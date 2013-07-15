State Film Commissions Guide: New Jersey

What are some of the greatest financial perks of filming in your state? Lower sales tax

What tax credits are available for productions in your state? New Jersey currently offers these financial incentives to filmmakers, and the US Government has an incentive program as well:

20% TAX CREDIT PROGRAM FOR FILMMAKERS:

New Jersey offers a tax credit in an amount equal to 20% of qualified

production expenses, available to production companies meeting certain

criteria, chiefly:

(1) At least 60% of the total expenses of a project, exclusive of

post-production costs, will be incurred for services performed and goods

used or consumed in New Jersey

(2) Principal photography of a project commences within 150 days after the approval of the application for the credit

EDISON INNOVATION DIGITAL MEDIA TAX CREDIT PROGRAM:

New Jersey offers a 20% corporation business tax credit, for qualified

expenses incurred by New Jersey technology companies involved with the

production of digital media content.

EXEMPTION FROM NEW JERSEY’S 7% SALES TAX:

Certain tangible property used directly and primarily in the production of

films and television programs is exempt from New Jersey’s 7% sales tax.

This tangible property includes the purchase of replacement parts for

machinery, tools and other supplies, the purchase of lumber and hardware to

build sets, the rental of picture cars, the purchase or rental of other

types of props, and costs related to the repair of camera and lighting

equipment.



What are some of the locations in your state that filmmakers should know about? Hoboken Train Station, Atlantic City boardwalk

Are there studios and soundstages that the state hosts that filmmakers should know about?

18 Label Studios

18 Label Street Contact: David Genova or Liz Sardinsky Email: info@18label.com

Montclair, NJ 07042 Tel: 973-744-7382 Fax:

County: Essex Site: www.18label.com Cell:

Backstage Productions, Inc.

61 Willett Street Contact: Randy Email: randy@backstagepros.com

Passiac, NJ 07055 Tel: 201-417-1841 Fax:

County: Passaic Site: Cell: 973-614-9572

Brick Studio, The

414 Raymond Blvd. Contact: John DeCola Email: info@thebrickstudio.com

Newark, NJ 07105 Tel: 646-801-4449 Fax: 708-469-2194

County: Essex Site: www.thebrickstudio.com Cell:

Butter Tree Studios

32 Merry Lane Contact: Anthony DeMaio Email: info@buttertreestudios.com

East Hanover, NJ 07936 Tel: 973-585-7632 Fax:

County: Morris Site: www.buttertreestudios.com Cell: 973-207-5590

Christine Findlay/Photo Graphic Arts

712 Sycamore Avenue (Tinton Falls) Contact: Christine Findlay Email: findlayphoto@comcast.net

Red Bank, NJ 07701-4920 Tel: 732-450-1010 Fax: 732-450-1060

County: Monmouth Site: www.christinefindlayphotographicarts.com Cell: 732-450-0711

CNBC

1 CNBC Plaza, 900 Sylvan Ave Contact: Satpal Brainch Email: satpal.brainch@nbcuni.com

Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Tel: 201-735-2622 Fax: 201-735-3502

County: Bergen Site: Cell:

Dandana TV

87 W Passaic St Contact: Zenia Yazbek Email: info@dandana.tv

Rochelle Park, NJ 07662-3213 Tel: 201-518-1200 Fax: 201-880-0616

County: Bergen Site: dandana.tv Cell:

Doug Finley Photography

P.O. Box 725 Contact: Doug Finley Email: dfp@earthlink.net

Sparta, NJ 07871 Tel: 973-625-0700 Fax:

County: Sussex Site: www.dfinley.com Cell:

Four Star Studios

1950 Old Cuthbert Rd., Suite J Contact: Marvin Segel, Bob Freed Email: mdano@creative-ent.com

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Tel: 856-229-7092 Fax: 856-229-7159

County: Camden Site: www.creative-ent.com Cell: 609-220-4100

Goraj Lighting and Studio, Inc.

2020 New Jersey Avenue Contact: Beverly Goraj, President Email:

Haddon Heights, NJ 08035-1023 Tel: 856-546-6578 Fax: 856-546-0205

County: Camden Site: Cell:

Henry Charles Motion Picture Studios

523 Plainfield Avenue Contact: Henry Charles Email:

Edison, NJ 08817-2529 Tel: 732-545-5104 Fax:

County: Middlesex Site: Cell:

Hill Theater Studio

35 West Broad Street Contact: John Burzichelli Email: hilltheaterstudio@msn.com

Paulsboro, NJ 08066 Tel: 856-423-8910 Fax: 856-224-0224

County: Gloucester Site: www.hillstudioonline.com Cell:

Ironbound Film Studios

164 Delancy Street Contact: Peter Meister Email: peter.meister@ironboundfilmstudios.com

Newark, NJ 07105 Tel: 973-344-4242 Fax: 973-344-4220

County: Essex Site: www.ironboundfilmstudios.com Cell: 201-456-4754

Light House Inc., The

221 Evans Way, Suite C Contact: Gary Hahn Email: info@lighthouselights.com

Branchburg, NJ 08876 Tel: 800-721-6191 Fax: 908-253-3633

County: Somerset Site: www.lighthouselights.com Cell: 908-253-0011

Mark7 Studios

24 Meadowlands Parkway Contact: Margaret Peter Email: mp@mark7studios.com

Secaucus, NJ 07094 Tel: 888-627-5708 Fax: 1-800-670-8304

County: Hudson Site: www.mark7studios.com Cell: 646-407-4812

MediaMix, Inc.

