Hollywood Feminist of the Day: Cate Blanchett

While promoting Blue Jasmine in London, for which she’s receiving considerable and much deserved Oscar buzz, Cate Blanchett described herself as a feminist and discussed how she feels women’s equality is becoming lost and has not yet been remotely achieved.
Blanchett mentioned that she had been reading a book by Australian feminist writer, Anne Summers, The Misogyny Factor and had realized within her reading that she felt that “all of the steps forward that we’ve made … a lot of those have been rescinded.”
She also feels that conservative politics are harming women’s perceptions of self.
Conservatism is affecting the way women perceive who they are in the world.
Blanchett was later asked about about Australia’s first woman Prime Minister Julia Gillard who said she had been the subject of a sexist smear campaign. She agreed that Gillard was a target.
Whether you admire her as a politician or not, as a woman and out of respect for the office of the prime minister, how she was treated was quite shocking.
It’s terrific having Blanchett self-identify as a feminist and speak out about women’s issues in Australia so that others can get a more global perspective of the sexism that permeates around the world.
Comments
It's great that Cate Blanchett calls herself a feminist and does women's rights activism.
I've respected her because she never played the arm candy or brainless girlfriend. Or at least not in the films I saw. Even the bad wife/mom in The Shipping News wasn't the pandering brainless "slut" that I've seen in countless films.
I love the complexity she brings to her films. My favorites are Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal and Hanna. Her roles on Bandits and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou were cool too. It's amazing to see her hold her own against Bruce Willis and Billy Bob Thornton on Bandits.
She brings a wicked sense of humor to her films, too. The kind of subtle humor that actresses of her caliber employ is so often ignored.
I find it sadly hilarious that the 21st Century feminist believes they are navigating uncharted waters of societal defiance to traditional gender roles as they seek to dominate and rule in today’s perverse, sexless society. Truth is, they are ignorant of a Biblical truism that dates their desires for dominance beginning with the Genesis of mankind – Genesis 3:16b.
As a result of Eve’s rebellion, she was cursed with terrific pain in childbirth and secondly, she was infused with an insatiable desire to rule over her husband…the “man.” Unfortunately for Eve, the curse emphatically states that her desire to rule will be thwarted and he, the man, will rule over her. As Elohim is immutable so is His Word.
Yes, I agree with Cate (Hollywood’s Feminist of the Day – IndiWire, 2013) that in her mind and in support of her self-destructive ideology of Moral Relativism, her vagina is her “moral compass” – after having policed the largest homosexual community in the United States, I observed first hand the tenets of Moral Relativism and yes, the sexual organ is the Moral Compass of the lost, the deceived, the perverse, the rebellious, the ignorant.
Truth, honor, dignity, peace, wholesomeness, hope, love, respect – these are the “true north” of a “moral compass” with the eternal orientation found only through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Cate would do well to seek the Truth! The “Woman” is the precious flower of God’s Creation – it is her gentleness, her kindness and modesty that brings a man to his knees, not her pursuit of dominance!
Rickey Holtsclaw, Houston PD/Retired