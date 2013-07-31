Watch: Deleted Scene From 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' As Extended Edition DVD/Blu-ray Announced

While fans of Peter Jackson‘s original “The Lord Of The Rings” trilogy eagerly eat up the extended editions on home video, which offered up lots more Middle Earth, did anyone walk out of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” saying, “I hope there’s even more of that!” Okay, there are the super diehard fans who cry and shake at anything from the Tolkien universe, but it’s likely safe to say that ‘Unexpected’ didn’t quite capture the same pop culture buzz as ‘LOTR’ before it. Nevertheless, the marketing must continue.

So, as expected Warner Bros. has officially announced today what we long expected was coming—an extended edition DVD/Blu-Ray release of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” Boasting that it will have 13 more minutes of footage, these multi-disc sets will come packed with 9 hours worth of bonus features including audio commentaries and more. But, what about the extra magic contained within ‘Unexpected’? Well, this deleted scene featuring Martin Freeman and Hugo Weaving shows you exactly the kind of stuff you can expect: extraneous dialogue and smiles! Where do we pre-order?!?!?!?

Anyway, if you are genuinely excited, the mega-disc set is in stores on October 22nd just in time for you bone up for release of “The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug” on December 13th. [Live For Film]