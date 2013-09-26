Attention Filmmakers: Get Your Free Music from New YouTube Audio Library

Good news for filmmakers in search of a soundtrack. Thanks to YouTube’s newly launched YouTube Audio Library, you now have access to more than 150 royalty-free instrumental tracks you can use for free — and not just for your YouTube video.
“Any YouTube creator now has access to more than 150 royalty-free
instrumental tracks you can use for free, forever, for any creative
purpose (not just YouTube videos). You’ll find a link to the library in
your video manager and you can browse the tracks by mood, genre, instrument and duration. The tracks can be downloaded as 320 Kbps MP3 files,” according to the YouTube Creator Blog.
The company said in the blog post that they “searched far and wide for musicians to create tracks for us and ended
up finding co-conspirators in multiple places: an acquaintance down in
LA, music houses across the country and a well-known music producer in
Brooklyn. And it turns out the latter produced albums for Phish and
Sean Lennon. So, we’re basically rock stars now (or we felt like them
for awhile).”
They offer a wide range of music — everything from classical to R&B — and classify it by mood: from “bright” and “calm” to “inspirational,” “funky” and “angry.”
YouTube is also looking to add more music to the library. If you’re interested in submitting your music, click here.
Here’s “Hot Heat,” from the YouTube Audio Library:
Does it mean I can use a music from the list of "free music" on youtube library without any restriction? (of course I will include the name & title on the credit) even if the film won’t be uploaded on youtube?
