Watch: 82-Minute Sam Peckinpah Documentary 'Man Of Iron'

Controversial, violent, masculine, legend…those are just some of the adjectives thrown around to describe director Sam Peckinpah. As the man behind seminal pictures like “The Wild Bunch,” “Straw Dogs,” “The Getaway” and “Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia,” his body of work of is one that is continually influential and provocative, even decades after they first hit theaters. And a documentary has surfaced online that allows you to go even deeper with the filmmaker.

The 82-minute 1993 documentary “Sam Peckinpah: Man of Iron” utilizes vintage footage of the filmmaker along with interviews from collaborators such as Kris Kristofferson, Ali McGraw, James Coburn, Monte Hellman and more to paint a portrait of the hard-living director. Covering his filmography, attitudes toward women, his go-for-broke approach and his own personal life, ‘Man Of Iron’ offers up pretty much everything you’d want to know about Peckinpah. It’s definitely one to bookmark to watch later this weekend, or if your boss is out of the office, click below. [LoSceicco1976]











