New Pics From Spike Jonze's 'Her' & 'Out Of The Furnace' As They Head To Rome Film Festival

With Venice, Telluride and Toronto out of the way, you might think the fall festival season is over and done with but there is still plenty more to come. The New York Film Festival is now underway, London is around the corner and shortly after is Rome. Today they’ve added a few more movies to their lineup.

Spike Jonze‘s “Her” and Scott Cooper‘s “Out Of The Furnace” are among the titles slated to go Italy with organizers also adding “Dallas Buyers Club” and Isabel Coixet‘s “Another Me.” And with the announcement comes new photos as well, with some fresh snaps from the Joaquin Phoenix-starring romance between the actor and an operating system and the gritty drama with Christian Bale and Casey Affleck as rust belt brothers in trouble.

No need to worry if you’re not in Rome, though. “Her” opens on December 18th and ‘Furnace’ heats up on December 6th.