4 Pearl Court Contact: Joseph J. Vargas Email: joevargas@mmix.net

Allendale, NJ 07401 Tel: 888-563-3426 Fax: 201-262-3798

County: Bergen Site: www.mediamixstudios.com Cell: 201-262-3700

MMC-Panasonic HDTV Studio

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, 35 Getty Ave., Bldg. 400 Contact: John A. Riehl Email: jriehl@mmissions.org

Paterson, NJ 07503 Tel: 973-754-4960 Fax: 973-754-4971

County: Passaic Site: www.mmcworldwide/hd-studio.com Cell:

Montclair State University

1 Normal Avenue, Calcia Building Contact: Tony Pemberton, Associate Professor Email: pemberton@mail.montclair.edu

Montclair, NJ 07043 Tel: 973-655-7295 Fax: 973-655-7833

County: Essex Site: www.montclair.edu/arts/artdesign/facilities/index.html Cell: 973-655-7200

NFL Films

1 NFL Plaza Contact: Rick Angeli, Director of Sales/Lenise Green Email: rick.angeli@films.nflfilms.com

Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1281 Tel: 856-222-5675 Fax: 856-866-4848

County: Burlington Site: www.nflfilms.com Cell: 856-222-5675

Nightstand Studios

35 Montesano Rd Contact: Alex Fonseca, Randy Rossilli Email: info@nightstandcreations.com

Fairfield, NJ 07004 Tel: 973-521-7289 Fax:

County: Essex Site: www.nightstandcreations.com Cell: 201-407-0338

Park Performing Arts Center

560 32nd Street Contact: John Pen Lewis, Exec. Dir. Email: jplewis@parkpac.org

Union City, NJ 07087 Tel: 201-865-6980, x11 Fax: 201-865-5339

County: Hudson Site: www.parkpac.org Cell:

Parlay Studios

161 2nd Street Contact: Cameron Zonfrilli Email: cameron@parlayfilms.com

Jersey CIty, NJ 07302 Tel: 201-459-9044 Fax:

County: Hudson Site: www.parlaystudios.com Cell:

Pharos Studios, Inc.

84 Carson Road Contact: Robert Hunsicker Email: pharosstudios@worldnet.att.net

Princeton, NJ 08540-2208 Tel: 609-921-1588 Fax: 609-683-4393

County: Mercer Site: Cell:

Powerhouse Studios

49 East Midland Avenue Contact: Melanie Pellegrino Email: powerhouseent@comcast.net

Paramus, NJ 07652 Tel: 201-265-9060 Fax: 201-265-9067

County: Bergen Site: www.powerhousestudios.tv Cell: 201-243-1025

Prudential Television (Pru Productions)

213 Washington Street 6th floor Contact: Mark Chernichaw, VP Email: mark.chernichaw@prudential.com

Newark, NJ 07102-2992 Tel: 973-802-5336 Fax: 973-802-9552

County: Essex Site: Cell:

Rich Russo Photography, Inc.

85B Bassett Highway Contact: Rich Russo, John Russo Email: richrusso@earthlink.net

Dover, NJ 07801 Tel: 973-620-9191 Fax:

County: Morris Site: www.richrusso.com Cell: 973-229-3661

Riverview Studios

1 The Waterfront Contact: Jim Parker Email: jwp@riverviewstudios.com

Bordentown, NJ 08505 Tel: 800-892-4882 Fax: 609-291-0521

County: Burlington Site: www.riverviewstudios.com Cell: 609-510-4336

Shamrock Communications

200 Tornillio Way, Suite 110 Contact: Pat Scanlon Email: pscanlon@shamrockcommunications.com

Tinton Falls, NJ 07712 Tel: 732-686-1140 Fax: 732-686-1148

County: Monmouth Site: www.shamrockcommunications.com Cell: 908-618-3282

Shoemake Photography

368 Powerville Road Contact: Allan Hunter Shoemake Email: allan@shoemakephoto.com

Boonton Township, NJ 07005 Tel: 973-299-6363 Fax: 973-299-8323

County: Morris Site: www.shoemakephoto.com Cell: 973-727-0971

Tenmarc Building

430 Communipaw Avenue, Suite 3 Contact: Karl G. Tenn Email:

Jersey City, NJ 07304 Tel: 201-433-6553 Fax:

County: Hudson Site: Cell:

TriStar Products, Inc.

492 Route 46 East Contact: Chris Bonanno Email: chrisb@tristarproductsinc.com

Fairfield, NJ 07004 Tel: 973-575-5400 x151 Fax: 973-575-6708

County: Essex Site: www.tristarstudios.com Cell:

TVStudio.com

19 Route 10 East, Bldg. 2, Unit 18 Contact: John Fedo Email: john.fedo@tvstudio.com

Succasunna, NJ 07876 Tel: 973-898-9001 Fax: 973-898-4732

County: Morris Site: www.tvstudio.com Cell:

Whitehall Studios

102 Elm Street Contact: Nadine Raphael Email: nadine@whitehallstudio.com

Westfield, NJ 07090 Tel: 908-232-2182 Fax: 908-232-1995

County: Union Site: www.whitehallstudio.com Cell: 908-723-1644

What can you tell us about talented labor in your state? Do you have robust union representation? Yes we do have a robust union representation.



What are some of the recent productions that produced films in your state? “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Americas Got Talent”

What cities have their own film commissions in your state? Canton, Tupelo

How many productions shot in your state last year? 871 projects – 2011

What

should filmmakers do if they’re interested in shooting a film in your

state? Who should they contact if they have more questions?

Steven Gorelick

Executive Director

NJ Motion Picture and Television Commission

153 Halsey Street, 5th Floor

P.O. Box 47023

Newark, NJ 07101

