9067
County: Bergen Site: www.powerhousestudios.tv Cell: 201-243-1025
Prudential Television (Pru Productions)
213 Washington Street 6th floor Contact: Mark Chernichaw, VP Email: mark.chernichaw@prudential.com
Newark, NJ 07102-2992 Tel: 973-802-5336 Fax: 973-802-9552
County: Essex Site: Cell:
Rich Russo Photography, Inc.
85B Bassett Highway Contact: Rich Russo, John Russo Email: richrusso@earthlink.net
Dover, NJ 07801 Tel: 973-620-9191 Fax:
County: Morris Site: www.richrusso.com Cell: 973-229-3661
Riverview Studios
1 The Waterfront Contact: Jim Parker Email: jwp@riverviewstudios.com
Bordentown, NJ 08505 Tel: 800-892-4882 Fax: 609-291-0521
County: Burlington Site: www.riverviewstudios.com Cell: 609-510-4336
Shamrock Communications
200 Tornillio Way, Suite 110 Contact: Pat Scanlon Email: pscanlon@shamrockcommunications.com
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712 Tel: 732-686-1140 Fax: 732-686-1148
County: Monmouth Site: www.shamrockcommunications.com Cell: 908-618-3282
Shoemake Photography
368 Powerville Road Contact: Allan Hunter Shoemake Email: allan@shoemakephoto.com
Boonton Township, NJ 07005 Tel: 973-299-6363 Fax: 973-299-8323
County: Morris Site: www.shoemakephoto.com Cell: 973-727-0971
Tenmarc Building
430 Communipaw Avenue, Suite 3 Contact: Karl G. Tenn Email:
Jersey City, NJ 07304 Tel: 201-433-6553 Fax:
County: Hudson Site: Cell:
TriStar Products, Inc.
492 Route 46 East Contact: Chris Bonanno Email: chrisb@tristarproductsinc.com
Fairfield, NJ 07004 Tel: 973-575-5400 x151 Fax: 973-575-6708
County: Essex Site: www.tristarstudios.com Cell:
TVStudio.com
19 Route 10 East, Bldg. 2, Unit 18 Contact: John Fedo Email: john.fedo@tvstudio.com
Succasunna, NJ 07876 Tel: 973-898-9001 Fax: 973-898-4732
County: Morris Site: www.tvstudio.com Cell:
Whitehall Studios
102 Elm Street Contact: Nadine Raphael Email: nadine@whitehallstudio.com
Westfield, NJ 07090 Tel: 908-232-2182 Fax: 908-232-1995
County: Union Site: www.whitehallstudio.com Cell: 908-723-1644
What can you tell us about talented labor in your state? Do you have robust union representation? Yes we do have a robust union representation.
What are some of the recent productions that produced films in your state? “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Americas Got Talent”
What cities have their own film commissions in your state? Canton, Tupelo
How many productions shot in your state last year? 871 projects – 2011
What
should filmmakers do if they’re interested in shooting a film in your
state? Who should they contact if they have more questions?
Steven Gorelick
Executive Director
NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission
153 Halsey Street, 5th Floor
P.O. Box 47023
Newark, NJ 07101
