Why AMC's HELL ON WHEELS Is a Hot Mess

Television

connoisseurs have long considered American Movie Classics (AMC) the Pixar of

the small screen: Everything the nearly twenty year-old network touches turns

to gold. But much like Pixar, AMC has recently revealed itself to be only an

imperfect vehicle for screenwriting genius. For Pixar, the first evidence of

decline was the trifling Cars (2006), though the company’s four

subsequent masterpieces (Ratatouille, WALL-E, Up, and Toy

Story 3) were nearly enough for fans of big-screen animation to forgive

Pixar its latest and most underwhelming efforts: Cars 2 (2011), Brave

(2012), and Monsters University (2013). AMC hasn’t yet experienced quite

the downturn Pixar has, though it’s worth noting, despite the current

popularity of The Walking Dead, that no one would ever confuse either

its writing or its plotting for that of network standouts Mad Men and Breaking

Bad. And that’s why when Hell on Wheels came along in 2011, it

suddenly began to seem like the middling scripts and occasional hammy acting of

AMC’s zombie-apocalypse thriller were something less than coincidental. Hell

on Wheels, whose third season premiered just two weeks ago, is widely and

justifiably regarded as the worst offering on AMC to date. The reason? Bad

acting, bad scripts, a bad concept, and a long line of small- and big-screen

Westerns that have done everything Hell on Wheels aims to do, but

exponentially better.

Hell on Wheels centers around Cullen Bohannon

(Anson Mount), a former Confederate officer who’s predictably mysterious and

charismatic, though he also has—of course—the heart of a gentleman. Bohannon

leaves his Mississippi home to work on the railroad, an inauspicious life

decision that shortly takes him to Hell on Wheels, the tent city that follows

the leading edge of the Union Pacific railroad. The landowning Southerner

Bohannon released all his slaves prior to the onset of the Civil War; this is

hammered home repeatedly in the show’s early episodes, lest viewers begin

questioning the likability of a man whose sole occupation at present is

murdering former Union soldiers he has a grudge against. Of course, even

Bohannon’s half-secret homicidal agenda is entirely in keeping with the ground

rules for a television anti-hero: he’s trying to track down the men who

assaulted and killed his wife. However, the fact that he doesn’t know his wife

was murdered when he begins his rampage (incredibly and inexplicably, he

believes her to have committed suicide after being raped) undercuts his steely

determination somewhat.

It’s

not entirely clear what there is about Cullen Bohannon to draw admiration or

even interest. Like thousands of others of his era, he’s a reasonably

good-looking former soldier who occasionally led men in battle capably, who in

the postwar era soon discovered that the homeland he’d once fought for no

longer existed. If it weren’t for the focus of AMC’s cameras, one would expect

such a man to live and die anonymously doing hard labor somewhere in the

American West, or drinking himself to a stupor in Dixie. Given even the

dull-witted viewer’s near-certainty that Bohannon will find and ultimately

execute his wife’s murderers—coincidentally, he’s only got one man left to kill

by the third episode of the series—it’s not at all clear where the character’s

story should go, and there’s no particularly compelling reason for a viewer to

stick around and find out. Anson Mount may be an attractive and suitably

understated leading man, but even a likely suspect for the role can do little

with such thin gruel.

The

show’s supporting cast is equally uninspiring. Tom Noonan plays Reverend Cole,

the obligatory fish-out-of-water evangelist tasked with converting sinners

obviously beyond his reach; as in his appearances elsewhere (ranging from the

great Manhunter to the criminally

underrated films What Happened Was

and Synecdoche, New York), Noonan plays “creepy” exceedingly

well but “ethereal” and “wise” with a glaring ineptitude.

