Listen to Coldplay's 'Atlas' from 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Just because we’re knee-deep in festival season doesn’t mean the rest of the year is devoid of blockbusters. The highly-anticipated sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is a little more than two months away and the first single from the film’s soundtrack has arrived online (via Rope of Silicon) for your viewing pleasure.

The first film’s soundtrack was notable for having legendary producer T–Bone Burnett at the helm with contributions from heavy hitters like Arcade Fire and Taylor Swift. While details for the second film’s soundtrack have been scarce—a release date for the album hasn’t even been set yet—Coldplay has dropped their sonic contribution to the film, a slow ballad of a song called “Atlas.”

As for the song itself, it’s classic Coldplay—twinkly piano, breathy vocals by Chris Martin, and a chorus-type thing with Martin singing, inspirationally, “Carry a wooooooooorld.” They seem to have taken a step back from their neon-lit, more heavily textured Mylo Xyloto stuff and back to the swoony things that high schoolers make out to at prom. Which is fine. It just doesn’t scream “little kids locked in barbaric gladiatorial combat” to us.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theaters on November 22nd. Watch the lyric video below.