You’d hardly let the man babysit your children, let alone shepherd you to

eternity. Colm Meaney plays a vaguely Irish heavy the way he always has: By

raising his voice and indulging in a series of facial tics that would make

Elmer Fudd blush. Common—a rapper, not an actor—does his level best as recently

freed slave Elam Ferguson, but his every utterance is so charged with

bitterness and dormant rage that it’s a wonder anyone in 1865 would hire him in

the first place, let alone make him de facto spokesman for Union Pacific’s

overworked and underpaid black linemen. Dominique McElligott, clearly slated to

be Bohannon’s love interest from the moment she appears on screen—her bookish

land surveyor husband is predictably written out of the script almost

immediately—is a talented enough actress, but the presence of a British lady in

the midst of Cheyenne territory in 1865 is so contrived as to offend even the

most credulous of viewers. The less said about the show’s heavily-accented

comic relief the better: Ben Esler and Phil Burke do yeoman’s work bringing

outrageous Irish stereotypes back into vogue, as two entrepreneurs whose

unlikely business plan involves a “magic lantern” and blurry slides of Irish

vistas. As AMC has a long history of airing the best ensemble shows on American

television, it’s not exactly clear what’s happened here. Of the ten to fifteen

regulars on Hell on Wheels, it seems all but two or three were chosen by

a ear-plugged and blindfolded talent scout who’d never seen any of their

previous work nor watched even a single specimen of the Western genre.

One

exception to the above is Christopher Heyerdahl, who plays Thor Gundersen, a

ex-Union quartermaster from Norway whose experiences as a POW in Andersonville

prepared him well for his new life as a Union Pacific enforcer. Appropriately

spectral and menacing, Heyerdahl’s performance is undercut by the fact that he

hasn’t actually been given much to do except illegally skim from the company

and shadow Bohannon as he moves about the camp. It’s bad enough that Gundersen,

known in Hell on Wheels as “The Swede,” suspects Bohannon of killing

a company hack on little evidence, as it undercuts viewers’ confidence in his

(strongly implied) intelligence. Far worse are his repeated and coyly cryptic

intimations, to anyone who’ll listen, that “there’s something strange”

about Bohannon. In fact, what supposedly makes the show’s leading man unusual is

the same hackneyed revenge plotline we’ve seen in everything from Django

Unchained to Gladiator.

What’s

most surprising about Hell on Wheels is how poorly written it is.

Meaney’s Thomas Durant is so hamfistedly villainous that he actually slanders

the just-murdered husband of Lily Bell (McElligott) and tries to

ingratiate himself with her romantically during the same horribly contrived

dinner-date. The racial animus between Elam Ferguson and several white Union

Pacific men, much like the cross-racial sexual attraction between Ferguson and

Eva (Robin McLeavy), a former white slave turned prostitute, is so awkwardly

handled and woodenly written it makes the scriptwriters of Glory seem

screenwriting prodigies by comparison. Even Bohannon, who’s been given some of

the show’s better lines, turns in such a desultory performance as a railroad

foreman and selfless do-gooder that he receives from even credulous viewers

only slim credit for either role. One suspects the show’s writers simply had

too much confidence in their creations to realize they’d given them nothing

actually interesting to do or say–a circumstance made all the more surprising

by the fact that watching any previous Western would have offered

sufficient guidance on what mustn’t be done yet again. Instead, there’s hardly

any Western trope that Hell on Wheels fails to not only exploit but

wallow in: a hero of few words; a helpless lady; hapless immigrant sidekicks; a

cunning and humorless adversary; a greedy and unscrupulous businessman; a

“converted savage” (Eddie Spears as Joe Moon, a baptized Cheyenne

whose soul-searching is tiresome and trite); a preacher out of his depth; a

dark secret that leads to many deaths; and so on. Deadwood this is not;

that show, the best small-screen Western this side of Lonesome Dove,

gave us fully-realized characters whose eccentricities and complex moral codes

were entirely novel, and whose alternately dastardly and heroic deeds were, in

consequence, entirely astonishing.

Yet

the real culprit behind the lackluster presentation of Hell on Wheels

is the show’s central conceit: A mobile city of tents that follows the Union

Pacific railroad as it makes its way slowly West. The show makes virtually no

use whatsoever of the transient and ephemeral nature of Hell on Wheels, as not

only does the cast remain fairly static, there are also no major plotlines

associated with having to strike camp and move the entire town every few days.

Nor can the show do much with its 1865 setting, as the fallout from the Civil

War was—at that early point in the Reconstruction process—more or less

predictable, presaged as it was by similarly sudden cessations of military

hostilities in other nations throughout the eighteenth and seventeenth

centuries. 1865 is simply too early for America to have done much

soul-searching with respect to its recent near-dissolution, and consequently

the former soldiers of Hell on Wheels are left asking one another easy

questions like “Who did you fight for?”, “Did you own

slaves?”, and (worst of all) “Did you have sex with any?”

Meanwhile, Durant’s ambition to squeeze as much money as he can out of Union

Pacific’s manifest destiny-driven enterprise is little different from that of

any other war profiteer or shifty-eyed businessman. That the expansion of the

nation’s railroads to California represented for war-torn America a chance to

self-realize its grand ambitions has been so thoroughly investigated in all

forms of media that Hell on Wheels would need to go to extraordinary

lengths to add to that narrative, and it doesn’t.

AMC

has, by now, earned enough trust from its viewership, including this author,

that one finds oneself searching for some complicated explanation for the noxious

badness of Hell on Wheels–rather than simply accepting that AMC

greenlighted a project it should not have. Did the network, one wonders, worry

that it hadn’t yet ventured into Westerns, and was it thus predisposed to pull

the trigger on Joe and Tony Gayton’s flimsy script? Was it hoping to stand on

the coattails of the nation’s abiding interest in Southern culture, as

epitomized by present ratings king Duck Dynasty? Did it see, in the

moderate success of A&E’s Longmire, a possible opening for yet another

cowboy hero? Were the lush settings promised by a Western like Hell on

Wheels simply too much for a cash-flush operation like AMC to resist? Were

AMC executives seduced by writer Tony Gayton’s pedigree, a pedigree that

includes a film-school diploma from USC and an apprenticeship to John Milius, who

was, among other things, the creator of HBO’s excellent but equally

expensive Rome? Certainly, the network must have seen something in

the Gaytons, Tony particularly, yet it’s not at all clear what: Tony’s previous

television work was limited to a single made-for-TV movie in 2006, and he’s

been credited on only five feature films, none of which were notable (the only

exception being 2010’s Faster, which starred Dwayne “The Rock”

Johnson yet grossed only $35 million worldwide).



Critics have been predictably unkind to Hell on Wheels. The

Huffington Post called

it “tedious,” TV Guide “heavy-handed,”

USA Today “as

subtle as a sledgehammer,” The San Francisco Chronicle “cartoonish,” The Philadelphia

Daily News “meandering,”

and Variety “diluted

and herky-jerky.” Slate, The New York Times, and The Los

Angeles Times said much the same. Two glowing reviews from The

Washington Post and The Boston Globe notwithstanding, even the

positive write-ups in Newsday, The Chicago Sun-Times, The

New York Post, The Miami Herald, and The Wall Street Journal

seemed to conclude that the show was solid if unspectacular, a significant

come-down for a network accustomed to scooping up Emmys by the handful.

The

final nail in the coffin for Hell on Wheels is that scourge of all

television programs that begin slowly: Most viewers simply won’t have the

patience to find out if the show’s writers ultimately find their footing. And

given that the aggregate reviews for the second and third seasons of Hell on

Wheels are not so different from those for the first–Metacritic lists

Season 2 as a middling 60, and (with only four reviews thus far) Season 3 as a

possibly promising 74–it’s not certain that Hell on Wheels can offer

viewers much payoff, even with the long runway it’s been given. If you

absolutely love Westerns; if you’re an AMC completist; if you’re willing to

laugh out loud at dialogue you know isn’t intended to be funny; if you find

either Anson Mount or Dominique McElligott eye-catching enough to warrant

squandering much of your down-time, by all means see if you can muster the

energy to make it to Season 3 of Hell on Wheels. The rest of us will

just have to be satisfied with the final episodes of Mad Men and Breaking

Bad, and remembering fondly the network’s other triumphs: an episode here

and there of The Walking Dead; the first season of The Killing;

and much if not all of the single-season run of Rubicon. As

cable-network track records go, that’s still a pretty good one.

Seth Abramson is the author of three collections of poetry, most recently Thievery (University of Akron Press, 2013). He has published work in numerous magazines and anthologies, including Best New Poets, American Poetry Review, Boston Review, New American Writing, Colorado Review, Denver Quarterly, and The Southern Review.

A graduate of Dartmouth College, Harvard Law School, and the Iowa

Writers’ Workshop, he was a public defender from 2001 to 2007 and is

presently a doctoral candidate in English Literature at University of

Wisconsin-Madison. He runs a contemporary poetry review series for The Huffington Post and has covered graduate creative writing programs for Poets & Writers magazine since 2008.